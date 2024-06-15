Fabrice Cabaud

Investment Summary

Investors were quick to punish Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) following its merger with NuVasive in 2023, quickly selling down the company's market value to the $45 per share range before it found a bottom. It now trades in the $65s after a number of recent developments.

Ever since the NuVasive merger I had been constructive on GMED, and even a good while before that. This is a company I am tremendously familiar with. I have covered the name on Seeking Alpha since 2020 (see the original coverage here) and have provided 7 updates on coverage since then, whilst owning the stock the entire time. From time to time, it has been a drag on overall equity performance, but the business fundamentals have remained on point in my view.

Following my last publication on the company in July '23 there have been several updates to the investment debate. I have made updates to my modelling and valuation targets accordingly.

Net-net, I am buy on GMED due to 1) earnings accretion post-merger, 2) attractive projected growth through to FY 2026, 3)

Figure 1. GMED share price evolution, 12 months–date

Q1 FY 2024 earnings review

In my view it was a strong quarter for GMED in Q1 FY 2024, reflecting 1) growth and 2) successful integration efforts post-merger with NuVasive. The company reported sales of $607 million, up 119% year over year on EPS growth of 36% to $0.72.

As evidence of the profitability, the 36% increase in EPS occurred as shares outstanding increased by 33% due to the merger. That is, for every new share outstanding, the company increased earnings by ~$0.19 per share, with a 33.6 million increase in shares. That equates to an additional $6.38 million in earnings for each additional share.

As a result of the strength management has revised its net sales guidance for FY 2024. It is calling for 2.7%–3.7% growth over pro forma 2023 revenues, totalling $2.4 billion the top. Consensus is eying 18% growth in FY 2025 and 2026 each, setting the stage for 1) a period of high growth for the company with 2) lower operating costs as a percentage of sales, driving 3) higher post-tax profits.

Q1 marked the first full quarter of integration between Globus and NuVasive field organizations. This integration involved combining product portfolios, reorganizing support structures, implementing common systems, and various other synergies. It also rolled out its common operating system in the quarter and increased the size of its sales team.

Management is aiming for ~$170 million in cost savings and that is should hit ~40% of this in FY 2024. Of this c.$68 million, it says ~$12 million will "favourably impact gross margins" with the remaining $56 million to be at the OpEx line.

This is tremendously constructive in my view – lower operating costs as a percentage of sales equals higher operating profits. Higher operating profits on the same level of invested capital equals higher returns on capital.

Additional takeouts from the quarter include the following:

Despite the challenges inherent in such a large-scale integration it launched 5. new products in Q1. This is evidence of a management outfit looking to unlock revenue growth via innovation – well-supported in the literature.

The U.S. spine segment was up 100% year over year in Q1, with gains across various product lines [inc. expandables, biologics, MS screws, 3D printed implants, and cervical offerings]. Growth was underlined by upsides in implant usage through robotic pull-through. Sales in enabling technology reached $32 million, up 27% from the prior year, driven by higher sales of robotic and imaging systems.

Robotic procedures grew by another 15% year-over-year. This brings the tally to >71,000 procedures performed since the company launched this division. International spinal implant sales also delivered record sales, growing 193% over Q1 '23.

My judgement of the company's Q1 numbers is that they were constructive and illustrate 1) the breadth of GMED's spinal portfolio, and 2) the strength it is exhibiting across its key assets.

Changes to fundamental economics

After completion of the merger, the capital base more than doubled and it booked more than $5.3 billion in gross asset value in Q3 FY 2023. Gross capital productivity has taken a backward step in the meantime.

Figure 2 shows the company is rotating ~$0.26 of gross profit per $1 of assets employed on the balance sheet. This is down from a range of ~$0.37 on the dollar but increased linearly from last year. To me this isn’t unexpected, but rather a symptom of the merger. What’s more important is we see the gross capital productivity normalizing towards the historical range, indicating the early success of the integration in my opinion.

Figure 2.

Company filings, Author

Secondly, management has produced incremental growth in net operating profit after tax each rolling 12-month period since the acquisition was completed. In the 12 months to September 2023, it printed ~$14 million in additional net operating after tax. In the subsequent 12-month period, it produced $19.4 million and $26 million of incremental profit growth respectively.

This is despite winding down the capital base by around $590 million over this time. As such, it threw off ~$780 million in free cash flow in the last 12 months.

For one, this is tremendously attractive, and two, those rates of free cash flow are far higher than the pre-merger levels are around $50 million-$130 million. The challenge for management is to continue this incremental profit growth to illustrate to the market that the merger will continue pulling its economic weight and unlock risk capital moving forward. Figure 3.

Company filings

The question is what this might look like in the scenario where GMED continues on this current trajectory. I have outlined the company’s financial performance alongside its capital allocation decisions in Figure 4.

Sales growth has been tremendously strong at a 7.3% compounding rate on pre-tax margins of 22.8%. Since the two operations were folded together, management has had to invest $0.19 to produce $1 of new revenue, with an additional $0.43 investment on the dollar to fixed capital. The changes to M&A are shown for effect.

Figure 4.

Company filings

I want to have an understanding of what the company could produce in terms of earnings and cash flow if it were to continue on this trend dancing to the same tune. If it hits these targets, it is not unreasonable to see the company hitting $2.3 billion in revenue this year, stretching up to $2.7 billion by 2025. This is largely in line with consensus estimates on the same.

Net-net, this is a high-growth scenario where my estimates project the company could compound its intrinsic valuation at roughly 7% per quarter.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

Valuation scenarios

The stock currently trades at a premium to the sector of 26x trailing non-GAAP earnings and 30x pre-tax earnings. These are 36% premiums to the sector respectively. As seen below, investors have contracted the multiple paid relative to invested capital in the company. Following the merger — where the injected capital increased from $1.4 billion to $4.5 billion — investors reduced the multiple paid on these assets to 1.6x from a previous c.5x range. Investors have also paid reasonably high prices relative to the earnings of the company, even post merger.Figure 6.

Company filings, author

The question is what this might look like if investors pay these kinds of multiples moving forward. Firstly, if we carry the 2.2x multiple over my three-year estimates to FY 2026, I get a valuation of $77 – $88 per share. I believe greater than 30x post-tax earnings multiple is a bit generous, so I am awarding a 25x multiple and even then I get to a valuation range of $106-$125 per share. The stock would have to trade down substantially in the realms of 15x trailing NOPAT in order to stay flat from where it is today in my view. This is a bullish fact in the investment debate.

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

Furthermore, my opinion is that GMED has a high propensity to increase earnings power over the next three years. As seen below, if we were to buy 1,000 shares of GMED at markets today, we would pay $65,910 and receive $2,187 in earnings power. This is a 3.3% yield.

At my forward projections, this would yield earnings power of $4,415, otherwise a 102% increase. This is tremendously attractive in my opinion and supports a buy rating, based on fundamentals.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

Figure 8.a

Author's estimates

Finally, projecting my cash flow estimates out over an extended period of 10 years and discounting these back at a 12% rate (one that reflects the long-term market averages), I get to a valuation of $79 per share. As such, there is confidence around the $77-$88 per share valuation range, with secondary objectives as high as $106 per share. Given the strength of valuation outcomes across multiple scenarios, this supports a buy rating in my opinion.

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

In short

Market's usually overextend their reaction to both good and bad news. Case in point for GMED in my best estimation. The company's economic prospects have increased substantially since merging with NuVasive and management has added an incremental $0.19 per share year over year with a 33.6 million increase in shares outstanding from the merger (a 36% growth on 33% growth, respectively).

The acquisition looks to be pulling its economic weight in my view and the combination of 1) incremental profit growth, 2) the >$700 million in TTM free cash flow to redeploy, 3) additional product launches this year, and 3) compelling valuations, I once again reiterate GMED as a buy with a price range of $77–$88 per share in the base and upside cases, respectively. Net-net, reiterate buy.