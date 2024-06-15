ChaNaWiT/iStock via Getty Images

“Hurry up and wait” remains the order of the day for Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) and its shareholders. While the company has executed pretty well since my last update (some revenue and EBITDA outperformance), and the shares are up about 20%, I suspect there may be some investor frustration that there hasn’t been more news to drive a fundamental shift in investment theses – the company has been reasonable (if not conservative) with guidance, hasn’t done any big M&A, and has just stuck to its knitting.

I remain bullish on the prospects for the company’s WRAPSODY endovascular stent graft (“Wrapsody”) and believe management’s projections may understate the long-term potential of the product. I’d also note that the company executed a convertible debt offering late in 2023 well in excess of its debt repayment or business development needs, so something may be brewing on the M&A front. I still see more than 10% upside to Merit from here, and that’s with the potential for M&A and/or better Wrapsody sales to drive some upside. With that, I’m content to remain positive on the name.

Incremental Progress Is Still Progress

There haven’t been any game-changing developments at Merit since my last update, but the company has continued to perform relatively well.

Revenue rose 7% in the last quarter, with 9% growth in the Cardiology business driven by 13% growth in the Peripheral Intervention business. While comparing this business to peripheral intervention businesses at companies like Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Boston Scientific (BSX) is tricky, I’d note that the 13% growth at Merit compares quite nicely to the 5% growth in PI at BDX in the same quarter, as well as the 11% growth at Boston Scientific.

If there’s a nit to pick, it’s with the recent weakness in the OEM business, which declined 4% in the last quarter. Merit provides manufacturing for tubing, wires, catheters, and so on used by companies like Inari (NARI) and Penumbra (PEN), and while the business should be capable of growing at a high single-digit over the medium term, the company saw some order timing issues (related, I believe, to customer inventory management) and some weaker sales to OUS customers.

I would also note that management guided to weaker sales in China due to the impact of value-based pricing on realized pricing (basically, government-mandated price reductions), but this was already anticipated in earlier guidance.

As far as other developments go, management’s new three-year plan (the Continued Growth Initiatives plan, which replaces the prior Long-Range Plan) calls for organic revenue growth of 5% to 7% (which implies share growth) and operating profit margin of 20% to 22%, or more than two points of improvement in the coming years. As a reminder, Merit hit its goals with its prior plan despite the post-pandemic challenges that bedeviled all medical device companies.

Last and not least, the company closed on a private placement of almost $750 in convertible preferred notes in early December of 2023, with the company netting about $725M. The notes are due in 2029 and have a conversion price of $86.83, and management used $188M of the proceeds to pay off a revolver and term loan and ended the first quarter with over $581M in cash.

Given that Merit has been soundly cash flow-positive for four straight years, the company doesn’t need these funds for regular business purposes. Even investing in the company’s R&D efforts and sales force expansion for Wrapsody won’t require nearly so much cash, so I believe this is basically “dry powder” for future M&A.

Wrapsody Can Be A Highly Significant Product For Merit

Apart from potential M&A, the clinical and commercial progress of Wrapsody remains the key driver at Merit. As a reminder, Wrapsody is an endovascular stent graft that the company has developed as a superior alternative to managing occlusions (blockages) in arterio-venous (or AV) access points for hemodialysis patients (either AV fistulas or AV grafts). An early study produced 86% patency at 12-month follow-up, and that is a significant improvement over current standard of care.

There are roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. getting hemodialysis and about 80% of them (or close to 500,000) have AV fistulas or grafts. While these access points are convenient, they frequently become occluded, with more than 40% becoming blocked within 12 months. Physicians typically clear the blockages with angioplasty procedures, and about 500,000 such procedures are performed every year, but re-occlusion is a common issue. In about 60,000 cases, physicians will use a stent or stent graft in the hopes of maintaining a clear access site for longer.

This is where Wrapsody fits in. There are two stent grafts currently on the market for this indication, Gore’s Viabahn (which has around 50% to 60% share) and Becton Dickinson’s Covera (which has most of the remainder), but many of these stent grafts also see issues with re-occlusion; past studies have shown target lesion primary patency (basically meaning the targeted area stays open without further intervention) of 30% to around 55%.

If Wrapsody’s pivotal WAVE study can deliver 80%-plus patency at 12 months, Merit should have a winner, and patency in the high-80%’s to low-90%’s, while probably not likely, could be practice-changing, meaning that more physicians could be motivated to start or expand their usage of grafts; many physicians don’t use stent grafts because they too can occlude and can just add to problems to deal with down the road.

I still believe Wrapsody could be a $100M product over time, though management has taken a more conservative $50M target. I’d also note that the company has carved out a special renal sales force for Wrapsody and its broader renal care portfolio, and this should help accelerate the commercial launch. Assuming that the company files its PMA before the end of the second quarter, approval in late 2024 is theoretically possible, though I’d expect the approval and launch in 2025.

The Outlook

Even if Wrapsody is “only” a $50M product for Merit, that’s meaningful against around $1.3B in current revenue. I think it’s also important to note that management is getting more ambitious; they had previously said they were looking at doing more PMA-type product development, and they have followed through. Earlier this year the company announced the start of the MOTION study of its Embosphere microspheres as an alternative to corticosteroid injections for osteoarthritis in the knees. Like Wrapsody, Embosphere for genicular artery embolization (or GAE, the procedure being tested in MOTION) has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation.

I do think that Wrapsody will be successful, and I do include it in my estimates. I’m expecting around 7% revenue growth over the next five years, helped by Wrapsody, and long-term growth of around 6%. Success with product development initiatives like MOTION could certainly add to that growth, as could M&A.

I believe Merit can drive EBITDA improvement from the low 20%’s in the last two years to over 21% this year and over 22% next year, with further upside beyond that as operating margins move into the low-to-mid 20%’s over time. That, in turn, should translate into mid-to-high teens free cash flow margins and mid-teens FCF growth.

Merit doesn’t look all that cheap on a discounted cash flow basis, but that’s not so unusual with smaller med-tech companies. These stocks are often valued on the basis of their revenue growth and EBITDA margins, and using a matrix I’ve developed over time, it looks like a fair forward multiple should be in the neighborhood of 4.4x, supporting a fair value in the mid-$90’s. I could argue for a more bullish multiple (in the 5x to 6x range), but historically it’s tough for smaller med-techs to get there without double-digit revenue growth.

The Bottom Line

There are certainly risks here; the WAVE study could disappoint and/or the company could undertake an M&A transaction that the Street doesn’t like. Likewise, it’s possible that Wrapsody could get FDA approval but still not see the expected level of commercial adoption. These are basic risks for med-tech names, and in the case of Merit it would risk compressing growth expectations and the multiple.

Even with those risks, I still like these shares. I do think there’s still upside to sell-side estimates from Wrapsody, and I don’t think the share price reflects the value of that opportunity, let alone more speculative drivers like MOTION or M&A.