Merit Medical: Undervalued With Multiple Growth Drivers In Play

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.6K Followers

Summary

  • Merit Medical has shown solid performance with revenue and EBITDA growth, but has only tracked the broader med-tech market higher as investors wait for more exciting drivers.
  • The company's WRAPSODY endovascular stent graft has potential to exceed management's projections, and could be a practice-changing $100M+ product with good clinical data.
  • Merit's December 2023 convertible debt offering was well in excess of corporate needs, which leads me to believe that M&A is back on the table.
  • I can argue for a fair value in the mid-$90's and there are multiple avenues for Merit Medical management to create value beyond that.

arteriovenous fistula operation

ChaNaWiT/iStock via Getty Images

“Hurry up and wait” remains the order of the day for Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) and its shareholders. While the company has executed pretty well since my last update (some revenue and EBITDA outperformance), and the shares

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.6K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News