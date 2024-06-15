style-photography

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a California based semiconductor materials and equipment company that provides products and services for the solar photovoltaic industry both here and abroad. This was a company that I was not familiar with until I read this article off the Seeking Alpha website. After reading this article, I looked at the price chart and immediately saw some technical opportunities. In this article I will outline why I think ENPH offers a greater than 1:4 risk to reward ratio. I will analyze the price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength. I will outline a price target and a stop loss price in case my analysis proves incorrect.

Chart 1 – ENPH Weekly with 30-Week Moving Average, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

My basic stock buying strategy is that I want to own stocks that are trading above a rising 30-week exponential moving average (EMA). The 30-week timeframe is an intermediate to long-term timeframe in my opinion, so it filters out random day-to-day noise or price fluctuations. This basic strategy is not perfect. It doesn’t work all the time and for that matter I don’t know a strategy that does work all the time. Looking at Chart 1 above you can see that only owning ENPH when it was above its rising 30-week EMA would have made you money. In May 2022, ENPH closed above its rising 30-week EMA and stayed above that EMA for the rest of the year. Not holding ENPH when it was below its falling 30-week EMA would have saved you from holding through a nasty decline. In January 2023, ENPH closed below its declining 30-week EMA and then declined almost 70% from $233.65 to its final low in November 2023 at $73.49. Using something as simple as a moving average can be very impactful. What caught my attention about the ENPH price chart were two things regarding its price action. First is that it has now closed above its 30-week EMA for four straight weeks. It hasn’t done this since late 2022. Second was that ENPH is building a base in the form of an ascending triangle. This base is outlined by the green lines in Chart 1. The base starts at the bottom formed in November 2023. Then ENPH rallied up to almost $140 in December 2023. Then ENPH retreated to a low of $93 in February 2024. ENPH rallied back to the $140 area in February 2024. It then retreated to a higher low of $98 in April, before rallying back to the $140 area. This series of higher lows at $93 and then $98 make up the ascending part of the triangle or base. To a person who studies chart patterns the ascending triangle is two things. First it is considered a bullish price pattern due to its series of higher lows. Secondly, the ascending triangle is used to determine an initial price target if price can break above the upper green line. To determine the initial price target, you subtract the high of the triangle which is $140 from the low of the triangle which is $73. This difference of $67 is added to the high of $140 to get an initial price target of $207. This is not a prediction of how things will happen, it is a price target to keep in mind. ENPH is above its 30-week EMA but I would feel better about this if the 30-week EMA was rising. I would like to see more of an upward slope to the EMA. Also, this week’s candle is not the most bullish I’ve ever seen. While ENPH did gain 1.52% for the week, it did give up most of the gain it had. To summarize the current price action, ENPH is above a flat 30-week EMA and is forming a base. If ENPH can break above the resistance level of $140, an initial price target is $207 which represents a 47% gain from $140.

Not only do I want to own stocks that are trading above their rising 30-week EMAs, I also want to own stocks that have bullish momentum. I use the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) to determine momentum. PPO is easy to read. When the black PPO line is above the red signal line that is a sign of short-term bullish momentum. When the black PPO line is below the red signal line that is a sign of short-term bearish momentum. Right now, ENPH is showing short-term bullish momentum. Long term bullish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is above the zero or centerline of the chart. Long term bearish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is below the zero or centerline of the chart. I say long term because you’ll notice that the black PPO line doesn’t oscillate above or below the zero level too often. It stays above or below zero for several months to over a year at a time. Right now, the black PPO line has a reading of 0.058 which is above zero. Notice that the bullish price move that started in May 2023 was accompanied by the black PPO line crossing above and staying above zero. Also notice that the 70% decline was accompanied by long-term bearish momentum. It pays attention to momentum and right now ENPH is showing both short-term and long-term momentum.

I am interested in volume because I want to own stocks that the institutions are buying for their portfolios. Institutions build their positions in companies over time. And they do that in price bases such as the one ENPH is in now. You can see evidence of their buying by the big black volume bars in the Volume Pane of Chart 1. Since the bottom in November 2023, all the big volume bars have been black meaning that the price rose that week. The buying action was bullish as prices advanced. Remember that retail traders like me don’t have the money to buy all those shares. Institutions only buy shares because they believe those shares are undervalued and they expect them to trade higher in the future. The big black volume bars are a bullish sign to me.

Relative strength is another technical tool I use to determine if I want to own the stock. The relative strength line is the price ratio of ENPH to the SP 500 index. To beat the market, you must own stocks that are outperforming the market. When the black line is rising that means that ENPH is outperforming the SP 500 index. Conversely, when the black line is falling that means that ENPH is underperforming the SP 500 index. During the rally from May 2022 to the end of 2022, the relative strength line showed that ENPH clearly outperformed the market. During the 70% decline, ENPH performed worse than the market. Since its low in November 2023, ENPH has been even with the market. I would say that the relative strength of ENPH is neutral.

My analysis of ENPH being a stock worthy of a place in my portfolio could be wrong for any number of reasons. ENPH could come out with disappointing company news. ENPH could be impacted adversely by some government decision or legislative action. The general market could sell off due to interest rates or some geopolitical event. Things happen and not always in my favor. That is why I always have a stop loss in mind when I buy a stock. I want to know where I will cut my losses and then reevaluate the situation on the sidelines. I can always get back in if I think that is prudent. I just want to avoid the big 70% decline.

Since ENPH is in a base, the cautious trader will wait for ENPH to break out above the upper green line. If ENPH can break above $140 then ENPH would be out of its base and presumably on its way higher. The more aggressive trader can buy ENPH at this level and see how things pan out. Either way it's good to have a stop loss in mind. My first idea of a stop loss is simply a close below the 30-week EMA. If ENPH closes below that level, sell your position and reevaluate. Another stop loss point could be a 10% loss from your buying price. If you buy at the $140 level, a 10% loss is $126. You would be giving up $14 as your risk. However, the potential price target is $207 for a gain of $67. That is a risk reward ratio of over 1:4. If you buy here at $124, a 10% stop loss is about $112 or a $12 risk for a potential gain of over $82 for a risk to reward ratio of over 1:6. Remember that you can buy a partial position here and then add to it if ENPH breaks above the $140 level.

In summary, ENPH is showing signs of a bullish setup. It has closed above its 30-week EMA for four consecutive weeks. It has built a series of higher lows in an ascending triangle base. It now has both short-term and long-term bullish momentum. Volume shows buying by institutions and the relative strength of ENPF to the market is neutral. If ENPH can break above the $140 level, the ascending triangle formation suggests a $207 price target is in play. If you choose to buy shares, consider having a stop loss in case things don’t go as planned.