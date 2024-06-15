DNY59

Investment thesis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is aiming at bridging the gap between community banks and consumers who don't have access to loans through conventional banking products. Its share price has lost nearly 70% of its value since its SPAC IPO in July 2021. Since its Founder resumed the role of CEO in February 2022, the business has shown stability, followed by substantially higher profitability in recent quarters. Shares are very cheaply valued and management is returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Nevertheless, I have identified numerous risks to its business, some of which could significantly hinder the its future prospects. Taking into account the downside risks associated with this investment, I believe the current risk-reward is not particularly favorable for investors.

Company Overview

OppFi is a financial technology platform that enables lower-end consumers to gain access to credit. Their customers are underserved by traditional financial institutions, typically because they have limited or poor credit histories. The company operates using a bank partner model wherein bank partners use OppFi's platform to directly fund the loans provided to the customers. In this manner OppFi manages tasks such as customer acquisition, underwriting and loan servicing, while the bank partners provide the capital for the loans across most states in the country. The company's current bank partners are First Electronic Bank, FinWise Bank and Capital Community Bank.

OppFi's flagship product is its OppLoans platform, which delivers one of the highest rated customer experiences in the industry, boasting a Trustpilot score of 4.5. The company's SalaryTap and Credit card products were discontinued last year following a strategic review.

Financial Highlights

Tepid growth

In its recent quarter, its business continued to exhibit low growth, with total net originations up just 2%, as shown above. Total revenue came in much higher at 6%, benefited by higher interest rates on its loans. Following the sharp rise in net charge-off rates during 2022, OppFi's management intentionally shifted its focus away from revenue growth to strengthening its loan portfolio. In Q1 2024, the net charge-off and default rates remained elevated, as shown below. However, they remained within management's expectations despite a challenging consumer environment caused by prevailing high interest rates.

Solid profitability

OppFi demonstrated substantially higher profitability last quarter with Income from operations of $5.3 million compared to $3.7 million in the same quarter last year. Besides the flow through of higher revenue to earnings, the company's earnings were also helped by a nearly 17% reduction in Sales and Marketing expenses. Furthermore, as shown below, automatic loan approval rates continued to increase, thus contributing towards reducing product costs.

Promising outlook

The company has a debt heavy balance sheet with a net debt of $210 million. However it has $225 million in funding still available to it from its revolving credit facility. Management's guidance for this year calls for just above 2% in year over year revenue growth at the midpoint. However adjusted net income is expected to be sharply higher at $52 million compared to $43 million in the prior year. This implies an earnings growth of more than 20%.

Looking ahead, OppFi plans to introduce a new and more advanced credit model which should benefit its business, as stated by Founder and CEO Todd Schwartz during the company's Q1 2024 earnings call:

We and our bank partners are excited to launch a new credit model in the second quarter. The model incorporates additional customer cash flow and behavior inputs that are designed to more accurately evaluate the risk of the applicants. As a result, we expect future originations to carry less risk, and therefore, our credit performance to improve over the long-term.

Additionally the company plans to address further gaps in the financial marketplace for underserved customers. It hopes to introduce specific financial products and services either through accretive partnerships and acquisitions. This plan was described by its CEO when he stated:

So, the first things we have looked at are small business lending and consumer financing for goods. There is different models that kind of flow. And those are highly fragmented, large addressable markets where we think there is an absence of institutional capital, institutional players like OppFi. We think with our branding social impact and commitment to credit access, we can really have – get market share and as that world continues to go online and digitize, get the benefit of it.

Potential catalysts for upside

Credit tightening by banks

As consumer credit weakens, prime lenders tend to tighten their lending standards. This should act as a tailwind for OppFi's originations, as explained by its CEO when he stated:

In addition, recent VantageScore data indicate lower-income U.S. consumers are struggling to make loan payments, which is causing banks to tighten their credit standards. While we believe this upmarket tightening may present selective growth opportunities for us as more applicants may fall into the credit box for OppLoans, we will remain cautious on originations given overall macroeconomic uncertainty. We won’t chase growth merely for growth’s sake.

Increased capital returns to shareholders

Owing to its rising profitability and increasing cash flow, the company paid a special dividend of $0.12 per share last month. Additionally the company has also initiated a $20 million buyback program. As the company continues to demonstrate profitable growth, it could potentially further increase shareholder returns and subsequently demand a higher valuation multiple.

Valuation

According to management's guidance for FY2024, the company is expected to earn $0.6 per share at the midpoint. At today's share price of $3.3, this implies that shares are trading at a P/E ratio of just 5.5. Its valuation is definitely cheap on an absolute basis, and even more so when compared to peers such as Capital One Financial (COF) and Discovery Financial Services (DFS) which trade at P/E ratios of 10 and 12 respectively. The discounted valuation is likely due to some idiosyncratic risks in OppFi's case, which I will highlight in the next section.

Risks

Lack of diversified sources of capital

The company faces significant concentration risk due to relying on only three banking partners to fund its loan portfolio. Specifically, First Electronic Bank accounted for over 45% of the loans originated on OppFi's platform in 2023, according to its latest Annual report.

Unproven risk models

Founded in 2012, the company has a limited track record of operating during economic crises and financial downturns. As a result, the effectiveness of its risk models during such periods remains untested.

Failure of new product launches

New products that the company launches could face limited success and suffer a similar fate to OppFi's SalaryTap and credit card products, which have now been discounted.

Competition

The lending industry has fairly low barriers to entry, and so the company has a broad range of competitors from banks to other fintech companies.

Lawsuits

The company has previously been subjected to lawsuits related to predatory online lending. This has since been settled, but due to the nature of its business, the company is inherently exposed to legal risks.

Conclusion

The business has shown strong execution in recent quarters, and shares are trading at a large discount to peers. Despite the potential for the business to generate much higher profits going forward, I believe the numerous risks associated with it make the current risk-reward favor a Neutral stance.