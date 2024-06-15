Eyes On Accenture, Kroger Earnings, Walmart+ Event, And HPE Showcase

Despite a holiday-shortened week due to Juneteenth falling on Wednesday, Wall Street will have plenty to look forward to. Expect some volatility in the markets in the run-up to "triple witching" on Friday - an event in which stock options, stock index futures and stock index options all expire on the same day. In terms of economic data, traders will receive readings on U.S. retail sales and industrial production in May. Market participants following monetary policy will get to hear remarks from several Federal Reserve speakers, such as Governors Lisa Cook and Adriana Kugler. On the earnings front, home builders Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will be in focus, along with IT and consulting services firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and supermarket chain Kroger (NYSE:KR). The event calendar will include retail giant Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) member-only Walmart+ shopping event, which will run through June 23, and "edge-to-cloud" firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) showcase HPE Discover summit.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 17 - Lennar (LEN) and La-Z-Boy (LZB). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 18 - KB Home (KBH) and America's Car-Mart (CRMT). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 20 - Accenture (ACN), Kroger (KR), and Darden Restaurants (DRI). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, June 21 - CarMax (KMX) and FactSet (FDS). See the full earnings calendar.

