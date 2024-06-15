NiseriN

When looking for a possible investment, I like to identify companies that have demonstrated the ability to raise their dividend over a long period of time. Ideally, the dividend growth streak will cover one or more recessionary periods as this shows that the company continued to raise its distribution even during periods of economic turmoil.

Why there are many such companies in the more recession-resistant sectors, like consumer staple or health care, I am especially interested in those names that operate in the more cyclical areas of the economy that have lengthy track records for increasing distributions to shareholders.

These types of companies are more impacted by an economic downturn, but those with multiple decades of dividend growth have navigated such an event without cutting or eliminating their payments to shareholders.

To me, this speaks to the overall strength of the company.

One such name that I believe to be an especially strong company is National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), which has raised its dividend for more than 50 years even as it operates in one of the most economic sensitive sectors in the market, energy.

Company Background and Recent Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy company that have five reportable business segments, which include Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

National Fuel Gas Investor Relations

The company’s operations include upstream, midstream, and downstream assets. Of these, the upstream business is the most important to the company. In total, National Fuel Gas has more than 1 million acres located in the Marcellus and Utica shales and serves more than 750,000 utility customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

National Fuel Gas reported earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Revenue for the period fell 12.2% to $630 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines. Despite lower revenue, the company’s adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.79 compared was ahead of the prior year’s total of $1.54 and was $0.33 better than expected. The company has now topped the market’s estimates for earnings-per-share in 17 out of the last 20 quarters.

National Fuel Gas provided update guidance for 2024 as well. The company expects the average gas price to be $2.00, down from $2.40, resulting in a new projected adjusted earnings-per-share range of $4.75 to $5.05, down from $4.90 to $5.20.

Earnings Takeaways

National Fuel Gas’ fortunes are highly correlated to the price of natural gas, which can be volatile.

U.S. Energy Information Adminstration

Prices for natural gas peaked in early 2008 and have yet to make a new high. The sharp increase in price in 2022 correlates to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on that country that limited its ability to export natural gas.

The price of natural gas hit a three year low in mid-February of this year as an unusually warmer winter kept a lid on demand.

The market has since corrected and at the current price of $2.89 per MMBtu, natural gas sits well off its of 52-week low of $1.48, but still 20% below its high of $3.63.

For its part, National Fuel Gas does not expect the recent price to remain at this level. The company forecasts that natural gas prices will average just $2.00 per MMBtu for the remainder of the fiscal year (which ends September 30th). Previously, the company had estimated natural gas prices at $2.40.

While quarterly revenue did decline by a double-digit figure, this represents a deacceleration in National Fuel Gas’ top-line decreases. The last three quarters had seen revenue declines of 20.3%, 15.2%, and 14.7%, respectively, so the rate of drop year-over-year is showing some signs of slowing.

Hedging allowed the company to see just a 1% decline in average realized natural gas prices as pricing went from $2.58 to $2.56 in Q2. Without hedging, natural gas prices were 29% lower than the prior year. Considering where National Fuel Gas expects average prices to be for the remainder of the year, this was a prudent move on management’s part and helped soften the blow in the most recent quarter.

Importantly, this weakness was offset by gains in other businesses. The Gathering segment had earnings growth of 18% and revenue improved 12%. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of pipeline and connects with seven major pipelines, which provide National Fuel Gas with close a throughput of 1.4 billion cubic feet per day.

Pipeline & Storage was also a contributor to results as revenue was up 14%, driving a 22% gain in earnings. This segment benefits from a pipeline network that has close to 2,600 miles has a capacity to transport 3.4 billion cubic feet per day.

The Utility segment had revenue growth of 41% as the rate increases from the company’s 2023 rate case settlement provided meaningfully to year-over-year gains. As a result, earnings were up 29%. National Fuel Gas is also involved in rate case negotiations with New York regulators. The company is asking for a $320 million increase from the last rate case. Even with these rate increases, National Fuel Gas has some of the lowest costs to utility customers in New York and Pennsylvania.

Even as natural gas prices are very low today, National Fuel Gas is well positioned if prices are to ever recover. The Exploration & Production segment has close to 1.2 million acres in Pennsylvania with more 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, which gives National Fuel Gas decades of development inventory at current production rates.

Overall, the quarter looked as successful as possible with lower natural gas prices. Hedging limited the damage that falling natural gas prices caused on results and most other components of the business performed well and saw double-digit growth for revenue and earnings. The revenue decrease slowed from the last three quarters and earnings-per-share were up 16%. The company did lower its earnings-per-share forecast, but the new midpoint of $4.90 would be lower by just 5% from fiscal year 2023. Given Natural Fuel Gas’ ability to outperform earnings estimates, it would not be a shock for the company to deliver higher than expected results.

Dividend and Valuation Analysis

Despite its more cyclical nature, National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, which qualifies the company as a member of the Dividend Kings Index. The company is incredibly friendly to shareholders.

National Fuel Gas' Investor Relations

In total, the company has paid a dividend for more than 120 years, one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market. The current growth streak encompasses multiple periods of recessions, geopolitical upheaval, and even a pandemic and National Fuel Gas has continued to not only maintain, but raise its dividend. This should be very comforting for shareholders.

The dividend has a CAGR of 2.5% over the last decade and 2.4% for the last five years. Dividend growth has been slow over the long-term, but that growth rate is starting to trend upwards. Shareholders just received a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend on June 13th, 2024. This follows a 4.2% increase last summer and a 4.4% increase in 2022.

Shares yield 3.7% based on the new forward annualized dividend of $2.06. The projected payout ratio for this year is a very healthy 42%.

While National Fuel Gas does have a utility component, the company’s reliance on natural gas for much of its business makes it much more of an energy company in my opinion.

At the moment, the energy sector has a median trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1 and a median forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6.

Shares of the company closed Friday’s trading session at $55, implying a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. By this measure, shares of National Fuel Gas are slightly overvalued.

However, the stock has a five-year average trailing earnings multiple of 12.7 and a forward average earnings multiple of 12.1. On a historical basis, the stock is undervalued.

Given National Fuel Gas’ ability to continue to raise its dividend even during weak economic periods, I believe that a target price-to-earnings ratio of 11 to 13 is appropriate.

Using the midpoint of this year’s earnings guidance, I have a price target range of $54 to $64 for the stock. At the low end, the stock could decline 3.6%, but could return as much as 14.3% if it were to reach the high end of my target range. Inclusive of the current yield, total returns begin to stretch into the high-teens.

Risks to Investment Thesis

The biggest risk to National Fuel Gas is that natural gas prices could remain lower for longer. The warmer than usual winter greatly impacted pricing and, as a result, full-year guidance from the company was lowered. This past winter was, in fact, the warmest on record, with much of National Fuel Gas’ area of operations seeing some of its highest average temperatures ever. If future winters are similar then long-term demand for natural gas will remain muted.

Additionally, state regulators could hamper expansion. A good example of this is the ongoing battle over the company’s proposed Northern Access pipeline that would create a 99-mile system to transport natural gas through western New York state to Canada. The project has been on hold as ligation moves forward.

Final Thoughts

National Fuel Gas is a Dividend King with an impressive history of raising its payments to shareholders despite operating in a very cyclical sector. Energy prices, specifically natural gas, are largely tied to the health of the economy and demand for resources.

Demand for natural gas has been low due to warmer winter weather, which has resulted in reduced estimates for 2024. That said, shares are reasonably valued, could return double-digits, and offer a solid yield. Therefore, I rate shares of National Fuel Gas as a buy due to potential returns and safe dividend.