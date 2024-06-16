Liudmila Chernetska

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) held its latest Investor Presentation in June 2024. Among other things, Eldorado presented its latest updates as to the state of the company, which included, for instance, the most up-to-date outlook for 2024 and beyond. In fact, an argument can be made to remain bullish on Eldorado in light of the latest updates. Why will be covered next.

Eldorado remains on track for faster growth

There were a couple of things worth noting in the latest Investor Presentation. For starters, Eldorado remains in growth mode with gold production set to increase in the next several years. Annual gold production is expected to increase to 675,000-735,000 oz in FY2027. In comparison, FY2024 guidance targets production of 505,000-555,000 oz, up from 485,139 oz in FY2023. This implies an increase of about 33% in FY2024-2027 and 45% with FY2023 as the base year.

The table below shows the latest projections for FY2024 according to Eldorado. In comparison, the column to the right shows the actual results in the most recent quarter or Q1 FY2024. Note how, for instance, the most recent guidance from Eldorado puts FY2024 AISC at $1,190-1,290, even though AISC in Q1 came in at $1,262, which is higher than the midpoint of $1,190-1,290.

Still, AISC is trending higher. AISC was lower at $1,220 in FY2023 and much lower at $921 as recently as FY2020. The numbers imply an increase of 35% in four years, assuming AISC of $1,240 in FY2024. The primary driver seems to be the rise in the cost of doing business and inflation in general, especially labor costs and energy. This suggests AISC is likely to keep rising over time since inflation is not under control, nor is it expected to come under control anytime soon.

FY2024 guidance Q1 FY2024 Gold production (Unit: oz) 505,000-555,000 117,111 Total cash costs (Unit: $/oz) 840-940 922 All-in sustaining costs (Unit: $/oz) 1,190-1,290 1,262 Growth capital $497-569M $92.9M Sustaining capital $135-160M $29.1M Click to enlarge

Source: Eldorado Investor Presentation

The key number missing is the expected realized price of gold for FY2024, particularly since no gold miner wants to find itself in a situation where AISC rises while gold prices are weak. This is the $64,000 question, which is everyone’s guess, but gold prices have been much higher in Q2 than Q1. This bodes well for the next quarterly report. The average realized price was $2,085 per oz in the Q1 report, but gold prices have been in the $2,300-2,400 range for almost all of Q2 with a couple of weeks left.

If we want to be conservative as to where gold prices are heading, and assume the realized price for FY2024 will end up somewhere between Q1 and Q2, then that would imply a gold price of about $2,225. If we then assume the midpoint of FY2024 guidance from Eldorado, then my estimate for FY2024 free cash flow is around negative $159M. Keep in mind that the capex numbers include spending on Skouries, including $375-425M of growth capital reserved for Skouries. Free cash flow would be positive if not for Skouries.

Why Skouries is crucial for Eldorado

Speaking of Skouries, the latest presentation targets the start of production in Q3 of next year with commercial production starting before the end of 2025. The addition of Skouries will add copper production to Eldorado’s portfolio along with gold production. The latest presentation from Eldorado credits Skouries with P&P reserves of 3.6 million oz of gold and 740,000 metric tons of copper. M&I resources are set at 5.0 million oz of gold and 1.1 million metric tons of copper.

These reserves should be enough for 20 years of production. In addition, Eldorado went over Perama Hill, which is expected to be the next mine to be developed after Skouries. P&P reserves are seen at 995,000 oz of gold and 1,539,000 oz of silver and M&I resources are seen at 1,374,000 oz of gold and 2,994,000 oz of silver. Life of mine is estimated at 10 years of reserves. Eldorado also retains an 18% equity stake in G Mining.

Skouries Gold Copper Silver Contained metal in proven and probable reserves 3.6 Moz Au 740 kt Cu N/A Contained metal in measured and indicated resources 5.0 Moz Au 1.1 Mt Cu N/A Perama Hill Contained metal in proven and probable reserves 995,000 oz Au N/A 1,639,000 oz Ag Contained metal in measured and indicated resources 1,374,000 oz Au N/A 2,994,000 oz Ag Click to enlarge

Source: Eldorado Investor Presentation

The above shows why Skouries is so important to the future of Eldorado. With Skouries in production Eldorado could produce another 140,000 oz of gold each year and 312,000 oz of gold equivalent if byproducts are included. In comparison, Eldorado produced about 485,000 oz of gold in 2023. Costs should come down with cash operating costs for Skouries projected at $365 per oz. Once Skouries is finished, free cash flow should shift to a higher gear.

Note that Skouries is in Greece. In fact, all of Eldorado’s mines are in Canada, Greece and Turkiye, none of which are considered high risk countries. This does mean that certain costs, particularly labor costs, can be higher than in some other countries. This could impact AISC, but Eldorado is by no means a high-cost producer and that's before the addition of Skouries. On the other hand, Eldorado does not have to worry about having its assets seized or nationalized like in some low-cost, but high-risk locations.

Eldorado is spending heavily on capex, but the balance sheet remains in solid condition. As of Q1 FY2024, Eldorado has $515M of cash, cash equivalents and term deposits on the balance sheet. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is at 0.27x. The presentation assigned a P/NAV valuation of 0.7x for Eldorado.

Why gold has good prospects

The bull thesis for Eldorado rests of the fundamental belief gold demand will increase in the coming years. This increase in demand has been supported by a number of factors in recent years. Loose monetary and/or fiscal policy in a number of important countries has essentially led to the debasing of their currencies, which shows up in the rise of the cost of living.

For instance, the U.S. government spends far more than it gets in revenue, resulting in budget deficits that are going up over time. By spending far more than it probably should, the U.S. government is raising demand for all sorts of goods and services in the economy. This is putting upwards pressure on prices since without trillions of deficit spending demand for goods and services would be lower.

Another important factor is the geopolitical environment, which is arguably the most important factor putting upwards pressure on the price of gold. Gold is traditionally a safe haven and with all the global tensions in the world, including between the major countries of the world, there has been a need for safe havens. There are other safe havens besides gold, but it just so happens that gold has seen other types of safe havens lose their luster.

For instance, to finance the aforementioned budget deficits, the U.S. government has to borrow and this is mainly done by auctioning U.S. treasuries, but this has resulted in a national debt that has reached record highs and currently stands at $34.6 trillion. The combination of growing deficits and debt is putting pressure on the market for these treasuries since there is only so much demand out there for treasuries at any given time. If treasury demand is weak, the U.S. needs to up the yield offered, which lowers prices for treasuries. If treasury prices go down, there is much less incentive to hold treasuries. This can cause investors to look elsewhere for something that is less likely to lose value over time, like gold for example.

It used to be that anyone, whether a government, company or individual, could store their accumulated wealth in reserve currencies and feel confident this trust would not be violated. However, there is an increasing trend of governments confiscating assets held in their currencies. The latest example is the recent decision to monetize the $300B or so of Russian assets frozen in the wake of the war in Ukraine. This has caused many to wonder whether they can continue to keep doing what they used to do or whether they need to look for an alternative store of value.

This is where physical gold can provide an answer since gold is not subject to the whims of any particular government, like other assets such as bonds. Gold is supported by the aforementioned tailwinds and these tailwinds are likely to remain for the foreseeable future since governments seem unable or unwilling to change the policies that are pushing people to look at gold as an alternative.

Why be long Eldorado

Increased demand for gold should push up the price of gold since there are limited quantities of it around. On paper, a rising gold price bodes well for any company engaged in the extraction of gold, but that does not mean every gold miner is a good bet. It is absolute possible for a mining company to do poorly even though the price of the metal they produce is doing well.

For example, ineffective management could result in a company not taking advantage of favorable conditions for gold. So while higher prices of gold certainly help and are arguably the most important swing factor, higher prices of gold alone are not enough to guarantee a rise in the price of the stock. This means that one should be selective in choosing which miner to back and which to stay away from.

If gold prices are strong and a gold miner wants to take advantage of favorable pricing, then the miner must be able to ramp up output to take full advantage of higher prices. This will boost growth and increase free cash flow, which in turn should increase the stock of the miner. This is why it is crucial for a gold miner to have access to good assets with which it can grow by increasing the production of gold at these assets.

In the case of Eldorado, the table below shows how it has a solid set of assets that are already in production and with enough reserves to allow Eldorado to increase production for years to come and that's without including Skouries. AISC for these assets is roughly in the middle of the pack, neither high nor low. Eldorado should be able to generate the free cash flow needed to increase production and growth by extension.

If, on the other hand, a gold miner does not have a solid portfolio of assets, or they consists mostly of mines that have little life left in them due to few reserves, then the miner will not be able to ramp up production. This means the company is restrained in its ability to grow, which in turn will negatively affect its stock performance, even with favorable gold prices.

Total proven and probable reserves Gold Silver Lead Zinc Efemcukuru 550,000 oz - - - Kisladag 3,759,000 oz - - - Lamaque Complex 877,000 oz - - - Olympias 1,907,000 oz 35,810,000 oz 374,000 t 468,000 t Click to enlarge

Source: Eldorado Investor Presentation

It is much easier to scale up gold production, and company growth by extension, if a gold miner is close to bringing into production a new gold mine. It is even better when that gold mine has large reserves at low cost. In contrast, low reserves or high cost makes it harder for a miner to increase production and growth by extension. Eldorado meets all these criteria.

Eldorado has enough gold-producing assets with which it can generate the cash flow needed to ramp up production at both existing mines, but also new mines, to take advantage of gold prices, assuming they rise in the coming years. Eldorado has the means to increase free cash flow because it can drastically increase gold production, something not all miners are in position to do.

In other words, unlike some other gold miners, Eldorado has what it takes to ensure strong growth, which is what will power a stock higher. All gold miners benefit when gold prices are high, but some stand to benefit more because they have the means to increase gold output and cash flow, while others are not quite as well positioned to take advantage of a favorable gold market. Eldorado is in the first group.

The stock is trending higher

Eldorado has good growth prospects, but some caution is warranted for the stock in the short term. Keep in mind the price of gold has soared higher recently, starting in March as shown in the chart below. This may result in a correction and the gold price has indeed struggled recently. If the gold price goes down in the short term, if only because it has rallied so much, the stock of Eldorado could come under pressure.

Keep in mind gold is way up and that may cause buyers to think twice about purchasing at these levels. For instance, there are reports major buyers like China have reduced gold imports due to high prices. Central bank buying of gold has supported the price of gold and the PBOC is said to have been the largest official buyer of gold in 2023 with net purchases of 7.23M oz of gold. If this continues, gold may lose a powerful tailwind supporting higher prices.

Source: Thinkorswim app

Eldorado hit a 2024 low of $9.72 on February 23, but the stock has since gained 52% after closing at $14.79 on June 14 and that’s with a pullback in the stock after peaking at $16.70 on May 20. This rally was made possible by a rise in gold prices, so if the gold price weakens, Eldorado could follow along. Still, the overall trend favors higher prices as shown in the chart below.

Source: Thinkorswim app

Eldorado has seen its stock appreciate from a low of $5.06 in September 2022 to a high of $16.70 in May 2024. With the stock up this much, including quite recently, those wanting to buy may want to pick their entry point carefully. Those who want to get in on Eldorado may want to consider dollar averaging since the stock has already rallied a lot recently and the potential for a further drop in the stock price is there.

Investor takeaways

There is good reason to be optimistic about the prospect for higher gold prices. There is a lot going on in the world right now that favors increased demand for gold. This favors gold miners, but not all are equal in their ability to take advantage of rising gold prices. Eldorado is one name that looks to be in a good position to take advantage of a favorable market for gold.

Eldorado has the assets with which it can ramp up gold production to take advantage of gold prices in a way not all miners can. Free cash flow is currently in negative territory, but this is because capex is being used to bring Skouries into production in 2025. Eldorado is essentially on the verge of a massive expansion in gold equivalent production, which will take growth to another level, especially if the price of gold rises as many believe it will. This is what can drive the stock higher.

It depends on the price of gold, but Eldorado has a shot at reaching free cash flow in the $700+M range by FY2027, even if there are absolutely no further increases in the gold price and AISC does not accelerate any further, but increases at a similar pace to recent years. If we then apply a multiple of 10x, then Eldorado could have a market cap in the $7B range by 2027, more than double the current market cap of around $3B. If the gold price does go up, market cap could go much higher.

I am bullish on Eldorado with all the above in mind. Those new to Eldorado may want to take note of the fact that the stock and gold itself have jumped higher, so now is not the best of times to get in on Eldorado. If a bet is to pay off, it will have to be for the long term and not so much the short term due to the possibility of a correction.

Eldorado is better suited for those who are bullish on gold and want to invest in a miner who is well placed to ride the price of gold higher with strong growth due to its ability to ramp up output and free cash flow by extension. Eldorado is set to increase gold production greatly, especially after 2025 when Skouries is in production. Eldorado has the reserves needed to ramp up gold production and do so for many years to come.