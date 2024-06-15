D. Anschutz/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With global stock markets trading at or near all-time highs, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, DAX - even Japan's Nikkei recently surpassed its 1989 high - one might easily forget that we're living in tumultuous and uncertain times. There's a war in Eastern Europe, another in the middle-east, climate activists now engaging in hunger strikes in demand of change, and recently a former U.S. President became the first in history convicted of a crime, all the while campaigning for a second term in office.

Tuesday November 5th, 2024, is a date everyone probably has circled on their calendar, and not just because of the fascinating Melbourne Cup nor the fact that it's also National Chinese Take-Out Day.

November 5th is U.S. Election Day, and no matter how it ultimately turns out, it will be entered into with great tension, scores of Americans again considering emigrating to Canada, and thereafter tens and tens of millions of U.S. Citizens distraught over the result (regardless of the outcome). Completely distraught.

This is all happening less than 5 months from now. So what is an investor to do?

Below is a recommendation for investors seeking broad protection for their portfolios. And I think there's a very good play to be made here.

(Alternatively, for investors looking for specific stocks ideas of a defensive nature, check out my article "3 Defensive Stocks In An Election Year".)

Preparing For Broad Market Volatility

There will surely be enormous amounts of trepidation, uncertainty, and volatility as November 5th approaches. With the VIX sitting near a 5-year low, it seems like a great time to start preparing. Waiting until October to make a plan could prove much more expensive.

For those of you who missed it, I've been buying November 15, 2024 Put Options on Apple (AAPL), a company I see as overvalued, exposed to intensifying competition and risk of a shortfall in its Q1 guidance (also due out in early November), and it's also the individual tech megacap stock with the lowest implied volatility (at least at the beginning of last week). The fact that the November options are set to expire after the election clinched it for me. You can see that (currently underwater) election-linked Apple downside idea here.

Buying Volatility

It seems like a pretty good bet that volatility will rise between now and the end of the year, and specifically in November.

Now, as most investors know, buying the VIX is not possible; it's simply an index. There are no investment vehicles that accurately track the VIX either. Popular volatility-linked ETFs such as the iPath VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) are exposed to value destroying futures rollovers (in contango, at least), as evidenced below.

The most practical way to gain exposure to the VIX is likely to engage in options contracts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). There are multiple possible positions to take, but there's one that stands out to me as I look at the options stream today.

S&P 500 Downside Protection Trade

For SPY Put Options, I see 6-month ATM (~At-The-Money) implied volatility at just ~11% right now, which seems like an absolute steal given all that could happen in November. A December $540 Put on the SPY (trading about $2 out-the-money right now) can be had for a premium a little above $15.50.

Meanwhile the July (1-month out) $540 Puts were recently trading for about $6.

Following the moving parts here, an investor seeking protection can pay $15.50 for nearly ATM (at-the-money) protection on the S&P 500 Index (SP500) expiring December 20, 2024. Should the world (and equity markets) not implode in the aftermath or lead-up to the U.S. Election, even if implied volatility remains close to where it stands today (VIX =~12) as today, an investor may be able to recover substantial residual value in a December Put with 1-month remaining. Put all together, an investor could end up paying less than $10 (<2% for 6 months) for that protection on an SPY level of ~$540.

Two-Way Vol Exposure

For a straight bet on volatility, the simplest position to take is that of a long straddle. However, this is a much more expensive proposition, and the implied volatility on call options is substantially higher. It seems everyone's betting on markets continuing to rise, and leveraging themselves to it.

Whereas implied volatility on ATM SPY puts stands at about 11% for a 6-month expiry (December), the ATM call options are carrying an implied vol of ~18%! These seem rich in comparison, and these aren't calls I'm interested in being Long. Besides, I'm mostly approaching this from a standpoint of portfolio protection, and only a net-Short portfolio would gain protection from owning SPY calls.

Nonetheless, here are the potential trade specifics for those interested in two-way vol exposure into the end of 2024.

Purchase a December 2024 SPY $540 Call Option

+Purchase a December 2024 SPY $540 Put Option

Such a combination would cost somewhere in the realm of ~$45, per SPY share, or $4,500 per contract (~8.3% of notional). That's a lot of Premium.

It does remain possible that equity markets go haywire and oscillate in both directions, as was the case when Donald Trump was surprisingly first elected in 2016. For those who don't remember, Equity Futures sold off in wild fashion on election night 2016 as the results came in and Trump emerged as the probably winner on November 8, 2016. Yet amazingly, on the trading day (November 9, 2016) following the election, the S&P 500 finished higher by about 1%. The VIX rose 20% in the early trading hours when markets opened after the election, but volatility certainly spiked higher than that overnight. It was a wild ride.

So who knows, maybe a bet on two-way volatility would pay off, but it's not in my plans personally.

Summary And Risks

The (insert your favorite adjective here) U.S. Election is less than 5 months away, and certain to result in a great deal of tension, uncertainty, fear, and ultimately, anger. Yet downside protection on major equity markets through past the election date is surprisingly cheap.

Placing some insurance money in SPY puts, specifically those expiring December 20, 2024. seems incredibly appealing at current prices. The ~45 day gap between the U.S. Election Day and option expiry will likely give investors a chance to recover a decent amount of Premium even if mayhem (~volatility and downside) doesn't hit the markets.

The primary risk, of course, is that equity markets post further gains over the next several months, eroding the value of any Put Options that are previously owned at-the-money.

A secondary risk is the possibility that there's extreme volatility only on election night itself, when equity markets are closed, leaving investors holding option contracts no way to cash in until the morning. If any readers have an overseas markets solution, I encourage you to share it in the Comments section.