The markets seemed to like what Fed Chair Powell said at the FOMC press conference this week, even if the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio declined in value. The S&P 500 appreciated by 1.82%, while the Nasdaq gained 3.43%. Fed Chair Powell came out and did exactly what I thought he would do, and he stuck to the narrative of needing more data before feeling confident about implementing a rate cut. Based on the updated data, the new independent assessments indicate that we will finish 2024 with rates at 5.1%, then they will decline to 4.1% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026. It looks like CME Group is lowering the probability of a July rate cut even further, as the chances are now sitting at 10.3%. What I find interesting is that the Fed continues to say they don't make decisions based on politics, but the chances of a rate cut in September have jumped to 61.1%, which is right before the November election. My feeling continues to be that the appropriate time to implement the first-rate cut is at the July FOMC meeting, as they will have 2 months to see how the economy reacts. I believe the Fed is doing more harm than good by staying restrictive, as higher carrying costs on debt are more devastating to Americans than inflation at 3.4% or 3.1%. On a federal level, we need rates lower because we are now paying close to $900 billion annually in interest on the national debt. Only time will tell how this unfolds, and I will continue to allocate capital and build out the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio one week at a time.

While it's nice to see larger balances in the account, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio can't appreciate each week. Despite the markets popping after the CPI print and FOMC press conference occurred, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio declined by -$225.16 this week, excluding the weekly investment. After allocating $17,200 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, its account value is $19,388.91, which is an ROI of $2,188.91 (12.73%). I ended up making three purchases this week and added to my positions in Cisco Systems (CSCO), Pfizer (PFE), and the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generated $21.73 in dividend income this week, and the combination of reinvesting the dividends and adding to CSCO, UTF, and PFE increased my forward projected annualized dividend income by $8.14 (0.53%) to $1,532.36. July is around the corner, and the first half of 2024 is almost in the books. I am more than halfway to my monthly income goal, and I think I will be trending toward generating around $1,800 in forward dividend income by the time 2024 is over. We didn't get a rate cut, and it looks like 3 rate cuts are off the table for 2024, but the bottom line is that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is still delivering on its investment objectives.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

Investment accounts can't appreciate indefinitely, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's profitability declined by -$225.16 this week. Down weeks are a normal occurrence in investing, and it's certainly not a reason to worry. I have built a portfolio that has extreme diversification across 95 positions, including ETFs and CEFs. This is not my only account, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio represents a very small portion of my overall invested capital. My immediate investment goals in this account is to build out a portfolio that can mitigate downside risk while generating reoccurring income. Capital appreciation is a secondary goal, and that's why I haven't added names such as Apple (AAPL), or Microsoft (MSFT) to the portfolio even though they pay a dividend. A few weeks ago, I said I thought it would be a rocky summer, and it looks like that's how we're starting off. No matter what happens, I will continue adding to the positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and letting the dividends reinvest to benefit from the powers of compounding.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $440.26 (28.73%)

ETFs $363.22 (23.70%)

REITs $283.08 (18.47%)

CEFs $267.48 (17.46%)

BDCs $168.38 (10.99%)

Treasuries $9.84 (0.64%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After the first 24 weeks in 2024, I have collected $637.51 from 319 dividends. This is 65.31% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 48.33% of the dividends produced.

In week 24 of 2024, I collected $21.73 in dividend income, bringing my weekly average in 2024 to $16.92. When I look back on 2023, my weekly average dividend income has increased by 57.03% from $9.65 to $16.92. Having already generated 65.31% of the dividend income I produced last year, I think the weekly average will continue to improve in the 2nd half of 2024. At this rate, I should produce at least $1,250 of dividend income this year, and I hope to generate close to $2,000 in 2025.

The first 2 weeks in June are over, and I have generated $58.70 in dividend income, which is 73.95% of the amount of dividend income that was produced in June 2023. Things are looking good heading into the 2nd half of June, as this should be the 3rd consecutive month of generating at least $100 of dividend income. I am excited for July because the first month of each quarter seems to be when the largest amount of dividend income is being produced. I have a feeling that I am going to come close to the $150 mark in July and potentially surpass it. I am excited to see how the summer progresses, as there is a lot of dividend income to be generated and reinvested.

There are now 32 positions generating at least 1 share annually from their dividends and 2 positions that are tittering on the bubble. The new shares from these 32 positions are expected to increase my forward dividend income by $114.84. I am working on getting more positions into the green segment of the table below, as I see many long-term opportunities within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Over the next several months, I will try to get at least 5-10 positions crossed over, as I want as many positions generating at least 1 share annually from their dividends as possible.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio composition

Even though I have been redirecting allocated capital, ETFs and REITs crept higher this week as they now represent 19.2% and 19.1% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. This is becoming more and more difficult for me because I would like to add to positions such as Realty Income (O) and the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) sooner than later. Over the next several weeks, I will try my best to get these sectors under 19% because I would like further room between where they currently are and my 20% threshold before I start allocating capital to these sectors again.

Individual equities now represent 38.44% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.73% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.56% of the portfolio and generate 71.27% of the forward income. Pharmaceuticals have been on the rise, and I really want to get technology moving in the same direction. As the years progress, I will try to get these percentages to flatten out, as there are many positions I want to add to throughout the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Shares of Altria Group (MO) sold off this week, and it now represents 4.61% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which is down from 4.84% last week. Simon Property Group (SPG) fell off the list, and Realty Income slid into the 10th spot once again. Everything else is pretty much status quo in the top 10 holdings. I need to sit down and make the charts for positions 11-20. One of these days, I will get around to it. I do not foresee many changes to the chart below anytime soon, and I don't believe any positions will overtake Altria for the top spot any time soon.

The metrics have now changed since Realty Income is in the top 10 again. My allocation to the top-10 positions is $5,253.27, and they finished the week with a value of $6,120.75. This is an ROI of $867.48 (16.51%). There has been $603.02 of dividends generated and reinvested, which is 11.48% of the initial investment into these positions. I am now projecting that $483.58 of dividend income will be generated from the top 10 holdings, which have a forward yield of 9.21%. These positions represent 31.57% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 31.56% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Week 172 Additions

In week 172 I added to my positions in:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Pfizer (PFE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Cisco Systems

CSCO is one of the most unloved stocks in the market considering its market cap exceeded $450 billion in 2000 while it generated $18.93 billion in revenue and $2.67 billion in net income. It's now 24 years later and CSCO's revenue has grown to $55.36 billion while its net income increased to $12.11 billion in the TTM, yet its market cap is $183.39 billion

CSCO is trading at 12.33 times 2024 earnings and 11.92 times 2026 earnings and I think that there is an opportunity here

CSCO has increased the dividend for the past 12 years, and the yield is now 3.5%

I plan on adding to CSCO under $50 as I think the market will eventually realize this is a tremendous value play, just like what happened with International Business Machines (IBM)

Pfizer

Shares of PFE are trading below $28 and the dividend yield is over 6%

I needed 1 more share to generate 1 share annually from its dividends, so I added that share in week 173

Cohen and Steers Infrastructure Fund

I just wrote an article about why I am bullish on UTF (can be read here)

My premise is that all of the CapEx being spent on chips for AI will require more data centers and more data centers will require more infrastructure and electricity

I think UTF is well positioned to be an indirect winner in the AI race that is occurring

UTF is an indirect way to own infrastructure companies and generate an 8.14% yield

Week 173 Gameplan

There are many positions I would like to add to, such as Realty Income, but I am also considering adding NextEra Energy (NEE) to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Conclusion

Fluctuations in the market occur, and sometimes, when the market goes up, account balances can go down. I am not investing based on what may or may not occur next week or next month, as I am building a long-term dividend portfolio that I believe will last the test of time by being able to withstand adversity regardless of what macroeconomic or geopolitical risks are ahead of us. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to deliver on its core investment objectives as weekly dividend income is generated each week of the year. Looking at the graphs below, it's interesting to see what has been built through consistently investing the same amount each week, and I am expecting the powers of compounding to really kick in as time progresses. I think the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is on the path to generating at least $150 of monthly income in the near future and could end the year with a forward annualized dividend income projection that exceeds $1,800.