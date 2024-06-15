imaginima

Overview

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is an electric utilities company with operations that span across the United States. They provide a range of different energy sources including the use of coal, lignite, natural gas, and renewable energy. AEP has the nation's largest electric transmission system, clocking in a total of 40,000 transmission miles. The company has a market cap of about $46B and has exposure to nearly 6M customers throughout 11 different states that it operates within. The business plans to utilize this customer base to increase revenues by incrementally raising prices by an estimated 3% throughout 2024 - 2028.

I previously covered AEP back in February and since then, it has provided investors a total return of 16%, out pacing the S&P. Now that the utility sector started to stabilize a bit and AEP reported their Q1 earnings, I wanted to revisit to determine an updated valuation. I previously used a discounted cash flow calculation to come to an estimated fair value of $97.07 per share. This time, I want to implement a dividend discount model to get another point of reference.

Data by YCharts

We can see that AEP and the Utilities sector (XLU) have outpaced the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return. I believe that a lot of this upward momentum is likely due to optimism that rate cuts are nearing on the horizon. However, the Fed has chosen to once again leave rates unchanged as of their last meeting. They now forecast that only one interest rate cut will happen by the end of 2024 as they await more economic data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market. With inflation finally ticking downward, we may be getting closer to rate cuts. Interest rates can be a big deal for companies within the utilities sector for a few different reasons. We can see how AEP's price and the federal funds rate has had an inverse relationship since the start of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Most importantly, a lower interest rate can lower borrowing costs for AEP. Utility based companies are typically reliant on debt financing to fund operational growth, new developments for expansions, or acquisitions. When interest rates are high, this can slow down progress and delay growth initiatives since the cost of doing these things drastically rise through increased debt maintenance requirements. Combine this with the fact that a higher interest rate can also mean tightening consumer spending. This creates a challenging environment for companies like AEP but so far they have been able to efficiently maintain solid revenue growth and liquidity.

Financials

AEP reported their Q1 earnings at the end of April and the results were positive. Although revenue missed expectations by a mere $50M, it still grew by 6.4% year over year, amounting to a total of $5B for the quarter. Earnings per share landed at $1.27, beating expectations by $0.02. EPS of $1.27 also shows meaningful growth compared to the EPS of $1.11 reported in Q1 of the prior year. This can be attributed to positive gains throughout different operating segments such as vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation marketing.

A lot of this growth can be sourced back to the consistent investments that AEP makes to growth their revenue streams. As an example, AEP has committed a total of $43B to go towards different capital expenditures, with the largest slight of that totaling $11.3B going towards distribution growth. Through this invested capital, AEP has a goal of achieving EPS growth between 6% to 7% over the course of the year. Additionally, they plan to increase their base rates to customers by 3% on an annual basis, which should boost total income.

AEP Q1 Presentation

Liquidity remains solid but the cash position could be improved as AEP currently has $231M in cash and cash equivalents. With such capital intensive operations, a larger cash and equivalents balance would instill more confidence in their ability to navigate any headwinds while simultaneously keeping grow initiatives in place and maintaining the current dividend rate. However, their large balance of $6B in revolving credit facility is there to support any additional liquidity needs.

Thankfully we do see each of AEP's segment start to show signs of improvement, especially over the last year's results. We can see that all segments saw increases year over year, indicating higher demands and sales volume.

AEP Q1 Earnings

The important thing for AEP is to continue efficiently managing capital during these challenging times. Over the last earnings call, we received this exact confirmation, by revealing that they are also focused on cutting costs by offering a voluntary workforce reduction.

AEP has a strong track record of effectively managing costs while growing the business. We are taking additional steps, including a voluntary workforce reduction program, to help mitigate the impacts of inflation and interest rates and position the company for the future. This action will allow us to keep customer bills affordable as we make needed investments in the energy infrastructure - Ben Fowke, Interim CEO

Updated Valuation

Despite the price running up a bit since the last time I covered AEP, I believe that we still have some upside to go based on a few different valuation metrics. Firstly, AEP currently trades at a price to earnings ratio of 16.36x, which undercuts the sector median price to earnings ratio of 17.34x. Additionally, this undercuts the average price to earnings ratio of 20.18x over the last five year period which may also indicate undervaluation. The current price to book ratio of 1.80x also trails below the five year average price to book ratio of 2x.

Additionally, Wall St. currently has an average price target of $90.22 per share. While this only represents a modest 3% upside from the current levels, this is still a nice reinforcement to have. The highest price target sits at $100 per share and the lowest price target is down at $81 per share. Lastly, Seeking Alpha's Quant also gives AEP a Buy rating score of 3.90. However, I wanted to get another source of reference regarding a fair value estimate. As a result, I thought that conducting a dividend discount calculation would be a good place to start.

I first started by compiling the annual dividend payout amounts for AEP dating back to 2018. For the full year of 2024, I estimated an annual payout amount of $3.55 per share, since this represents a raise of about 5% which aligns with the prior years. We can see this averages out to a dividend increase rate of 5.77%. In terms of growth, AEP states that they are committed to achieving a 6% to 7% operating earnings growth. However, I wanted to remain with a conservative estimate in case we remain in a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment that impedes on growth prospects. Therefore, I thought that an estimated growth rate of 5.5% was ideal here.

Author Created

With these inputs in place, I determined a fair value estimated price of $101.43 per share. This aligns with the higher end of the Wall St. price targets and also represents a potential upside of nearly 16% from the currently level. For reference, before the craziness of the pandemic era, AEP's price did cross the $100 per share threshold so I believe there's no reason we can't get back to those levels again. This is especially true when we consider that future interest rate cuts may serve as a catalyst for growth within the next 12 months.

As a result, I plan to continue accumulating my position from here and collect a secured dividend yield in the meantime. Not only do we have the potential to capture a double digit return from price appreciation, but we can collect a nice 4% dividend yield in the meantime. Buying a dividend compounder like AEP on sale is a great way to also build up a reliable stream of dividend income over time.

Dividend Growth

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 4%. For reference, the current yield sits higher than its four year average yield of 3.6%. The dividend remains well supported, with AEP having a dividend payout ratio of about 64%. This payout ratio actually sits lower than the sector median as well as AEP's own five year average payout ratio at about 69.5%. This is a testament to how cash flow rich the business is and have they have been efficiently managing capital during the challenging macro environment. I do not think there are any current issues that may be a reason that the dividend gets reduced as their interest coverage ratio is healthy at 2.35x.

More importantly, AEP has a strong history of dividend growth with 14 years of consecutive raises under their belt. AEP's consistency in dividend raises makes this a strong dividend compounder when held over a long period of time. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.7% over the last five years. Even when zooming out to a longer time frame of ten years, the dividend still managed to increase at a CAGR of 5.7%, making AEP very consistent with the rate of growth.

We can visualize this growth over the last decade when displayed with Portfolio Visualizer. This calculation assumes an original investment of $10,000 in 2015. It also assumes that a fixed contribution amount of $500 was added to your position every single month throughout the entire holding period. Lastly, it also assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into AEP to buy more shares. We can see how the income over time has risen year over year on a consistent basis.

Portfolio Visualizer

In 2015 your dividend income would have totaled $465. Fast forwarding to 2023, your dividend income would now be as large as $3,631 annually, while your position size would now be valued at about $110k. Not to mention, the dividend received from AEP are classified as qualified dividends. Qualified dividends are taxed at more favorable rates than ordinary dividends or capital gains, which makes AEP perfectly suitable for most account types.

Vulnerability

AEP remains highly vulnerable to interest rate changes. If we reach a scenario where interest rates are hiked, we may see AEP and the rest of the utilities sector fall in value once again. Although the probability of this happening has decreased since inflation has started to cool, it's still a possibility. Further interest rate hikes could drastically slow down any growth initiatives that AEP has underway as it will make it a less attractive environment that doesn't incentive the borrowing of funds.

AEP Q1 Presentation

Additionally, a higher interest rate would likely cause more strain the existing debt that AEP holds. AEP is currently responsible for $43.57B worth of debt, including operating leases, subordinated debentures, lease obligations, and pension related items. As interest rates rise, this has the possibility of increasing the interest payments that are tied to these debts.

Takeaway

In conclusion, AEP still remains a solid choice for exposure to the utilities sector. Financials have improved from the year prior through most segments, supported by optimism surrounding interest rate cuts on the horizon. Additionally, there still remains a double digit upside, even when taking conservative estimates into account. Based on my dividend discount calculation, I estimate a fair value of about $101 per share. While we wait for the economic conditions to improve, we can collect a well-supported 4% dividend yield that has a consistent growth history. This long term growth of the dividend has averaged a CAGR slightly over 5% and has the compounding power to enable AEP to provide a source of reliable dividend income. Therefore, I maintain my buy rating on AEP.