L'Oreal: Great For The Long-Term Dividend Growth Investor, But Not At This Price

Summary

  • L'Oréal is a high-quality company in the beauty industry with a track record of rapid earnings growth.
  • The company is operating in an industry with a secular growth trend, has high margins, a solid balance sheet and a management team with significant skin in the game.
  • Despite the relatively low dividend yield of 1.5%, the high, safe and constant dividend growth makes up for it.
  • Based on discounted cash flow analysis, the stock currently appears to be overvalued.

Young Plus Size Woman Putting On A Perfume

urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Dividend growth investing requires a certain degree of predictability. This will quickly take you to the consumer staples sector. Resilient business models, constant growth and a sector where stable dividend growth often occurs.

I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

