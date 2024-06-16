jetcityimage

I have been bullish on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for about two years now, riding the stock from $14 per share to approximately $22 per share, a gain of 76% (including dividends), while the S&P 500 returned "only" about 33%. In 2024 YTD, however, Stellantis shares struggled to match the performance of the broader U.S. equity markets, with a negative 6% return, compared to a 10% gain for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Seeking Alpha

In this article, I discuss the main reasons, in my opinion, why Stellantis shares have seen a sluggish YTD performance; and why I believe that fortunes are set to shift again positively in the second half of 2024. In a nutshell, Stellantis' YTD 2024 performance was marked by declining shipments on the backdrop of a soft demand environment, intensifying competition, and production adjustments. In this context, Stellantis' North American operations were particularly disappointing. These issues have resulted in weaker financial results and have eroded investor confidence. Looking to the remainder of 2024, I am confident to argue that Stellantis is strategically positioned for a solid recovery. Specifically, by leveraging the planned product offensive (potentially as many as 24 new or notably updated models) and focused cost management, Stellantis management should be able to deliver a notable profitability expansion in the latter half of the year. Pointing to a <4 forward P/E valuation (-75% vs. the industry median), I reiterate a Strong Buy recommendation.

Why Stellantis Has Not Performed Well So Far in 2024

Stellantis' underperformance in 2024 so far can likely be attributed to a soft performance in North American. In fact, the company's NAM region has seen a marked decline in sales momentum. This exacerbating persistently high inventory levels and increased incentives. For instance, NAFTA deliveries dropped by 10% in Q1 2024, with US deliveries in April down by 26%. At the same time, inventories rose by 35,000 units to a total of 408,000 units, equivalent to 100 days of sales. Needless to say, Stellantis inventory build-up suggests a misalignment between production and consumer demand, forcing Stellantis to offer higher incentives to move stock, thereby squeezing margins.

BNP Paribas Equity Research BNP Paribas Equity Research

As an additional headwind, Stellantis has faced challenges with its production adjustments and model transitions in North America. The discontinuation of popular models such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger contributed to a notable decline in shipments. Moreover, the transition at its assembly plant for the updated Ram 1500 light-duty truck also caused a decrease of 20,000 units YoY, coupled with planned production downtime to prepare for capacity increases, including the idling of the Jeep Cherokee plant.

The financial repercussions of these operational challenges are evident in Stellantis' financial performance. The company's total revenue for Q1 2024 was €41.7 billion, falling short of the consensus estimate of €43.6 billion and marking an 11.7% YoY drop. This shortfall was driven by the aforementioned shipment declines and adverse regional mix effects, which more than offset the modest price increases and improved revenue per unit. And while Stellantis did not report earnings for Q1, commentary from CFO Natalie Knight has revealed that profitability in the months January through March 2024 was notably under pressure compared to the same period in 2023.

STLA Q1 reporting

But Is Positioned For A Strong Second Half In 2024

Despite a challenging start to the year, I am confident to argue that Stellantis is strategically positioned for a robust rebound in the second half of 2024. One of the primary drivers of the anticipated recovery is, in my opinion, the company's aggressive product offensive planned for H2 2024. In fact, Stellantis' management has outlined plans to launch several volume ICE refreshes in Europe, including models like the Citroen C3, Peugeot 3008, and 5008. These products should be able to re-catalyse positive sales and improve market penetration in key markets. On a similar note, the CFO Natalie Knight has projected that H2 business momentum should benefit from a stronger commercial offensive, with commercial vehicles representing a substantial portion of Stellantis' revenue and EBIT. These vehicles, primarily ICE workhorses, are not only highly profitable but also less vulnerable to the rapid shifts towards electrification that are impacting other segments. At the same time, Stellantis continues to streamline operations and optimize its product mix.

Taken all together, projecting an 11% operating income margin should be reasonable for Stellantis FY 2024 results, suggesting about $23 billion in EBIT on a $209 billion topline (flat YoY). Further, assuming that Stellantis is and a subject to a 16.9% effective tax rate, and management is targeting a similar profit payout ratio for FY 2024 earnings as FY 2023 earnings, at around 35%, then Stellantis shareholders are poised for a 10% equity yield.

Valuation Considerations

Stellantis trades at (arguably) ridiculously cheap multiples, pointing to a <4 forward P/E valuation (-75% vs. the industry median). While it is true that Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), the holding company not the operating company that IPOed in 2022, and Volkswagen (VWAOY) trade at a similarly cheap multiple, these low multiples are a function of debt and leverage. Taking the enterprise valuation view, Volkswagen's and Porsche's earnings multiple, EV/EBIT, jumps to 12x, while Stellantis' multiple goes even lower (because of Stellantis operating with a net cash position). Similarly, also Stellantis' Detroit peers General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) trade at a >10x EV/EBIT multiple. In my view, I don't see any reason why Stellantis should trade at a 70% discount to the auto industry; and on that note, I argue that a sharp repricing of Stellantis shares could be expected. For a more nuanced valuation of STLA, please see my residual earnings model - here -, calculating a $48 per share target price.

Investor Takeaway

Stellantis' equity narrative in 2024 year-to-date, and consequently the share price performance, has been pressured by operational challenges, macro headwinds and competitive considerations. However, looking ahead to the rest of 2024, I am confident that Stellantis is strategically positioning for a robust recovery. By leveraging the upcoming product offensive, which may include up to 24 new or significantly updated models, and implementing focused cost management, Stellantis is poised to achieve notable profitability expansion in the latter half of the year, bringing FY 2024 operating earnings to about $23 billion, vs. the company's market capitalization at $70. Reiterate "Strong Buy" with a $48 per share target price.