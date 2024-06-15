Dayforce: After Rebrand, A Balanced Bull And Bear Case (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 15, 2024 3:25 AM ETDayforce Inc. (DAY) Stock, DAY:CA Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.05K Followers

Summary

  • Dayforce, previously known as Ceridian, has sustained double-digit growth despite a tough macro climate in the HCM software industry.
  • Investors have panned Dayforce's results, leading to a 20% market value drop year to date, presenting a potential reassessment opportunity.
  • Despite challenges and risks such as decelerating float revenue, debt, and a crowded landscape, Dayforce continues to innovate and sustain mid-teens growth.
  • I'm neutral here with a watch-and-wait approach: buy below $44, but sell above $60.

Business people working at desk by windows

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

For many tech companies, the name of the company is also the name of its anchor product. But Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) didn't make this change until just this year, when it used to be known

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.05K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAY
--
DAY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News