Enphase Energy Offers A Good Risk To Reward Ratio (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. is a semiconductor materials and equipment company based in California, offering products in the industry both domestically and internationally.
  • Technical analysis indicates ENPH is above its 30-week EMA, showing bullish momentum and building a base in an ascending triangle formation.
  • Potential price target of $207 with a risk to reward ratio of over 1:4 if ENPH breaks above $140, with a suggested stop loss strategy in place.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a California based semiconductor materials and equipment company that provides products and services for the solar photovoltaic industry both here and abroad. This was a company that I was not familiar with until

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

