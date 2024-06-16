stockcam

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is a network of communities where people dive into their interests, hobbies, and passions. The company went public in March and, since then, has outperformed the indices. It reported its Q1 FY24 earnings in May, where revenue grew 48% while Adjusted EBITDA turned positive to $10M, exceeding expectations. The strength in revenue was led by strong growth in Daily Active Uniques (“DAUq”) as the company drove robust product innovation to enhance on-platform search, break language barriers, and improve content moderation, resulting in advertising revenue growing 39% YoY to $222.7M.

Since then, the company has announced its partnership with OpenAI, where Reddit will be building on Open AI’s platform of AI models to improve user experience and drive innovation. While the stock jumped since the announcement, I believe that the partnership will help Reddit accelerate its data licensing revenue stream, while also laying the foundation to drive higher ad spend from better user targeting. While there are risks of user attrition in the process, coupled with a competitive landscape where companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are spending heavily on capex to build proprietary LLM capabilities. I like that Reddit is choosing to remain light on the capex side, given it has narrow profit margins at the moment. Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that the stock presents an attractive entry point at its current levels, making it a “buy”.

The good: Revenue growth accelerated as user engagement deepens from robust product innovation and ad revenue grows, OpenAI partnership will be a win-win

Reddit reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue grew 48% YoY to $243M, while Adjusted EBITDA turned positive to $10M with a margin of 4%. During the quarter, DAUq’s rose 37% YoY as the company focused its efforts on making the platform better with investments in ML and AI to improve relevance, engagement, and moderation, enabling users to find communities that align with their interests as well as reducing the time required for communities to enforce their own rules.

Out of the $243M in revenue, advertisement revenue contributed 91.6% to Total Revenue growing 39% YoY, while the remaining 8.4% of revenue was driven primarily by data licensing agreements that grew 450% YoY. I believe the strength in Reddit’s advertising revenue can be attributed to the company’s success in attracting new users and deepening engagement on the platform through robust product innovations that include the rollout of their new web platform, Shreddit, that will improve on-platform search features, coupled with launching early use cases of machine learning to break the language barrier by translating highly visited posts into French, with additional languages on the roadmap, along with using AI to assist in moderation and reduce frequency with contributing on the platform and allow moderators to focus on leading and growing their communities.

During the quarter, the company grew its Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”) by 8% YoY to $2.94 as it continued to build its full funnel solutions to drive superior advertiser outcomes. Particularly with Free-form Ads, advertisers can create long-form multimedia content across media formats with the purpose of contributing their voice and expertise to relevant communities, outperforming other ad types in click-through rates by 28%. Plus, the company also launched Reddit Pro, which is a free suite of social listening and engagement tools for businesses to understand how their brand is discussed on Reddit, resulting in over 1000 businesses onboarding the tool as of the first quarter. As the company sees success in advertiser growth across channels, verticals, and geographies, I think Reddit can carve out a niche in the advertising industry where it faces competition from Big Tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Amazon as it continues to advance its full-funnel advertisement technology and growing global reach to focus on consumer-centric and privacy-conscious advertising solutions, especially with the global ad market expected to grow 5.3% YoY, coupled with tailwinds from the election cycle in the US and other cyclical events like the Olympics.

This brings me to the company’s announcement of its partnership with OpenAI on May 16th, where Reddit will leverage OpenAI’s technology to build AI tools and features to deepen its user engagement and ad load, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT will integrate Reddit’s content in a “real-time, structured” manner. This will allow Reddit to advance its revenue from its data licensing business, given its advantage of unique conversations in the size of 1B posts and 16B comments, which is a gold mine for OpenAI, whose models learn from text and images to generate new and similar content. One of the things that I would like to point out is that unlike Meta and Google, which are heavily spending in AI capex to build and train their proprietary LLM models, Reddit is keeping it capex light where it can get access to the AI technology capabilities simply by licensing its data instead of spending resources to build in-house models, which allows it to monetize its two decades worth of content into a revenue stream while simultaneously accelerating its ad revenue growth from better matching user intent with relevant and personalized ads.

The bad: User attrition remains a possibility amid the OpenAI partnership, Competitive landscape may result in margin pressures

While the partnership with OpenAI opens up a new revenue stream for Reddit, there is a risk of user attrition on the platform. Earlier last month, Reddit published a Public Content policy stating the following:

“Unfortunately, we see more and more commercial entities using unauthorized access or misusing authorized access to collect public data in bulk, including Reddit public content. Worse, these entities perceive they have no limitation on their usage of that data, and they do so with no regard for user rights or privacy, ignoring reasonable legal, safety, and user removal requests. While we will continue our efforts to block known bad actors, we need to do more to restrict access to Reddit public content at scale to trusted actors who have agreed to abide by our policies. But we also need to continue to ensure that users, mods, researchers, and other good-faith, non-commercial actors have access. Anyone accessing Reddit content must abide by our policies, and we are selective about who we work with and trust with large-scale access to Reddit content.”

There is no doubt that Reddit has been vocal about its interests in pursuing data licensing to accelerate business growth; however, it simultaneously risks user protests and attrition from its platform, like it has seen before around the use of user-generated content to fuel AI models without users getting compensated and some users rejecting the idea that their social media posts should be used for AI training purposes.

Simultaneously, it also faces competition from large players in the ad landscape that include Meta and Google, which control over 60% of the US digital ad market. While Reddit is positioning itself as a niche, it also needs to continue to spend on its R&D to drive user engagement and advertiser spend growth on the platform. Given its already narrow profitability margins at the moment, it risks turning into a loss should it experience a lower than expected ROI on its R&D spend.

Tying it together: Reddit is a “buy”

Looking forward, I will take the consensus expectation for revenue growth over the next 3 years until FY26, where revenue will grow in the low twenties region to $1.6B during this period of time. I believe this should be achievable as Reddit continues to see growth in its advertising and data-licensing business, with enhanced AI capabilities from its OpenAI partnership deepening user engagement and driving better targeting, thus resulting in higher ad spend.

Since the company hasn’t provided a long-term operating model, it would be difficult to assess how the company will improve its profitability landscape during this period of time. As a result, I will base my valuation of Reddit on revenue growth projections over the next 3 years. Therefore, assuming that it generates $1.6B in revenue, that would translate to a present value of $1.3B when discounted at 10%. Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their revenues at an average rate of 4.8% with a price-to-sales ratio of 2.19, that would mean that Reddit should be trading at roughly 4.5 times the multiple given the growth rate of its revenue during this period of time. This will translate to a P/S ratio of 10, or a price target of $81, which represents an upside of 33.4%.

Although there could be short-term volatility, especially as profit margins remain low, I believe that Reddit will drive substantial long-term upside in investors’ portfolios. As per research from GlobalData, genAI as an industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 79% to reach $33B by 2027. I believe that by forming its partnership with OpenAI, Reddit has an early-mover advantage as it takes advantage of enhanced AI capabilities to unlock user insights to drive growth for its advertising businesses while monetizing from its data at the same time. Therefore, given the current risk-reward, I believe that the stock is a “buy” over a 3-year investment horizon.

Conclusion

I believe that the partnership with OpenAI will not only allow it to grow its data licensing revenue stream but also spearhead growth in its advertising revenue, as it focuses on driving robust product innovation to deepen user engagement and experience on the platform, making it a “buy”.