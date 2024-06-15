Broadcom: There's A Potential $18.75B In Extra AI Infrastructure Revenue To Be Made

Summary

  • Strong Buy Rating with a fair price of $2,428.45 and a 2029 target of $4,773.98, indicating 30.8% annual returns.
  • Q2 2024 Earnings Beat: Broadcom exceeded expectations with a non-GAAP EPS of $10.96 and revenue of $12.49 billion.
  • Growth Strategy: Broadcom focuses on large corporations and growth through acquisitions and cost-cutting, holding significant market shares in key segments.
  • Market Expansion: Broadcom's addressable market is projected to grow from $784.43 billion in 2023 to $1.2 trillion by 2028.
  • Valuation Projections: Strong growth driven by AI infrastructure spending, and a 77% gross margin target by 2029.

Broadcom

G0d4ather

Thesis

In my previous article about Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) I upgraded the stock from "buy" to "strong buy", explaining that the fair price indicated by my model now stood at $2,006.62, which showed a 53.3% upside from the stock price at that time

