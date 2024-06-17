Fabian Gysel/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK: RYCEY) is up more than 200% in the last 12 months and more than 50% since making the SA Quant Team’s list of Top 10 Stocks for 2024, crushing the S&P 500, Industrial Select Sector Index (XLI), and aerospace and defense near peers. RYCEY hit a 4-year high after confirming strong guidance for FY24 at the end of May. Showcasing continued strong momentum and profitable growth, along with solid sales and earnings targets, SA’s Quant Team reiterates its Strong Buy rating on RYCEY.

RYCEY 1Y Price Performance Vs. S&P 500 & Industrial Sector (as of 6/14/24)

RYCEY 1Y Price Performance (SA Premium)

SA Quant Ratings aim to provide an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on data from company financials, price performance, and consensus estimates of future revenue and earnings. Over 100 metrics for each stock are systematically gathered on a daily basis, compared to the sector, and graded across five factors: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. Value, Growth, and Profitability are key fundamental indicators for identifying mispriced securities, and Momentum and EPS Revisions address temporality.

Market Capitalization: $49.95B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 6/14/24): 29 out of 628

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 6/14/24): 3 out of 58

Rolls-Royce is a UK-based provider of complex power and propulsion solutions, the #3 SA quant-rated stock in the Aerospace and Defense industry. RYCEY has had a Strong Buy Quant Rating for more than a year, with A's in Momentum, Profitability and Growth, along with bullish ratings from Wall Street sell-side Analysts and SA Analysts.

RYCEY Factor Grades (SA Premium)

RYCEY has delivered sector-crushing price performance, up more than 200% in the last year, for an A+ in Momentum. In fact, no other quant-rated stock in its industry has better 1Y price performance. RYCEY is far outperforming industry peers such as BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), General Dynamics Corporation (GD), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), and RTX Corporation (RTX).

RYCEY vs. Aerospace and Defense Peers in 1Y Price Performance

RYCEY vs. Industry Peers in 1Y Price Performance (SA Premium)

Rolls-Royce Business Overview & Guidance

Rolls-Royce designs and manufactures propulsion solutions and power systems for safety-critical applications in the air, sea, and land worldwide. RYCEY provides solutions to over 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. About 37% of sales in FY23 came from Europe, 31% from North America, and 26% from Asia/Middle East regions. Rolls-Royce revenue was primarily driven by 3 business segments: Civil Aerospace, Defense, and Power Systems.

RYCEY Business by Segment and Region (RYCEY Investor Presentation)

Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace revenue of £7.348B accounted for about 48% of Rolls-Royce’s £15.409B in total sales in FY23. Civil Aerospace revenue was driven by four categories: widebody aircraft engines (73%), business aviation (20%), V2500 (4%), and regional (3%).

RYCEY Civil Aerospace Segment - Revenue Breakdown (Investor Presentation)

The Defense and Power Systems segments each accounted for ~26% in revenue in FY23. Defense business revenue comprised five distinct end markets: combat (34%), transport (31%), submarine (22%), naval (8%), and helicopter (5%). Power Systems sales were driven by the power generation (39%), governmental (25%), industrial (24%), and marine (12%) markets.

The stock jumped after Rolls-Royce confirmed full year operating profit and FCF guidance in an update at the end of May. Rolls-Royce said civil large engine flying hours returned to 100% of 2019 levels in the first 4 months of FY24. The aero-engine manufacturer is targeting 110% by year-end. Rolls-Royce FY24 midpoint guidance projects operating profit of £1.85B (+16% YoY) and FCF of £1.80B (+38%). Rolls-Royce has said the guidance if achieved would put the company on track to hit mid-term (FY27) targets of £2.5-2.8B in operating profit and £2.8-3.1B in FCF.

Rolls-Royce FY24 Guidance & FY27 Mid-Term Targets

RYCEY Guidance FY24 (Investor Presentation)

According to consensus estimates, RYCEY EPS is projected to grow about 16% in FY24 and nearly 25% in FY25, while revenue is expected to rise 9% in FY24 and 7% in FY25. RYCEY half year 2024 results will be announced on August 1.

RYCEY Stock Profitability & Growth

RYCEY A+ Profitability grade is driven by net income TTM of 14.63% vs. the sector median of 6%. RYCEY EBIT margin TTM of 11% is slightly above the sector, although the company is targeting to enhance operating profit margin to 13-15% by 2027. RYCEY EBIT margin has grown steadily every quarter from 4% in 2021.

RYCEY EBIT Margin (TTM) Growth

RYCEY EBIT Margin Growth (SA Premium)

Boosting operating profit has been a key driver of Rolls-Royce’s A- Growth grade. EBIT growth YoY is 142.65% and EBIT FWD 54.59% vs. 9.69% for the sector. Top-line growth of 21.94% YoY crushes the sector median of 4.97% and revenue growth FWD is 14.78% vs. 6.32% for the sector.

RYCEY Growth Grade (SA Premium)

EPS FWD long-term growth rate (3-5%), a heavily weighted metric, is a solid 28%, about 140% above the sector. RYCEY grew operating cash flow +63% YoY vs. the sector’s 18.6% and operating cash flow FWD is at 26%. RYCEY has a ‘C’ in Valuation but a PEG FWD, another heavily weighted metric, of 1.05 vs. the sector’s 1.69.

RYCEY Stock Risk Metrics

The overall SA Quant Rating also takes into account a stock's risk, in addition to size, which are not included among the five factor grades. RYCEY 60M beta of 1.79 indicates the stock is significantly more volatile than the market, although it has been less volatile in the last 2 years with a 24M beta of 0.74. RYCEY Altman Z Score, a measure of profitability, leverage, and liquidity, is at 0.78. A Z-score lower than 1.8 means that the company is in financial distress with a high probability of going bankrupt. RYCEY has $7.48B in total debt on the balance sheet to $4.83B in cash. Long-term debt to total capital is 224%, although Rolls-Royce covered ratio of 4.98 indicates sufficient operating income to service debt. S&P upgraded Rolls-Royce’s credit rating to ‘BBB-' from 'BB+' in March. Rolls-Royce has a Ba2 rating from Moody’s and BB+ from Fitch with “positive” outlooks from all three major credit rating services.

Concluding Summary

Rolls-Royce is an aerospace stock that continues climbing in price performance and profitability. RYCEY is up more than 200% in the last year with improving operating profit margins, growing cash flow, and high earnings targets. Due to excellent momentum, solid investment fundamentals, and high earnings growth potential, SA’s Quant Team reiterates its Strong Buy on Rolls-Royce. If you're seeking a limited number of monthly ideas from the hundreds of top quant Strong Buy rated stocks, the Quant Team’s best-of-the-best, consider exploring Alpha Picks.

