June 14th ended up being a really bad day for shareholders of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM). For those not familiar with the company, it operates as a supplier of metalworking, maintenance, repair, and operations, products and services throughout North America. Shares of the business plunged, closing down 10.4% for the day. This was in response to management announcing preliminary results covering the third quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. In addition to revenue coming in lower than previously anticipated, earnings per share have also taken a beating. Add on top of this the fact that management reduced guidance for the year as a whole, and it's clear that things are not as good as they once appeared.

To be as clear as possible, my prior stance on the business was rather neutral. Mixed financial performance achieved by the company, combined with how shares were priced relative to similar firms, led me to rate the business a ‘hold’ in an article that I published about it in March of this year. Since then, the company has underperformed even my own expectations, dropping by 10.7% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 3.9%. Even with this decline, guidance for the company does not exactly make this an undervalued prospect. If anything, the stock is still expensive compared to similar firms and, on an absolute basis, it looks to be in fair value territory. So even though some investors might view this as a buying opportunity, I think it would be most appropriate to keep the firm rated a ‘hold’ for now.

Those who follow MSC Industrial Direct closely understand that 2024 has not been a great year for the company. In the chart above, for instance, you can see financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. During that time, revenue for the business came in at $935.3 million. That's down 2.7% compared to the $961.6 million the company generated one year earlier. Lower sales volumes of $43.6 million more than offset the $8.8 million increase that the company enjoyed as a result of increased pricing on its products and the $6.4 million increase attributable to acquisitions made between last year and this year. The picture would have been worse had it not been for $2.1 million that was added to the firm's top line as a result of foreign currency fluctuations.

On the bottom line, the picture has also suffered some deterioration. Net income dropped year over year, falling from $79.1 million to $61.8 million. Other profitability metrics followed a very similar trajectory. Operating cash flow plunged from $340.4 million to $78.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was more modest from $111.2 million to $89.3 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business fell from $135.2 million to $118.6 million.

The second quarter on its own was not the only period of weakness that the company experienced. For the first half of 2024, revenue for the business came in at $1.89 billion. That's 1.6% lower than the $1.92 billion generated one year earlier. Once again, a decline in volume was the primary culprit, impacting sales to the tune of $73.3 million. Improved pricing helped to offset this to some extent, to the tune of $24.3 million to be precise. Acquisitions and foreign currency fluctuations, meanwhile, helped sales any amounts of $14.2 million and $4.7 million, respectively. Core sales even took a hit, dropping by $51.6 million year over year.

As was the case in the second quarter on its own, the company suffered from a profitability perspective for the first half of the year relative to the first half of 2023. Net income of $131.2 million fell short of the $160.5 million reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow dropped materially from $416.4 million to $159.9 million. On an adjusted basis, the picture was far better, but still exhibited a decline from $223.7 million to $189.4 million. Finally, EBITDA for the company pulled back from $271.9 million to $240.9 million.

Even though these results make clear that anybody following the company would have anticipated some weakness, guidance up to this point had been somewhat optimistic. Management had forecasted that average daily sales for 2024 would be between flat and up 5% relative to what was seen last year. Having said that, management was forecasting a decline in profitability. For instance, they originally thought that net income would be around $287.5 million this year. That would have been down from the $343.2 million reported for 2023. Other estimates provided by management indicated a decline for operating cash flow from $699.6 million to $359.4 million and a decline involving EBITDA from $567.1 million to $475.1 million.

Unfortunately, this outlook has now changed, and not for the better. On June 14th, management announced preliminary guidance for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. They currently anticipate revenue of between $978 million and $980 million. To put this in perspective, analysts were previously anticipating sales of around $1.02 billion. And in the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, revenue was just over $1.05 billion. According to management, this includes a 300-basis point headwind from non-repeating public service orders that the firm enjoyed last year.

According to the data provided, there was a 25% year over year decline in public sector orders that was driven by macroeconomic softness, most notably when it came to the heavy manufacturing and metal working end markets. Despite this pain, quarter over quarter growth on the public sector side was a whopping 17% because of contract wins that the company locked in and because there seems to be some alleviating when it comes to budget constraints.

Earnings per share for the quarter should now come in at between $1.26 and $1.28. That would imply net profit so between $71 million and $72 million. Unfortunately, this is below the $1.54 per share in earnings that analysts forecasted, which would have translated to roughly $86.6 million in net income. This would also be well below the $1.69 per share in profits that the company reported in the third quarter last year. Even on an adjusted basis, earnings should still come in low at between $1.32 and $1.34. That implies adjusted net income of between $74.5 million and $75.5 million. While the drop in sales will almost certainly be the big contributor to this contraction, management did highlight gross margin concerns as well. The company did not provide much in the way of detail on this. But this is probably also due in part to the fact that, instead of benefiting from a 1% increase in pricing in the second half of this year relative to the first half, pricing is expected to remain flat. Though not necessarily a gross margin item, management did also say that they plan to initiate an accelerated marketing campaign as part of the rolling out of website enhancements. This will probably also hit the firm's bottom line.

For the year as a whole, this is certain to have a negative impact on the company. Management previously anticipated average daily sales remaining flat at worst or growing by 5% at best. Now, the assumption is that average daily sales will be down by between 4.3% and 4.7%. The company's adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between 10.5% and 10.7%. Prior guidance called for this to be between 12% and 12.8%, with their late March guidance already saying that the prior guidance figure was probably going to be near the low end of that range. In addition to weakness caused by the public sector side of things, the company also expects variable compensation costs to rise and healthcare costs to grow as well. Increased depreciation expenses should also hurt.

If we take management's guidance and use midpoint expectations, this would imply net income for this year of around $212.8 million. Operating cash flow would be around $265.9 million, while EBITDA would be somewhere around $351.6 million. Using these estimates, as well as prior estimates for 2024 and historical results seen for 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Clearly, these new forecasts make shares more expensive than they were previously. In the table below, I decided to compare the firm to five similar enterprises. On both a price to earnings basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis, MSC Industrial Direct ended up being the most expensive of the group. And when it came to the price to operating cash flow approach, four of the five companies were cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MSC Industrial Direct 20.4 16.3 13.9 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 19.3 16.7 13.8 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 10.3 7.6 5.8 Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) 15.3 11.3 10.1 WESCO International (WCC) 13.8 5.8 8.9 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 18.2 4.7 5.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I would argue that things are not looking the best for MSC Industrial Direct. Normally, I would view this as an opportunity to buy shares at a discount. But given how much more expensive the stock looks, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, it is difficult to take that approach. At best, shares look fairly valued. And some could even argue, because of the relative valuation, that the stock is overpriced. Given this, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ is logical at this time. However, it is on my radar for a potential downgrade if the picture gets worse.