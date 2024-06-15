Robert Way

Unlike several peers in the Chinese tech space, shares of PDD holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) have continued to show strong momentum on the back of fast-growing operations, while maintaining a relatively low multiple due to geopolitical risks.

In this article, I explain why I like PDD while acknowledging the high-risk profile of an investment in this name.

Fast Growth and Compounding Power

A characteristic of Pinduoduo’s business (its core holding, followed by Ireland-based Temu) that should not be underestimated is the inherent compounding power in the multiple network effects the business generates.

On one hand, the team purchase model encourages buyers to share product information on social networks, and invite their friends and social contacts to form shopping teams to get better prices. Not only does this keep the customer base engaged, but it has implications in terms of low customer acquisition costs, leading to fast growth and an ongoing strengthening of the network effects. At the same time, the large and growing customer base attracts more merchants.

Although Pinduoduo competes with industry players such as eCommerce businesses, brick-and-mortar retailers and hybrid models, I think the firm’s scale and embedded network effects would make it very difficult for a competitor to replicate its business model.

PDD Holdings has always been a high-growth player, but despite the size, it has managed to re-boost growth to nearly 90% with a reacceleration in 2023 mainly via a 250% YoY growth in Transaction Services, although online marketing services and others (which includes merchandise sales) maintained nearly 50% growth, almost twice the 2022 levels.

Company Filings, Author

Total revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was even stronger at 123% total revenue growth, with 57% growth in online marketing services and others and 357% in transactions services.

Cost of revenue has been affected by growing costs related to the operation of platforms and others which have been volatile over time and expanded to a high of ~34.3% of revenue in 2023. Payment processing fees have been volatile but mostly within 3% of revenue.

Other than that, PDD’s growth has led to significant and consistent economies of scale on each operating cost line over time:

Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue declined from ~103% in 2018 to ~33% in 2023.

General and administrative expenses have been volatile but are currently at all-time lows of 1.65% of revenue as of the end of 2023.

R&D reached a low of 4.4% of revenue at the end of 2023.

PDD already had a very solid EBIT margin of ~24% at the end of 2023. While cost of revenue may have less potential for economies of scale due to the largely variable nature of the costs, I think it’s reasonable to expect further margin expansion from operating costs, with sales and marketing, in particular, benefiting from the favorable self-boosting dynamics of an engaged customer base and a strengthening network effect.

Company Filings, Author

Recent results confirm strong momentum. Q1’24 results confirmed a 131% revenue growth YoY with a 275% increase at the operating profit level. Revenue from online marketing services maintained high growth at 56% YoY and transaction services kept expanding at an explosive rate of 327% YoY. The gross margin pressure from higher-COGS revenue from transaction services is being more than offset by strong economies of scale on operating costs.

Upside Optionality

PDD sits on large amounts of cash that gives a growing return but that could be used more productively. Net interest and investment income of RMB3,997.1 million in 2022 grew to RMB10,238.1 million (US$1,442.0 million) in 2023, equivalent to ~17% of PDD’s total operating income.

Net interest and investment income mainly represent interest earned on demand deposits, time deposits and wealth management products in financial institutions. In Q1’24 alone, these amounted to RMB 5,048 million, nearly $700m.

I think there are significant cash and other liquid resources currently earning low ROIC that could be invested at higher rates of returns should opportunities arise. Taking 2023 full-year results, which provide a precise split of cash and liquid instruments:

Cash and cash equivalents, amounting to RMB59,794.5 million (US$8,421.9 million), primarily consist of cash at banks and other highly liquid investments.

Short-term time deposits and held-to-maturity debt securities totaling RMB139,740m(US$19,682m).

Trading securities of RMB17,151m (US$2,416m).

Investments in convertible bonds of RMB524m (US$73,8m).

Long/term time deposits and held-to-maturity debt securities of RMB28,785m(US$4,054m).

Available-for-sale debt securities of RMB16,816m (US$2,369m).

Company Filings, Author

I don’t include restricted cash of RMB61,985.4 million (US$8,730.5 million) as this mainly represents cash received from buyers and reserved in a bank supervised account for payments to merchants, so not readily available for investment but collecting interest. I also don’t include equity-accounted investments as they would not represent assets on which the firm is necessarily underearning versus opportunities in the market.

All considered I estimate that there were RMB262bn or US$ 37bn of cash and other liquid resources (equivalent to ~22% of market cap) at the end of Q4’23 that could be invested and compounded at much higher rates should the right opportunities arise. Q1’24 results don’t show a precise split but short-term investments increased significantly, and I estimate the net cash and liquid resources used in my calculations have increased to RMB 288bn, or $40bn, which is equivalent to a fifth of Pinduoduo’s market cap. I think this offers significant optionality for growth.

This could be used for international growth directly and via Temu, especially considering China's increased interest in boosting international eCommerce.

In a move to boost international e-commerce, China's Commerce Ministry unveiled draft regulations that aim to encourage the development of overseas warehouses and take advantage of the momentum in cross-border eCommerce, which already increased by tenfold in the past five years. Cross-border eCommerce exports in Q1’24 were up 14% to CNY 577.6bn (~$81bn).

Cash Flow Compounding

I also expect cash balances to continue to grow from the current levels given the large and growing FCF generation, which shows the business can keep compounding using its own resources. Even excluding ~RMB7.3bn(~US$1bn) of interest received in 2023, I estimate operating cash flow would be ~RMB87bn, compared to minimal capex for the operations (Almost the entirety of the investing cash flow is parked in financial instruments).

Besides the high profitability, the firm has favorable working capital dynamics that have consistently led to a cash flow boost during growth, a dynamic that improved in 2023. This is mostly due to dynamics in payables to merchants and accrued expenses and other liabilities.

Company Filings, Author

Main Risks and Valuation

Like most Chinese tech stocks nowadays, PDD looks very cheap at face multiples (~20x PE, 16x excluding cash) versus its position and growth but the risk profile of Chinese tech stocks is often misunderstood due to the VIE structures. Chinese law restricts foreign ownership in certain tech industries, like value-added telecom. To navigate these limitations and access foreign capital markets, Chinese tech companies utilize Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structures. VIEs enable them to raise capital internationally while complying with regulations.

Investors often believe companies trading at low valuations (multiples) are less risky than those with high valuations. However, this thinking may be flawed, especially for US-listed Chinese companies like PDD. While PDD's current price-to-earnings ratio of 20 looks attractive given its growth and profitability trends, the potential downside risks are significant in the current geopolitical climate.

One major concern is the escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan's independence, which could culminate in a Chinese invasion. While a logical analysis might suggest this is improbable, Russia's invasion of Ukraine underscores the difficulty of predicting such events. These situations often go beyond pure logic and strategic thinking. Additionally, the potential consequences are often underestimated.

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely trigger sanctions and potentially even a severing of economic ties with major trading partners like the EU, US, Japan, and South Korea. More importantly for investors, the Chinese government could crack down on the Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structure and disallow it completely, making PDD shares worthless.

These big left-tail risks should be taken into account when investing in PDD Holdings. The main result is that the valuation paid for security such as PDD should be substantially below that paid for the shares of traditional Western tech companies, and low valuation does not translate into a protected downside, since there is always a plausible 100% downside scenario whose probability is meaningful but impossible to estimate.

Conclusion

Despite the recent uptrend, I think PDD remains more attractive than other Chinese tech stocks thanks to the explosive growth and fast-growing margins, as well as the large cash balances. The business has a strong compounding power helped by an engaged customer base and growing network effects that limit the investment in sales and marketing needed for growth.

PDD is also highly profitable and generates plenty of cash for which there is no immediate operational use, which I see as a good problem to have. This translates into large and growing piles of cash and other liquid investments that could create upside optionality if attractive investments are found.

As a Chinese business with a VIE structure, there are inherent left-tail risks that should be taken into account and signs of further escalation from China should likely be seen as a signal to sell the stock.