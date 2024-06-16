SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

In my view, now is the time to be cautious, not greedy. With the S&P 500 dancing at all-time highs, and the very real possibility that investors' rate cut expectations may not be met with the Fed indicating a slower pace of reactions, we should be especially wary of tech stocks with high valuation multiples.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), in particular, is a stock at risk of a decline. The work management software platform, one of the fastest-growing companies in its category, has already seen nearly a 30% gain this year. And while fundamentals continue to be solid, I view myriad risks ahead.

I am initiating monday.com with a sell rating. My bearishness is predicated on four key red flags:

Competition. monday.com operates in some of the most competitive areas of enterprise software, from workflow management to CRM. It's trying to be something for everyone, but in doing so I think the company risks losing out to bigger brands.

monday.com's 30%+ revenue growth at the moment is being spurred, in part, by price increases that went into effect in February. The impacts of this price increase on churn, meanwhile, are still unknown. Meanwhile, net revenue retention rates have slipped versus prior years.

Whereas most tech companies are being moderate on headcount expansion, monday.com plans to boost its headcount by 30% this year, primarily in R&D (generally high-paid engineers). Growing headcount at the same pace as revenue growth, especially when a portion of that revenue growth is helped by price increases that will get comped next year, is not a surefire formula for margin expansion.

Rich valuation. monday.com already trades at incredibly elevated valuation multiples that leave precious little room for upside.

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

monday.com: the platform squeezed in the middle?

For investors who are newer to monday.com, the company is a multi-functional work management platform that has three main product lines: Monday Work Management, a workflow and project management tool; Monday Sales CRM, which is a sales management and customer tracking tool; and Monday Dev, which is geared toward moving technical dev teams along.

The company's core thesis is that growing businesses are typically stuck between two difficult choices: using prebuilt, out-of-the-box software that is too rigid in its design and can't scale as companies grow, or using large and more complex solutions that are more enterprise-oriented, more costly and time-intensive to implement, and are too complex for simpler needs.

monday.com value proposition (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

Yet we have to also recognize that by aiming the be the platform that is the middle road option, monday.com is pitching itself against a lot of more sophisticated, enterprise-oriented tools. And on the smaller side of the scale, monday.com's price increases will make it more cost-prohibitive for smaller signups to join (its Standard plan now costs $12/seat per month).

One of monday.com's core growth drivers is moving upmarket. The company has done a great job at both landing new corporate accounts as well as growing existing accounts to larger spend levels. In Q1, the company's most recent quarter, the count of customers generating more than $100k in ARR leaped to 911, a sequential increase of 78:

monday.com enterprise customer counts (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

And yet at this level, and with monday.com continuing to court enterprise customers, we have to recognize that the company is rubbing shoulders with larger and more established companies in each of its core areas.

In workflow management and dev, the company competes with Atlassian's (TEAM) Jira and Trello software. Other companies that adopt a "middle road" approach and target mid-sized businesses include Asana (ASAN) and Smartsheet (SMAR), both of which trade at cheaper multiples than monday.com.

And in CRM, the list of competitors is nearly endless: Salesforce.com (CRM), HubSpot (HUBS), Oracle (ORCL), and SAP (SAP); alongside smaller/private contenders like Freshworks, SugarCRM, and Soho.

In other words: we can't deny that monday.com competes in a very crowded space in each of its key software areas, and it's difficult to argue that just because the company is pitching itself as an "in between" option between startup systems and enterprise solutions, that it has any true moat.

Revenue growth boosted by pricing, net retention declining

We won't shy away from citing one of the key positives for monday.com: its growth rate is fantastic.

monday.com Q1 results (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

As shown in the chart above, monday.com's revenue grew 34% y/y in its most recent quarter to $216.9 million. Yet we should note that the company started implementing price increases in waves in February.

The key question here is: will price increases eventually lead to elevated churn, or crowd out potential smaller entrants from signing up for monday.com and eventually expanding to a larger scale?

Now, to be fair, the company has cited favorable churn data so far. Per co-CEO Roy Mann's remarks on the recent Q1 earnings call:

One of the key drivers behind our remarkable Q1 performance was the adjustments made to our pricing model. As a reminder, our pricing model structure is being rolled out in waves. For new Monday customers and those billed monthly, new pricing took effect in Q1, while other customers will see updated pricing upon renewal. So far, the results from the new pricing structure have exceeded our initial projections, underscoring the strong value proposition of our products. We are particularly pleased with the initial churn data, and overall gross retention reached an all-time high in Q1, continuing its upward momentum over the past year."

But we should be cognizant that churn doesn't happen overnight. In a very budget-conscious environment where IT spend is being scrutinized far more closely, monday.com may see incremental pressure from its decision to boost pricing. In other words, a price increase isn't pure opportunity: there is risk of churn embedded as well that we may not yet have seen.

Meanwhile, we note that dollar-based net retention rates have been in a downward decline since 2022 (similar to other companies in the software sector as headcount reductions and compressed IT budgets have led to slower expansion):

monday.com net revenue retention rates (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

"Growth at all costs" may not be the right move right now

The other core risk to keep in mind: while many tech companies have ditched the "growth at all costs" mindset, monday.com certainly has not.

On the bright side for this company, its recent pro forma operating margins hit a favorable 10%, up ten points y/y from 0% in the prior-year Q1: achieved primarily through a 7-point reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue.

monday.com expense ratios (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

But the company is also planning a substantial headcount increase this year. It already added 133 employees in the first quarter of Q1, and as shown below in the statement from its Q1 shareholder letter, the company expects to increase headcount by ~30% in FY24:

monday.com headcount plans (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

At the moment, monday.com is a "Rule of 40" stock with 10% pro forma operating margins and 34% revenue growth showing a nice growth/profitability balance. But with a sharp headcount increase expected this year plus elevated risk of churn, this status may not sustain for long.

Valuation and key takeaways

The final and most important reason to avoid monday.com: it's incredibly expensive.

At current share prices near $230, monday.com trades at a market cap of $11.09 billion. After we net off the $1.22 billion of cash on monday.com's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $9.87 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, the company's latest (raised) guidance outlook calls for $942-$948 million in revenue (a 29-30% y/y growth range), and a ~25% FCF margin:

monday.com outlook (monday.com Q1 investor deck)

This puts monday.com's valuation multiples at:

10.4x EV/FY24 revenue

41x EV/FY24 FCF

Yes, monday.com deserves a growth premium and a premium for its "Rule of 40" positioning. But even with its growth advantage, can we defend the company's premium against Asana (at a ~4x revenue multiple for ~10% growth), or Smartsheet and Salesforce (at a ~5x revenue multiple for mid-teens growth)?

To me, there is far more risk of downside here. Steer clear and avoid this stock.