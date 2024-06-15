NiseriN

Investment overview

I wrote about Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) previously (Dec 2023) with a buy rating as the business was the leader in the industry and I believed the growth runway was extremely long, supported by very strong secular tailwinds. While the share price has not reacted in the way I wanted, I continue to believe PL is a buy as PL continues to execute well both financially and operationally. Especially for growth, PL has shown that growth acceleration is possible in its 1Q25 results.

1Q25 earnings (announced on 6th June 2024)

PL reported 1Q25 revenue of $60.4 million (1% above consensus). Adj EBITDA also came in better than consensus estimates, at -$8.4 million vs. consensus expectations of -$11 million. Other key operating metrics were also positive, where PL grew total customers by 14.2% y/y to 1,031, sustaining the mid-teens customer growth pace over the past 2 years. Importantly, PL saw a 100% net dollar retention ratio.

Business on track both financially and operationally

I continue to believe the market is not appreciating the progress that PL is showing, both financially and operationally. Financially, the slowdown in growth, from >30% to 11% in the past 3 quarters, and poor profitability profile have weighed on the stock over recent history. However, that has changed; PL showed growth acceleration in 1Q24, with adj EBITDA margin showing continued improvement.

Operationally, PL continues to show great execution, which I am expecting to support growth acceleration ahead. Starting with Tanager-1, this hyperspectral satellite is ready for launch. The expected timeline is for it to launch in July (it has already arrived at the launch site). The satellite is scheduled for liftoff in July and will be joined by 36 SuperDove satellites. With this, it further cements PL's competitive advantage in the industry, as this will enhance PL’s existing Earth Observation offerings, PlanetScope and SkySat, by adding more than 400 spectral bands of data. I am expecting a successful launch as Tanager shares the same bus platform with Pelican, which had a successful tech demo launched last year.

Also, with this launch, it opens up more commercial opportunities for PL (i.e., more growth opportunities). Firstly, the imagery captured by Tanager-1 will be analyzed by expert scientists (including the PL’s partner, Carbon Mapper) to identify methane and carbon dioxide super-emitters globally. I expect strong adoption of these data sets, as it is a growing focus of governments around the world to regulate methane emissions. Secondly, PL also further improves its value proposition to customers as Tanager’s hyperspectral data will enhance data sets for verticals, as cited in the 1Q25 earnings call: defense and intelligence monitoring, biodiversity assessments, mineral mapping, and water quality assessments.

PL has also launched its Insights Platform in April, which I believe is a game changer. This platform integrates Sentinel Hub with PL’s Earth data products and analytics. For reference, PL acquired Sentinel Hub via the acquisition of Sinergise in August 2023. I say this is a game changer because the combination of offerings under the Insight Platform allows both government and commercial customers to more seamlessly access, analyze, and disseminate Earth-observation insights via a more centralized hub. Essentially, I see this platform as the underlying infrastructure (something like an operating system) for customers, as it centralizes all large datasets into one single platform, and customers can link their APIs or build applications on top of this platform. Over time, as PL feeds more data into this platform and customers build more applications using data from this platform, PL becomes integral to the customer's workflow, and this gives PL a lot of pricing power. PL could also easily up-sell customers all other products (maybe more specific data sets) since the customer is already using the platform. As such, I am really positive about this product.

Partnership with Nvidia strengthens PL competitive advantage

Four days ago, PL announced their collaboration with NVIDIA around onboard processing for its Pelican-2 satellite (basically, PL will fly NVIDIA’s Jetson Edge AI Platform aboard Pelican-2). Specifically, Pelican represents PL’s next-gen imaging constellation and is expected to deliver improved capacity, speed, and accuracy. I believe this further strengthens PL's advantage in processing data (we are talking about ~30 terabytes of daily data), which translates into a better value proposition to customers. The ability to process more data at the edge is going to be a massive competitive advantage for PL, as it speeds up the process of extracting useful insights from large quantities of data. In other words, this means PL is able to offer more useful products to customers in less time.

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for PL is a range between $1.90 and $3.50. Because of the difficulty in modeling the timing of growth, I have reconstructed my model to focus on management’s long-term target (originally $693 million by FY26). Based on PL’s LTM 1Q25 revenue of $228 million, PL is about 3 years behind its original timeline. Assuming the timeline to achieve $693 million is pushed back by 3 years, I assumed PL would achieve the target by FY29. I have also laid out 5 different scenarios, each with a different forward revenue multiple assumption, to showcase the risk/reward scenario (at a discounted basis). My view is that if PL can achieve $693 million by FY29, which translates to a CAGR of 26% and is very likely to be adj EBITDA profitable by then, multiples should trade up naturally.

Risk

Any accidents related to the upcoming satellite launch of existing satellites will heavily impair PL's ability to grow, as they will impede its ability to gather data. This will push out the timeline to reach adj EBITDA profitable as more investments are needed to repair these satellites.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for PL as it showed great progress both financially and operationally. Recent developments like the upcoming Tanager-1 launch and the Insights Platform are very encouraging, which instilled more confidence in me that PL can see growth acceleration. PL's partnership with Nvidia strengthens their data processing capabilities, giving them a competitive edge. Considering the risk-reward scenario, I believe the current share price offers an attractive entry point for investors.