U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Precision Medicine IPO Tempus AI Posts A Modest Gain In Its Debut

Just one large IPO priced this past week, while the other scheduled deal was pulled. Two blank checks also began trading.

Precision medicine company Tempus AI (TEM) priced at the high end to raise $411 million at a $6.4 billion market cap. The company's Tempus Platform includes proprietary software and data pipelines to enable development of more personalized therapies. Highly unprofitable but growing, Tempus' offerings have been used by approximately 95% of the largest public pharmaceuticals, and its clinical next-generation sequencing volume in oncology rose nine-fold from 2018 to 2023. Tempus finished up 9%.

The week's other scheduled deal, Australia-listed biotech Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX) pulled its $202 million US offering, citing market conditions. In a press release, the company stated that because it didn't need to raise capital, it didn't feel the proposed discounts aligned with shareholders' best interests.

Two blank check IPOs priced this past week, both of which were backed by experienced sponsor groups, a growing trend in 2024. Gaming veteran Mark Gerhard's Centurion Acquisition (ALFUU) raised $250 million to target the tech sector, and biotech-focused venture firm Perceptive Advisors' Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) raised $75 million to target healthcare.

One nanocap is currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although some other small issuers may join the calendar throughout the week.

While not included in our IPO stats, gold exploration company Nova Minerals (NVA) plans to raise $8 million at a $43 million market cap. The company, based in Australia, has the majority stake of the Estelle Gold Project, which spans more than 125,000 acres of land in Alaska. The project includes two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits, and the company has recently also discovered antimony and other critical minerals on the site.

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/13/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 5.9% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Coinbase Global (COIN). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 3.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Wise.

