Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 16

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
7/22
|
8/20
|
1.3
|
1.41
|
8.46%
|
1.75%
|
31
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
6/28
|
7/15
|
1.82
|
1.9
|
4.40%
|
7.13%
|
7
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
6/28
|
7/15
|
0.495
|
0.515
|
4.04%
|
3.78%
|
54
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
7/1
|
7/15
|
0.2625
|
0.263
|
0.19%
|
5.91%
|
31
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
8/21
|
9/10
|
1.1
|
1.12
|
1.82%
|
3.17%
|
57
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
6/24
|
6/28
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
9.09%
|
0.61%
|
23
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 17 (Ex-Div 6/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
7/10
|
0.22
|
68.27
|
1.29%
|
12
|
Apollo Bancorp, Inc.
|
7/1
|
0.56
|
37
|
6.05%
|
13
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
7/15
|
0.81
|
112.27
|
2.89%
|
64
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/15
|
0.57
|
240.05
|
0.95%
|
32
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/9
|
0.735
|
164.37
|
1.79%
|
19
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
6/28
|
0.0466
|
13.38
|
4.18%
|
10
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
7/10
|
2
|
1035.98
|
0.77%
|
10
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
7/2
|
0.2
|
114.09
|
0.70%
|
6
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
7/11
|
0.36
|
96.61
|
1.49%
|
15
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
7/3
|
0.415
|
28.29
|
5.87%
|
6
|
Vistra Corp.
|
(VST)
|
6/28
|
0.2175
|
87.59
|
0.99%
|
6
Tuesday Jun 18 (Ex-Div 6/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
7/11
|
0.94
|
87.21
|
4.31%
|
21
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
(BSVN)
|
7/9
|
0.21
|
28.67
|
2.93%
|
5
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
7/1
|
0.38
|
36.58
|
4.16%
|
10
Wednesday Jun 19
Markets closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Thursday Jun 20 (Ex-Div 6/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
7/10
|
0.2575
|
42.87
|
2.40%
|
14
|
Carrier Global Corporation
|
(CARR)
|
8/8
|
0.19
|
64.35
|
1.18%
|
5
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
7/15
|
1.09
|
101.19
|
4.31%
|
56
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
9/13
|
0.245
|
49.34
|
5.96%
|
14
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
7/8
|
1.3
|
102.2
|
5.09%
|
16
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
7/5
|
0.58
|
68.9
|
3.37%
|
10
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
7/19
|
0.407
|
50.03
|
3.25%
|
26
Friday Jun 21 (Ex-Div 6/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
6/28
|
5.25
|
1735.04
|
1.21%
|
14
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
7/10
|
0.24
|
28.47
|
3.37%
|
8
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
7/15
|
0.5
|
42.67
|
4.69%
|
19
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
6/28
|
0.12
|
78.15
|
0.61%
|
23
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
6/20
|
0.29
|
1.1%
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/24
|
0.72
|
1.7%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/21
|
0.6
|
0.9%
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
6/21
|
0.37
|
3.5%
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
6/18
|
0.31
|
2.4%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
6/20
|
0.88
|
1.6%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
6/24
|
5.1
|
2.7%
|
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BOTJ)
|
6/21
|
0.1
|
3.7%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
6/18
|
0.27
|
2.0%
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
6/24
|
0.21
|
3.1%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
6/18
|
0.4
|
0.3%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
6/24
|
0.16
|
2.4%
|
Corteva, Inc.
|
(CTVA)
|
6/18
|
0.16
|
1.3%
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
6/19
|
4.26
|
2.2%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.6425
|
4.9%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
6/21
|
0.28
|
1.2%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/20
|
1.04
|
1.0%
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
6/21
|
0.13
|
2.5%
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
6/20
|
0.24
|
4.3%
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/21
|
0.35
|
4.5%
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
6/20
|
0.15
|
0.9%
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
6/21
|
0.215
|
1.3%
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
6/18
|
0.33
|
4.5%
|
Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|
(J)
|
6/21
|
0.29
|
0.8%
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
6/20
|
0.8
|
0.8%
|
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
|
(KNX)
|
6/24
|
0.16
|
1.4%
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
6/18
|
1.16
|
2.1%
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
6/18
|
1.39
|
1.3%
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
6/19
|
0.35
|
3.9%
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
6/19
|
0.4 CAD
|
4.7%
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/18
|
0.28
|
4.6%
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
6/20
|
0.21
|
3.1%
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/20
|
0.3
|
0.8%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/21
|
0.6
|
2.6%
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
6/19
|
0.26
|
0.6%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
6/18
|
0.25
|
3.5%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/18
|
0.276
|
4.1%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
6/20
|
0.85
|
1.6%
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
6/21
|
0.71
|
2.4%
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|
(RBA)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
1.4%
|
Radian Group Inc.
|
(RDN)
|
6/20
|
0.245
|
3.3%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/20
|
0.29
|
0.8%
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
6/21
|
0.19
|
5.1%
|
SBA Communications Corporation
|
(SBAC)
|
6/19
|
0.98
|
2.0%
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/18
|
0.46
|
1.4%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
6/18
|
0.81
|
3.9%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/21
|
0.33
|
3.6%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/20
|
0.175
|
5.9%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/21
|
0.13
|
2.0%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
6/21
|
0.75
|
1.5%
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
6/24
|
0.475
|
4.6%
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
6/20
|
0.5475
|
4.1%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
