Investment Thesis

I recommend holding BrasilAgro (NYSE:LND) shares. Brazil is a global power in agribusiness, one of the sectors where the country has competitive advantages such as climate, soil, crop diversification and technology.

However, I believe that BrasilAgro's results will remain under pressure in the short and medium term due to the outlook for commodity prices. Furthermore, the company's projected EV/EBITDA is not cheap given its own track record.

Introduction

Brazil is an agribusiness powerhouse, and before talking about Brazil's positioning in the world, it is important to highlight that agribusiness has been the main engine of Brazilian economic growth, being responsible for almost 1/4 of Brazil's GDP.

Brazil is also the largest net food exporter in the world. As a reference, in 2022 the country exported more than $123 billion. Brazil is the leader in the export of coffee, corn, sugar, orange juice, meat and chicken, and is also the second largest exporter in the world of ethanol and cotton.

In this scenario, we have large agribusiness companies in Brazil, and BrasilAgro is one of the largest companies in terms of arable land in Brazil. From now on, we will better understand the company's history and business model.

History And Business Model

BrasilAgro was founded in 2006, and focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of rural properties. After acquiring a farm with the potential to generate value, the company maintains and develops the asset to optimize agricultural activities there.

In my view, the company's differentiator is its focus on the agricultural real estate market. BrasilAgro does not consider itself a player in commodities but rather in land, which is a real and tangible asset.

Land Development Evolution (IR Company)

Therefore, when the company judges that the value of the properties delivers the expected return, they are sold to realize capital gains. But in the middle of this process between buying and selling, the company also earns from the production and sales of crops on the land acquired before selling them. Let’s see what these cultures are:

% Planted Area (IR Company)

As we have seen, the company earns money from the cultivation and sale of commodities and from the sale of farms. We can see that the main crops for the company are soybeans, corn and sugar cane, and the sale of farms is normally based on the price of soybeans or the commodity planted. Therefore, the key point for the thesis is the price outlook for these commodities.

Agricultural Commodity Price Outlook

Soy represents 51% of the company's EBITDA, as we saw above. Expectations for the price of soybeans are mixed, although with more bearish trends. For example, Brazil's expected record harvest which was severely impacted by El Niño.

On the other hand, this was more than offset by China, where the lower supply of pigs restricted soybean imports. While the USDA had projected imports of 102 million tons for China, consultancy JCI China forecast imports of 96.2 million tons in the 2023-24 period, a drop of 3.6% in the year, which puts pressure on the price of soybeans.

2023/24 China Soybean Import Projection (S&P)

Therefore, I do not see catalysts for an increase in soybean prices, at least in the short term, and this in itself supports my recommendation to hold the shares. In the meantime, we will continue our analysis for sugar cane and corn crops.

The search for trends in the price of sugar cane is more uncertain as there are fewer sources, however, there has been price stability in the last 5 years, and in the short term, there is a decrease in sugar production estimates and lower global demand, contributing to a downward price adjustment.

Finally, let's look at the outlook for the price of corn. The outlook is for a downward price for several reasons, such as the expected record production, a smaller planted area compensated by the same harvested area, and an increase in demand not compensating for an increase in supply.

As a result, the average price of corn for the current year is 8.3% lower than the average expected for the previous year. As we can see, the drivers for BrasilAgro's most relevant agricultural commodities indicate downward prices, which is very bad for the company's operations and corroborates my view of holding the shares. Let's see this better in the financial analysis below.

BrasilAgro Fundamentals

In order for the reader to learn more about the company's finances, I will compare BrasilAgro to its peer traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, SLC Agrícola.

Name BrasilAgro SLC Ticker (NYSE:LND) SLCE3 Market Cap $0.4B $1.4B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 31.5% 32.6% EBITDA Margin 10% 23.5% Net Income Margin 21% 8.3% ROE 11.8% 10.9% Net Debt/EBITDA 3.3x 3x Dividend Yield 13.4% 10.9% Click to enlarge

We can take some information from the financial analysis. Both companies have beautiful revenue growth and also pay excellent dividends. However, BrasilAgro has a better profit margin.

However, this indicator is very volatile in this segment. Since farm sales make a big difference to the company's current results. The fact is that both can be considered healthy and profitable companies, but is this priced in?

Valuation Has Little Margin Of Safety

As companies' results tend to be impacted by the financial result, I will use a comparative assessment with the EV/EBITDA multiple and then use the company's historical multiple.

EV/EBITDA (IR Company)

When comparing the projected multiples of both, we see that SLC Agrícola appears cheaper than BrasilAgro. Now let's check BrasilAgro and its projected EV/EBITDA multiple history.

Historical EV/EBITDA (IR Company)

We can see that in the last 3 years BrasilAgro traded at an average of 6.4x EV/EBITDA, and is currently trading at 7.4x EBITDA, which makes me believe that the company is not cheap to recommend buying.

Furthermore, if agricultural commodities continue on a downward trend, the company may return to trading below the historical average. To learn more about this, let's see some of your results.

Latest Earning Results

BrasilAgro's latest results were weak, such as revenue of $24 million (-22% q/t and -35% y/y) due to lower commodity prices, as I described in the chapter on agricultural commodity prices.

Soybean production costs increased due to the climate in Paraguay, resulting in an increase in the cost per hectare. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 4%, compared to 18% in the previous year.

As a result, the company recorded a net loss of $6 million, worse than the loss of $1.2 million in the previous quarter and the loss of $600,000 in the previous year. Therefore, despite the company operating in a perennial sector and having good prospects, the short-term scenario and results do not allow for a recommendation to buy the shares.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

When it is recommended to hold a share, this means that the investor will not participate in the appreciation if the shares rise. But what factors would lead the company to increase its share price?

From a sectoral point of view, the drivers that would cause commodity prices to fall are nothing more than projections and may not occur. In this way, commodity prices can recover both due to market dynamics and reduced supply.

The company can manage stocks well, holding sales to offer better prices, which would improve operational results and could lead to an improvement in share prices.

Finally, as commodity prices are falling, many undercapitalized producers may sell their farms due to a lack of liquidity. In this scenario, the company can acquire excellent assets at attractive prices. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and the investor must be careful when analyzing them.

The Bottom Line

BrasilAgro is a Brazilian agribusiness company, the country's most thriving sector and most competitive on a global scale. This can be seen in the company's revenue growth, driven mainly by the increase in farm prices.

The company's business model is very promising, as there are few relevant players and the market is extremely fragmented. Companies like BrasilAgro and SLC Agrícola can lead to sectoral consolidation.

However, companies have faced difficulties due to the drop in the price of commodities such as soybeans, sugar cane and corn. Furthermore, BrasilAgro's valuation does not present a margin of safety, in my opinion.

Based on this analysis, I recommend holding the company's shares. In my opinion, investors should keep the shares on their radar, given the quality of the company and the longevity of the sector, however, an improvement in commodity prices is to be expected.