bkindler

My sentiment regarding Munich RE (OTCPK:MURGY) (OTCPK:MURGF) can be summarized in my looking at the performance and saying "Really, you're still going higher?".

After successfully investing in Munich RE at undervalued figures, I went neutral on the company some time ago and reinvested my capital into other, lower-valued companies. This investment has become a lesson in "not getting out too early", but this is more of an art than a science. I try to apply rules to these things, but doing this successfully and consistently is hard.

Munich RE is the largest reinsurance company on the planet and has a very solid upside at the right valuation - as I showed you when the company was undervalued and I bought shares. In my last article, the company actually underperformed both the S&P500 and my own portfolio - this time around it's different, and Munich Re is up 15% in 4 months during a time when the S&P500 is only up 8.5%. Far more than a rounding error. Munich Re has done very well.

In this article, I mean to update my case for Munich RE and see what the company can offer investors here - if anything. But I will not change my thesis here, and my rating will remain at a "HOLD", beause I do not believe that this company is worth in the long-term what it is currently being traded at.

Munich RE - Plenty to like about reinsurance, just not here.

I would say that I am fairly well-versed in insurance and reinsurance companies. It's an area where I prefer investing at a multiple either in the single digits or very low double digits. Overall, I'm very hesitant to put many of them above a 10-11x P/E because of the risks that investments in this sector entail. Munich Re might be one of the few exceptions, but at this time, even the upper echelon sort of valuations for this company is not where I would necessarily put my money. At least not here.

Munich Re is now far from the 4% yield I once had from the company at much lower valuations. The native ticker MUV2 offers investors 3.28%, which is less than a CD or savings account is here. The fact that we're also trading at almost 12x P/E and that this company sometimes misses estimates is a big hesitation for me - as it the quite high expectation for the company's annual earnings and profit that we're currently operating under.

The latest set of results we have for the company is the 1Q24. Results here were, as I see them, actually rather mixed.

Earnings and results were above the pro-rata guidance, and most of the numbers are showing quite good trends, with good fundamentals and good capitalization, and a high solvency ratio.

But while this is overall true, the total risk carried and the risk picture for the company has increased as well. Munich RE as one of the largest reinsurance companies has exposure to a wide variety of scenarios - including weather and climate. And if you've followed the news not only in the US, many regions in Europe are seeing worse and worse weather trends - Germany not small among those. So while the company results are improving and growing - the company's risk is as well, and I don't find that the market is correctly accounting for this in the current valuation.

Yes, the company is incredibly stable and conservative. This includes it investments, with a 3-month RE yield of 4.6% at a portfolio of €236B.

Munich RE IR (Munich RE IR)

And the results for ERGO Life/health, were actually down in terms of total technical resources. Insurance revenues on a gross basis were down due to divestments and organic decline, and elevated claim expenses were trending here in health and travel. On gross revenues of €2.5B the company did a net result of €36M.

Not massively impressive for a company trading like this, is it?

The reversal in interest rates is also making itself known already. The company's risk adjustment was ratcheted up slightly due to higher risk capital from the interest rate decrease in 4Q -23. Also, where I am worried the most, is P&C - and this is trending down as well. Positives in the form of a €150 net result were mostly due to investments and currently lower-than-expected major losses but with a high seasonality of costs. The total technical result is at €177M compared to €206 YoY, with the Combined ratio going up 300+ bps to 84.4% (lower is better).

The company's main driver is a new business, both internationally and domestically, and margins are up because of that. FX impacts are also positive here. Both L&H and P&C sectors in the RE sector were positive for the quarter, this again due to lower than average major losses, with only the earthquake in Turkey as a major event. This led to a significantly positive combined ratio in P&C reinsurance that went down to almost 75%, which is the best it's been in a very long time (but also included a discount of 7.5%).

Overall company renewals are done at a higher rate than before (except in April of 2024, which were done at 0.7% lower rates), still growing and the company remains growing in terms of volume as well. As a market leader, Munich RE remains growing at an impressive rate here, and with 6.1% YoY growth in April renewals in terms of volume, the company is set to grow faster than in 2023.

What I see in Munich RE that worries me the is the increased amount of risk and premium relative to a more volatile market, while the valuation continues to inflate. I would have zero problem with this if the company traded at 8-9x P/E, but that is not where we currently are. The outlook for the group is currently as follows.

Munich RE IR (Munich RE IR)

A Combined ratio of 90% is not bad for ERGO - but it's far from great. Munich RE is performing "average" in some segments, so-so in others, and great in only some. Despite that, it's being traded at what I consider a very high level, and I don't think that the annual results will come in quite as high as expectations say.

Why is that?

Let me pull up some of the risks of Munich RE.

Risks to Munich RE

While risks to Munich RE are relatively limited in nature, they still do exist. I consider them especially relevant due to the limit of an 11-12x P/E, which I consider to be the highest fair value to estimate for a company like this over the long term - and where the company is currently trading.

Also, the following things should be variables you at the very least have to be aware of. Munich RE's primary insurance operations, are considered a relatively capital-intensive sort of business (as all mainline insurance operations are) and are also exposed to completely different risk profiles than the company's reinsurance operations. Over time, this has actually worked to reduce the company's returns, even if the current trend seems to be an upswing. I have considered this a risk-increasing sort of thing, and the current trends do not change my mind.

Also, while Munich RE has size leadership, the company shows no scale or market leader advantage from an expense or claims perspective, whereas instead Hannover Rueck as a peer has superior results in some cases - which is why I am still invested in one, but not as much in the other.

While the company's partnering approach which it currently operates under is potentially positive it also dilutes or at least lessens the RoR that the company could get if they were to develop their own operations and advantages.

Also, and as a closing item which I have mentioned previously - the company has non-trivial exposure to international P&C during a time when we see increased risk in international P&C both from conflicts, but also from climate and weather effects. While we are not yet in a "California environment" here, premiums are rising, and the risks if there was a massive claim is non-trivial at this valuation.

What valuation am I speaking of?

Munich Re valuation - Too expensive to be attractive, even at the upside.

The company trades, as mentioned, at around 11.7x, which is above my maximum target of 11x, even if I were to consider 11x acceptable in the current macro - which I don't really consider to be the case.

I'm willing to bump the target as a result of increased earnings and better-than-expected trends in ERGO and RE - I always update my models to account for that. For that reason, I'm bumping my PT up from €340 to €365/share, coming to around 10x 2023E results - but I am not paying over €400/share for this company, even though it's AA-rated and with less than 15% debt/cap. The yield and upside are too low for that.

Even at close to 12x Forward P/E, the upside is less than 15% here.

F.A.S.T graphs Munich RE Forecast (F.A.S.T graphs Munich RE Forecast)

The number of potential headwinds and downturns for Munich RE exist - everything from slowing growth to ERGO downturns to the simple fact that you can buy peers at far lower valuations, and I'm talking to peers in both insurance and reinsurance.

I can get BBB+ with a 20% minimum capital appreciation upside with a 6%+ yield at 4-7x P/E normalized, you shouldn't buy a sub-3.5% yield with a 12% dividend-inclusive upside (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link). This is just my opinion, and shouldn't surprise you if you follow my work.

But as I said - I did leave Munich RE behind too early when I sold - no argument from me on that front - and for that reason, I'm giving the company a continued rating of "HOLD" with the following thesis.

Thesis

Munich Re is the largest reinsurance company in the world, and also one of the most conservative in existence. It has a double-A credit rating and a set of fundamentals and titanium-clad underwriting processes that make the company a no-nonsense leader in the business.

The 1Q24 results are good, but not great, and I reiterate my PT here and my stance on HOLD. The yield is down to less than 3.3%, and I no longer believe you're in a good position to outperform the market.

I would give the company a PT of €365/share here, updated for the latest quarterly and outlook. That makes the company overvalued, and I would maintain my "HOLD" rating here.

An upside is theoretically possible - but I have rotated my shares and invested in more undervalued stocks back in 2023, and this is my updated thesis for June of 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.'

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (bolded).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Munich Re is no longer cheap or has a sort of realistic upside of 15% or higher based on a price or margin of safety that I would look for. Because of that, it's a "HOLD".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.