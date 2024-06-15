Mohamed Rida ROKI

Performance Assessment

I've probably been the most bearish Seeking Alpha analyst on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) over the past year and a half. But in my last update, I changed my rating to a 'Neutral/Hold' to reflect my view of performance in-line with the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) market index henceforth. Looking at the results, I think I was accurate in this assessment again:

Performance since Author's Last Article on BTI (Author's Last Article on BTI, Seeking Alpha)

Since my last article's publication, BTI pulled back against the S&P500 a little bit and has only recently started to underperform again.

Thesis

Even though I upgraded my stance on the stock last time, I emphasized that I still view it as a value trap. This view has not changed and today, I am ready to say 'Sell' again to reflect my stance of total return underperformance vs SPY going ahead. The main trigger for my change in stance is an expected albeit still underwhelming H1 FY24 Pre-Close update:

Macroeconomic weakness explanations distract from secular industry decline and sectoral underperformance I doubt the illegal vapes market can be taken down by regulations Valuations are of course at historical lows, but it matters not without a catalyst 'Don't fight the trend'

Macroeconomic weakness explanations distract from secular industry decline and sectoral underperformance

When asked about the slow, lower-than-expected recovery in US Combustibles (44% of overall combustibles and 34% of overall revenues), CEO Tadeu Marroco had this to say:

we, at that point in time, we were expecting a bit earlier, interest rates reduction, which didn't materialise... We have seen from past economic cycles that when interest rates start to come down, household balance sheets start to strengthening and the consumer sentiment start to turn into more positive...So it's just the fact that the stubborn inflation and the consequence fed initiative to prolong the interest rate at this current level will put some more pressure than we were originally expecting

I view all of this narrative as a distraction. Logically, does a higher-for-longer interest rate narrative really impact consumption of such an addictive product as nicotine so much? And inflation has hovered around 3.5% for a whole year now so I hardly think that's a good excuse for disappointing H2 FY24 results:

United States Inflation Rate YoY (Trading Economics, US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

I believe the true explanation is that:

They are facing a secular decline due to changing consumer habits They are underperforming the sector (as evidenced by value share falling by 10bps again

I doubt the illegal vapes market can be taken down by regulations

More than 60% of vaping product revenue come from illicit disposable e-cigarettes. This is a major headwind for companies like BTI. Management has been crying 'help' to regulators for aid in curbing the proliferation of illicit supply for many quarters now.

In the latest call, CEO Tadeu Marroco shared what seems like some welcome news:

...20 states have proposed vapour directory and enforcement bills to tackle illicit products, with legislation enacted in 3 states to date. In Louisiana, the first state to implement both a vapour directory and enforcement legislation in October 2023, we are seeing early signs of illicit products volume decline with Vuse Alto capturing the majority of the volume outflow back into the legal segment. In addition, a further eight states have also passed enforcement legislation in 2024.

However, I am a bit skeptical here. I believe for addictive products such as nicotine and its derivatives, it is typically very difficult for cheaper, illegal supply to be eradicated. Black markets tend to get formed to stay ahead of regulations. Indeed, this phenomenon is present in other industries, especially ones that fit the profile of cheaper illegal supply and an addictive product/service. And when black markets evolve, it can become tougher to track the true market dynamics.

In general, the market tends to always be more agile than the FDA regulatory body. As Stanford University's Dr Robert Jackler noted from his study of disposables:

The FDA moves at a ponderous pace, and the industry knows that and exploits it

For a tangible example, the FDA originally only cared about products using nicotine from tobacco plants. So the market quickly switched to laboratory-produced nicotine to bypass this rule. This loophole was eventually closed, but then it led to a large number of FDA applications for synthetic nicotine products.

Hence, I believe the problem of illicit supply is likely to be a persistent problem. I can be proved wrong here but I'd rather see clear evidence of this first in BTI's business via a volumes rebound in the vaping business. Therefore, that becomes a key monitorable for my thesis.

Valuations are at historical lows but it matters not without a catalyst

BTI 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

BTI is trading at a 1-yr fwd PE of 6.58x; well below the longer term average. Yet, the prices have continually gone down. I view that as a value trap. And I think the best way out of a value trap is a change in the inertia via a strong turnaround catalyst. In the case of BTI, this could be in the form of success in fighting the illicit vapes supply. That would clear the path for BTI to truly renew itself a bit longer with its new smokeless products categories.

'Don't fight the trend'

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

Relative Read of BTI vs SPX500

BTI vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

On the relative chart of BTI vs the S&P500, I believe the overall downtrend is still firmly intact. After a brief pullback lasting a few months, I suspect the stock is ready to resume underperforming the S&P500.

Concluding Thoughts

A consistent pattern I've noticed is that BTI management tends to attribute many external forces to disappointing operational performance; interest rates, inflation, illicit supply, FDA's slow-moving efforts to help the sector, etc. Such commentary reminds me of this part in Larry "the Liquidator" Garfield's speech from the movie Other People's Money:

For even if the prayers were answered, and a miracle occurred, and the yen did this, and the dollar did that, and the infrastructure did the other thing, we would still be dead.

I have stated before that whilst many of these external force certainly aren't conducive, I think the root issue is a weak business diversification strategy. Due to this, I believe BTI is doomed to have a troubled history ahead, making the stock highly unattractive for total-return-focused investors. Yield focused investors of course may still see value (pardon pun) in holding BTI. But even for that group, it would probably be wise to monitor for tolerable levels of capital and total return erosion.

