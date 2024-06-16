British American Tobacco: Enjoy The Dividends But Don't Expect Much Growth

Summary

  • BTI's share price remains low due to concerns over traditional cigarette business, but new generation products show strong growth potential.
  • Revenue growth is expected to be low due to declining cigarette volumes, but profitability may increase through cost efficiencies and new products.
  • Regulatory risks exist, but effective enforcement could benefit BTI by increasing market share and profit margins.

Back view of man smoking tobacco cigarette in cafe. Unhealthy lifestyle.

MiMaLeFi/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) the major tobacco player had just recently announced a substantial write-down in some of its businesses leading to a fairly steep decline in the share price. Since

I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around selecting stocks with strong growth potential as well as stocks with stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

