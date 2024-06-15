baurka/iStock via Getty Images

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is a solid candidate for investors seeking uncorrelated returns to their portfolios. Simplify has some interesting risk-reduction features not common to other levered funds.

Market Neutral Fund

A market-neutral fund neutralizes exposure to the movements of the stock market. Returns are generated from outperformance and underperformance relative to the market. This is achieved by going long on one instrument and short on another. You can buy NVDA and short the QQQ so that any net return is from NVDA's outperformance of the Nasdaq 100.

There are a couple of ways you can achieve this – one is by being dollar neutral and the other is by being beta neutral.

Dollar neutral is where you have equal dollar amounts short and long. This might work where two stocks trade very similarly such as Pepsi and Coke. But what if you wanted to use 2 stocks with very different return profiles? Perhaps you wanted to go long General Mills (GIS) and short United Airlines (UAL)? One moves with low volatility and the other is a rollercoaster. This portfolio would be grossly imbalanced.

A second approach, which Simplify uses, is to create a beta-neutral portfolio. Beta refers to how leveraged a stock's movements are compared to the market. A stock that goes up or down 10% when the market moves 5% (assuming the same direction moves of market and stock) would mean the stock has a beta of 2. A stock that goes up or down 1% when the market moves 5% would have a beta of 0.20. More or less.

The goal is to balance the beta of the long and short books, not the actual dollar amounts.

Leveraged Returns

Leverage can be used to amplify the movements and returns of the market-neutral strategy.

Assume a fund has $100 million in capital.

The long portfolio has a beta of 1 and the short portfolio has a beta of 2.

They may have $100 million in longs and $50 million in shorts while having a net exposure of 0.

This is because the beta of the long and short portfolios are balanced even though there are differing dollar amounts on either side.

Leverage could be applied to increase the longs to $200 million and the shorts to $100 million. The net exposure is still 0 but they will have 2x the returns of the market-neutral fund…as well as 2x the losses. This would be called 400% gross exposure. 200% exposure on the longs and 200% exposure on the shorts added together.

Leverage can work well in market-neutral funds when things go well. But sometimes, factor returns can invert where you are losing on your long positions and your short positions at the same time. Due to leverage, this can intensify losses. What can be done to mitigate some of this risk?

Simplify’s Risk Reduction of Leverage

One thing I have learned about factor returns from my consulting practice is that they work in cycles. Value or momentum might be the hottest factor for 10 years and then it pops out for a few years or even a decade. This can be frustrating for the person designing the portfolio.

Simplify uses machine learning so over time, the algorithm should pick up on these changes and adjust. But it won’t do so right away. And in the meantime, you are accruing losses. This is where the dynamic exposure risk management feature of EQLS kicks in.

Risk Reduction Using Leverage

When the market-neutral fund experiences a drawdown of 6%, something is not working quite right. Leverage will be reduced and gross exposure is 200%. Another 3% drawdown and it bumps that down to 100% gross exposure. A further 1.5% drawdown and gross exposure is 50%.

If the fund has $100mm in capital, the long side could have anywhere from $200mm down to $25mm in it depending on how well the fund is (or isn’t working). This greatly reduces the risk of using leverage.

And when does the fund increase leverage? If it can start generating positive returns over 5 days it will begin to lever up again.

Simplify Website

Why Buy EQLS

Some analysts feel that a recession is close. Others feel that while we may not see a market crash soon, future market returns will be muted. Finding sources of low-correlated returns is a start, but the source of return should also have a reason to go up. A person playing the roulette wheel may have returns that do not correlate with the market, but that doesn’t make it a good investment. Factor returns augmented with machine learning is a reasonable investment with a reason to go up. Quality rises and junk drops.

EQLS has a responsible approach to using leverage which decreases when it isn’t working and ticks up when it is working. I like that.

Market-neutral funds may also protect investor capital during market crashes.

Simplify Website

I should also note that the total return as of June 14 th 2024 is flat since inception. If you are looking at a chart that doesn’t include the $1.89 per share dividend it may appear to have a negative return. Just something to keep in mind.

Data by YCharts

Risks of EQLS

This fund isn’t for everyone. Some will want long-only equity returns. They prefer their portfolio to go up and down with the market only. That’s fine too.

There is also a risk with any market-neutral product that you can lose on the longs and shorts at the same time. It is unusual, but it is possible. In such a case, your losses could be magnified even while having a net market exposure of 0.

It is also possible that the risk reduction tools can be whipsawed. Just like when you sell at the bottom of a crash and buy back in during the sucker rally…it is possible that the leverage will increase and decrease gross exposure at the wrong times.

Conclusion

I feel that the biggest risk coming to investors is that they are too heavily dependent on long-only market returns. Investors should seriously contemplate alternative return sources. EQLS is a top contender in the market-neutral ETF space due to its sensible use of leverage and intelligent use of machine learning in conjunction with multi-factor modeling. The expense ratio of 1% is very reasonable for what you are getting.