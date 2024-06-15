American Electric Power: Undervalued With Strong Dividend Growth

Summary

  • AEP is an electric utilities company with the nation's largest electric transmission system, serving nearly 6M customers in 11 states.
  • AEP reported positive Q1 earnings with revenue growth of 6.4% year over year, aiming for 6-7% EPS growth and a 3% annual base rate increase.
  • Despite interest rate vulnerability, AEP remains undervalued with a fair value estimate of $101 per share based on my dividend discount model.
  • The dividend yield sits at 4% and is well-supported with a payout ratio that sits below the sector median.

Overview

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is an electric utilities company with operations that span across the United States. They provide a range of different energy sources including the use of coal, lignite, natural gas, and renewable energy. AEP has the nation's largest

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

