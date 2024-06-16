Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW), the ammunition manufacturer and gun auction site owner, reported the company’s Q4/FY2024 results on the 13th of June after market close. Markets didn’t take the results well despite a revenue beat as profitability slumped into a weaker-than-expected level despite greater revenues – the stock closed at a fall of -29% on the 14th of June following the results.

On the 20th of February in 2024, I published an article on the company called “AMMO Q3: Revenue Slump Isn’t My Main Concern”. In the article, I initiated AMMO’s stock at Sell due to the company’s weak profitability not making for an attractive investment. Since the article, the stock has now fallen by -25% compared to an S&P 500 return of 9% in the same period.

My Rating History on POWW (Seeking Alpha)

Q4 Results Show Weak Profitability

AMMO’s Q4 report showed a smaller revenue decline than expected – the revenues of $40.4 million, representing a -7.5% year-over-year decline, exceeded analysts’ estimates by $2.5 million. Ammunition sales declined by -4.5% while casing sales managed to grow by 25.4% with prior investments to the segment. The GunBroker segment showed the clearly worst performance at a year-over-year revenue decline of -18.6%.

Still, the quarter showed a great sequential growth of 17.1%, showing a gradually improving revenue trend as ammunition sales picked up greatly from Q3 with the other segments showing a slight quarter-over-quarter decline.

The disaster in Q4 results, and the seeming cause for the wide stock sell-off, came in the form of weak profitability. AMMO showed an adjusted EPS of $0.01, missing estimates by $0.03. The gross margin came in at 23.3%, down 4.0 percentage points year-over-year. Combined with increased corporate SG&A, the operating income came in at -$6.2 million, down significantly from -$3.5 million in the prior fiscal year’s final quarter. Decreased selling and marketing costs and employee salaries slightly improved profitability, but still left the operating income at an incredibly weak level.

The quarter does include $2.4 million in costs that AMMO associates as non-recurring, up from $1.2 million in the prior year. The costs include professional and legal fees – as the ongoing lawsuit against AMMO is eventually resolved, costs look to be cut significantly.

I believe that the quarter was weak, but the sequential improvement in ammunition sales could prove to fuel great revenue growth in FY2025 - the improvement is a glimpse of hope amid weak overall financials. Margins continue to be weak, and AMMO’s notations of future profitability improvements need to deliver going forward. The very large sell-off seems like an exuberant reaction, but supports my already-made notation of an overvaluation prior to the Q4 release.

The Lawsuit Against AMMO

In my previous article on the stock, I didn’t mention quite a significant lawsuit against the company – AMMO was sued by Steve Urvan in April of 2023. In the lawsuit, the founder of GunBroker and current significant shareholder in AMMO alleges that AMMO misrepresented the company’s management, operations, and regulatory compliance to induce the 2021 transaction where AMMO acquired GunBroker. The 2023 lawsuit comes after significant prior friction between Steve Urvan and AMMO. Steve Urvan seeks for a partial rescission of the transaction and monetary compensation in the lawsuit.

In February of 2024, a motion by AMMO for dismissal was granted in part and denied in part, and Steve Urvan's motion for dismissal was denied as AMMO has made two claims against Urvan due to prior drama within the company.

While investors are still waiting for a definitive result from the lawsuit, legal and professional costs are eating away the company’s earnings. The significance of the lawsuit is large, and the results from it could be significant for shareholders with a partial rescission of the GunBroker transaction being sought. The lawsuit also casts a negative light on AMMO’s operations and management, in my opinion weakening the investment heavily.

Acquisition of a Tooling Manufacturer

On the 25th of April, AMMO announced the acquisition of a tooling manufacturer to streamline ammunition manufacturing in the Manitowoc factory. The acquisition is expected to cause cost savings of over $1 million in cost savings with increased insourcing for ammunition components.

In the press article about the acquisition, no sum for the acquisition was mentioned – the worthiness of the transaction can’t yet be determined with publicly available information. I still believe that the acquisition is likely accretive and worthy for AMMO as better control of the manufacturing should cause good synergies. The acquisition was completed in early Q1, and the consideration for the acquisition should be seen with the Q1 results in cash acquisitions.

Updated Valuation Has Downside, Still

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model estimates to account for the Q4 results. Due to great sequential revenue growth, I estimate revenues of $169.0 million in FY2025 compared to $151.2 million previously. Afterwards, though, I estimate slightly lower growth at a total CAGR of 7.4% from FY2024 to FY2034, with revenues ending up at quite a similar level as previously.

Due to profitability weakness, I now estimate an eventual EBIT margin level of 4.5% instead of 6.0% previously. The 4.5% estimate still accounts for good improvements through eventually lower legal costs, improved gross margins with a better sales mix, and operating leverage brought by higher sales. AMMO should have an incredibly great cash flow conversion from GAAP earnings due to high amortization.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put AMMO’s fair value estimate at $1.49, 17% below the stock price at the time of writing. The estimate is down from $1.77 previously, and still represents an overvalued stock despite the significantly lower stock price. The downside isn’t as wide as previously, but doesn’t still provide a good enough risk-to-reward especially considering the lawsuit that AMMO faces.

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.92% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In FY2024 AMMO had $0.45 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 4.19% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I continue estimating a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 5%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.21% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I continue to estimate the beta at 1.00. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.5% and an ESG addon of 2%, creating a cost of equity of 11.31% and a WACC of 10.92%.

A Note of Upside Risk

AMMO’s financials are highly volatile, and dramatic changes in the financial outlook are likely – the company could still well prove to grow faster, or with better margins than I anticipate, leading even to a potentially good investment case. An improving GunBroker take rate and better casing sales could improve sales and margins, and a recovery in the ammunition unit could be more dramatic than I currently anticipate. Still, I don’t currently see the base scenario as a bullish one.

Takeaway

AMMO’s Q4 results were quite weak. While revenues beat estimates with great sequential growth in ammunition sales, profitability trailed at a very weak level with weak gross margins and increased corporate SG&A. The quarter did show higher non-recurring costs related to the ongoing legal case against the company than in the prior Q4, making some of the higher costs a temporary problem. Still, as the lawsuit poses a risk to shareholders and as my updated financial estimates still imply downside for the stock, I remain with a Sell rating for AMMO amid the financial volatility.