Divine And Duffy Of U.S. News On Real Estate And REITs Outlook

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

John Divine, Assistant Managing Editor of investing at U.S. News & World Report, and his colleague Patrick Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist, discuss the current and future states of the residential and commercial real estate markets - and how investors can navigate shifting industry conditions.

Transcript

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow. And today, I'm pleased to welcome a pair of brand-new guests to the show. We have John Divine, Assistant Managing Editor of investing at U.S. News & World Report, and Patrick Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist at U.S. News & World Report as well.

Since I haven't had the pleasure of having either of you on the podcast before, before we get into real estate market conditions and some of the investment implications, why don't you just talk a little bit about your background and how you got into this, maybe starting with you, John.

Divine - Yeah. So, I've been writing about and covering financial markets since 2012 or so. Mostly, I have a focus on stocks and the stock market. But recently, just in my personal life, I've gotten more interested in real estate, as well as I just bought a primary home and have gotten into some commercial stuff. So I understand on some level, I appreciate real estate and excited to sort of share some thoughts with the crowd in August.

Larson - Right. Great. How about you, Patrick?

Duffy - I have been bopping around the real estate industry for over 25 years now. I've worked for a homebuilder, where I managed the market research department; worked for a couple of consulting firms that are still around that do predominantly single-family, multifamily, but also some commercial. Actually, I got into the industry on the commercial side before I went to the housing side. Then a couple of years ago, I was recruited by U.S. News to write and contribute as their senior real estate economist. And I also run my own firm, MetroIntelligence Real Estate Advisors, based here in Southern California.

Larson - Great. I appreciate that background. And gentlemen, why don't we go ahead and just get into it now? Let's talk big picture. Let's start with real estate conditions on the residential side, whoever wants to jump in and kind of give us an overview. Where do we stand? What are some of the factors driving the markets here? And maybe how do you see things sorting out as we move into the back half of 2024?

Duffy - I could start with that. It looks like we're taking a little breather. We're not having the sort of sales activity that we usually expect this time of year, and I think that's mostly to do with affordability. And a lot of people are stuck in place, and mortgage rates that have come down, a little bit, not as much as we need to. That has benefited home builders, who are able to buy down the rates more.

And that's not to say that existing homeowners can't do that and offer that as sellers. It's just not as typical. I don't know if they're aware of it. I'm also currently working on a story for U.S. News on climate change and the insurance crisis, something which I also faced recently, where I had to scramble for coverage and looked at all these different companies in the state of California and could only find two that would write new policies.

So that's something that's really impacting people looking at homes because now it's not just the mortgage, it's your variable costs. It's your utilities. It's your insurance. It's your property taxes, which most states don't cap like we do here in California with our Prop 13. And that's making it harder for transactions to occur.

Larson - Yeah, there's a lot to unpack there, Patrick. I want to start by talking about the mortgage rate situation. I mean, from what I hear, when I talk to other people, you've got people, if they're locked into a two-and-three-quarter, three percent, three-and-a-quarter or whatever mortgage rate, they just really, really don't want to let that go and sell and move.

On the other side of the fence, potential buyers are looking at, you know, 7%-ish or whatever, and prices that remain stubbornly high, right? I mean, what's your sense of that?

Duffy - It's a lack of inventory. It's hard to have what I would call price discovery, which is what actually the price of any product and certainly a home, in this case, would be worth with enough -- with a normal market, with adequate supply and demand. You're not having them. You're having people scrambling. And so for that reason, we're also not seeing price changes in a lot of areas which have climate hazards.

Yeah, we're starting to see a little bit in Florida. I've been reading. But there are other areas, too. No area in the country is safe from natural disasters. There are certain areas that get more attention. I've been reading about even more strong storms, hail the size of a DVD. It's just huge in Texas. So, it's not just the huge named storms, it's the minor ones.

So, I think a lot of people -- and I talked with a friend last night, people are in like alarm mode all the time lately because of the news, and I don't know to what extent that's preventing it, but I think it's mostly affordability more than anything else. That's grabbing it down.

Larson - John, what would you like to add, particularly on the point that Patrick made about the implications for home builders? Obviously, a lot of publicly traded companies are out there in that space.

Divine - Yeah. Well, there's a huge inventory, sort of gap that needs to be made up. And so that's an opportunity for home builders for sure. But it does kind of come back to this issue of affordability because you can build all the homes you want. But if people can't afford them, I mean, housing affordability is sort of at its lowest point since basically the 80s when you had hyperinflation.

So, it's not a great environment for certainly first time homebuyers or others. There are some programs for them. There are a lot of "golden handcuffs" out there, as you mentioned, with people sitting on 2.5% mortgages who really are not incentivized to go and pick up a new 7% mortgage if they move.

There are some clever ways to get around it, that are a little bit off the beaten path. I mean, there's something called "subject to financing" where you can overtake somebody's existing mortgage. If you're the purchaser and you just sort of start paying that note and assume ownership, and get transferred the deed, as I understand it, that's creative financing. And you have to find a seller who generally has a very large -- low equity and a big note on the home for it to make sense for both parties.

Larson - Got it. Let's switch it up a little bit here to the commercial side of the ledger. And again, same thing from maybe 30,000 feet up. Where do you see things standing on that side of the fence?

Duffy - Well, let's look at multifamily. So, there's this huge glut in certain markets. And that's slowly being absorbed, and it will be absorbed even faster if people can't find homes to buy. So, we're starting to see that. But there are also a lot of issues with rent being unaffordable.

You have an enormous portion of people in this country that are spending 30% or more of their income on rent, and a huge chunk of them are spending half or more. And so, you're starting to see a lot of places try to institute, bring back here in California, some rent control.

And the problem with that is that doesn't help new supply. So, in the long run, it's not terribly good. It's like a Band-Aid for a larger problem, which is that we need more supply. And so, the apartments in certain markets, you're seeing people give away a year -- if they want like a year of lease, a month of free rent. So, we're seeing some of that, but that's mostly in the South. We're seeing a lot of that excess supply.

So I'm not too worried about the apartment market in the long run. I think it has pretty good fundamentals. And again, this affordability on the home-selling side helps it in terms of the commercial side.

I've been reading that retail is actually bouncing back pretty quickly. Even though we have more retail per square foot than any other country in the world, pretty much, people coming out of the pandemic proved that not all of the shopping needs to be done online. Our share of shopping online is a fraction of what it's like in China, where it's like 50%. Ours is still in, I think just under 20%. And it may go up to 25% in the next few years. So that really helps the retail, so that's starting to bounce back.

Office? It really depends on the market. I've been reading about fire sales, the "extend and pretend" for office properties kind of coming to an end. We're seeing some sales because the return to office isn't settled yet. It's sort of settling in around one or two days at home for remote workers. And employers want four in the office, one at home, and then employees want an extra day. And so that really depends on the market, too.

There's a company that tracks -- Castle Systems. They track people who check into offices, and Houston consistently has had one of the highest rates of return to office, but it's a lot lower in Washington, DC. And now people are complaining that in federal offices, employees need to come back to the office, partly because they don't like them working remotely and partly because it's led to vacancies in Washington, DC.

So, that one's kind of market-specific. But I think we're going to see some of that continue to be in office. People do talk about converting from offices to homes, but that's tougher than it seems. It's maybe 25-30% that are appropriate for that.

So, I have said something about converting to retail like multi-floor retail, which they do more predominantly in Asia. So that could be a use for offices. And I'd say industrial, that's still kind of a really strong market. It's seeing some weaknesses. I know Amazon was giving some leases up in the past. But now they're on a tear again, taking more space again. So, that has traditionally been one of the strong markets.

And I think even lodging is coming back. People want to get out there and rates are up. So, it's still, like everything else, very sector- and geography-specific.

Larson - Got it. Absolutely. I'm going to shift to the publicly traded REITs and some of the performance stats there in a minute. But I just wanted to throw this out there for either of you who want to take it. When it comes to things like commercial real estate financing, loan losses, CMBS losses, banks that are holding commercial mortgages, and things like that, I've heard some people say that it's going to be Armageddon, and I've heard some people say it's much ado about nothing. Any insights you can offer on that? And maybe, what the implications are for markets or banks and so on?

Divine - Yeah. I can take a stab at this. So, last year in 2023, you had the regional banking crisis, in March. And the federal government stepped in in a big way and sort of guaranteed a lot of those liabilities. And it really backstopped some of the concerns.

Obviously, you had Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and some other failures there. But in order to stop a deluge of failures, I think the government really showed its willingness to pull out all the stops. And so, I am a little skeptical that there could be utter and total chaos due to some of these liabilities just because of that sort of telegraphed willingness by the government to step in. And whether that's healthy for the markets or not is another question. But I think realistically, the Fed is going to have that, or the federal government is at least going to have that backstop.

Larson - Divine, let me stay with you because you brought the Fed up. When we look at the public markets, the REIT space has continued to kind of languish / underperform. You've got the XLRE, the main ETF for REITs. It's down about 6% year-to-date. But if you take that time frame out to the last two years, you're down about 9%. I mean, what's it going to take to get the sector out of the doghouse overall?

Divine - Well, it's very deterministic. It's basically about rates. If you -- the last two years, if you think about it just more broadly, it has been a narrative of "It's all about the Fed" in a way that we -- a lot of young investors haven't seen before. Basically, since the Great Financial Crisis, rates have been at zero. It was a zero-interest rate environment.

And so to ramp up to a more historically normal range is one thing to do. And in a span of 18 months or so, it is totally pretty much unprecedented. And so there was a lot of shake out from that, understandably.

And again, if you look before sort of the last few years, REITs during that zero-interest rate period, they were doing great and as you might expect them to because they're so reliant on leverage and borrowing costs, and sort of using that Delta to earn return. So, I think the REITs that have been more conservative in, or responsibly managing their risk with regard to rates will be well-suited if and when the Fed decides to start taking rates down. I don't think it'll be as quick down as it was on the way up. At least, we should hope not. Because if it is, then there's a huge crisis that we're dealing with.

Larson - Be careful what you wish for. I know what you're saying. Patrick, let me ask or just go over some numbers with you. When I looked at the Nareit data through April month or year to date through April, it looks like health care, apartment, and single-family home subsector REITs were performing the best year to date. Then you had industrial, telecommunications, and manufactured home REITs among the worst.

I know some of these subgroups only have a couple of names in them. But I wonder if that surprises you. Based on the fundamentals you're looking at, which kind of subsectors do you think may have a more promising 2024, and which might still be sectors people might want to avoid, just given the fundamentals?

Duffy - I would say data centers that are a big thing, that's becoming a big issue of -- that's another climate change-related thing because of electricity and water. So, maybe they can't scale up as much as they want. But for now, I think the demand there is definitely exceeding the supply. Maybe some other things they overbuilt, it's like everyone was rushing into medical office for a while and depending -- like they did with the apartment markets, you know, everyone rushes into it to provide for the demand and maybe they all think they're going to grab a lion's share of supply and they don't. So, it takes a while for that to shake out.

Yeah, I would say depending on telecommunications, probably overbuilt, and some of these industries are really changing as well in terms of the demand for space. And I looked at the inflation today. It's still flat in terms of the Fed's preferred PCE price index. So, to John's point, it's probably going to be a long road. And again, maybe they're looking into the future.

I've been talking to developers where projects just don't pencil even for affordable housing now because of a combination of things, including interest rates and also the insurance crisis. They just can't find it. So, I think a lot of those things are coming into play. It will be interesting to delve more into that in terms of these commercial projects, how much this insurance crisis that we keep hearing about on the housing side is starting to impact the fundamentals of that. And then also, as an aside, rising utilities and also taxes, but certainly, those variable costs, I think are rising more than they have in the past. And it's certainly making things less attractive for now.

Larson - Got it. Well, I know, you're both going to be joining us for the MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas. That's one of the reasons we're having this conversation. I can't wait to see you both there in Vegas to give sort of an in-person take on what's going on at that point.

We're still a couple of months out. But is there maybe any kind of sneak peek at some takeaways or things you think you're going to be talking about there? I guess I'd start with you, John, and then move to you, Patrick.

Divine - Yeah. So I hope to look at sort of the macro situation where we are later in the summer with the Fed and what it has telegraphed. Obviously, we'll have a few more inflation readings by then, and I think a better sense of how much rates are going to come down by the end of the year and probably some dot plots on what people are expecting and what the Fed -- the governors are expecting next year for rates as well.

I think that will have clearly some impact on the markets and on the real estate sector. So, that's the macro view, and then I want to look at the bottom-up approach to look at some specific REITs, stocks, maybe home builders, or even lenders that are publicly traded that people should maybe look at because they're attractively valued and folks might want to consider them moving forward.

Larson - How about you, Patrick? Anything we haven't already spoken about that you think is important, or that maybe you'll be touching on there?

Duffy - I think over the next two months, I'm going to be looking at a few things. One is going to be where -- economically where we're at in terms of inflation, in terms of, is the market recovering or not. I think weather will be part of it in terms of solving this insurance crisis this summer. I know it's going to be hot. So that means heating, drought, and things like that. So, kind of follow that.

We also have a big -- I don't touch on politics that much, but we do have a really important election coming up in another couple of months. We might have more indication of what policy proposals each side has. So, that could be interesting to track.

And probably another look at where the commercial markets are. And between now and then, I'm going to be writing and updating a couple more articles for U.S. News on the hottest housing markets, the least hot, a one-year outlook, and a five-year outlook. So by then -- those will be done by the end of July. I think we start talking in early August, and when we get together, we'll have some new fresh data on what to discuss. So, I would say stay tuned.

Larson - Great. John, Patrick, thank you so much for your time.

Divine - Thank you. Mike.

Duffy - Thanks, Mike. See you, and you, too, John.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com