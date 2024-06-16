SPSM: Attractively Valued With Good Earnings Growth In 2025 And 2026

Vladimir Zakharov

Introduction

We last covered SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in March 2023. At that time, we pointed out that SPSM may be going through a period of downward earnings revision. It has indeed been the case last year. However, the macroeconomic condition has changed dramatically since last year. It is time for us to review SPSM again and provide our analysis and recommendations.

ETF Overview

SPSM has a portfolio of 600 small-cap stocks. As the full name of the fund suggests, this fund tracks the S&P 600 index, an index that includes 600 U.S. small-cap stocks. The fund has underperformed the S&P 500 and S&P 400 indices in the past 2 years. However, we see strong earnings growth potential for stocks in SPSM's portfolio in 2025 and 2026. Its current valuation is also attractive. It may be a good opportunity to buy shares of SPSM now.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

SPSM has underperformed its mid-cap and large-cap peers

The broader stock market reached its cyclical low in October 2022. Fortunately, the market has since reversed and turned positive. Since this bottom, a new bull market has begun and the S&P 500 index has performed very well, registering a total return of 55.2%. Even the S&P 400 index, which consists of mid-cap stocks delivered a total return of 33.6%. Unfortunately, SPSM’s performance was not as bright as these two indices. The fund only registered a total return of 22.1%, less than half of the S&P 500 index. Unlike the S&P 500 index which has already set new records numerous times this year, SPSM has yet to surpass the peak reached in late 2021. Its current price of $40.91 per share was still lower than the peak of $46.91 per share reached on November 1, 2021.

YCharts

Earnings growth likely to dramatically improve in 2025 and 2026

SPSM’s lower return than its mid-cap and large-cap peers was due to much more severe earnings correction in 2023, and near zero growth in 2024. As can be seen from the chart below, average earnings growth rate has declined by 18.7% in 2023, and only expected to grow by 0.1% in 2024. In contrast, the S&P 500 index still experienced positive earnings growth of 2.4% in 2023 and is expected to grow at double digits (10.7%) in 2024. It appears that the aggressive rate hike and inflation has had a much greater impact on small-cap stocks than large-cap stocks.

Yardeni Research

Fortunately, this inferior growth rate is likely to reverse in 2025 and 2026. The consensus estimates of SPSM's earnings growth for 2025 and 2026 are expected to be 20.5% and 16.1% respectively. These are very strong numbers and certainly much higher than the expected growth rate of 0.1% in 2024. In contrast, the consensus growth estimates of the S&P 500 index is expected to be 14.3% and 12.0% for 2025 and 2026 respectively. This expected outperformance in 2025 and 2026 is due to a much more favorable inflation environment and the likelihood of the Federal Reserve gradually lowering the rate in 2025 and 2026.

Forward P/E ratio attractive

Knowing that we are likely going to see dramatic improvement in earnings growth in 2025 and 2026, we will look at SPSM's valuation. Below is a chart that shows the average forward P/E ratio of the S&P 600 index since 1999. As can be seen from the chart, the median forward P/E ratio in the past 25 years is about 15~16x. As can be seen, its current forward P/E ratio is slightly below 15x. Therefore, we think SPSM is attractively valued.

Yardeni Research

S&P 600 will likely lag the S&P 500 index in the long run

While SPSM will likely experience good return in the next 1~2 years, it is important to keep in mind that SPSM may not be able to outperform its large-cap peer, S&P 500 ETF (SPY), in the long run. Below is a chart that compares SPSM to SPY since SPSM's inception in 2013. As can be seen from the chart, SPSM's total return of 142.4% was less than half of the performance of SPY.

Data by YCharts

The reason why large-cap stocks will likely continue to outperform in the long run is due to the fact that small-cap stocks generally are not as established as large-cap stocks. While business models of large-cap stocks have proven to weather numerous storms especially during economic recessions, small-cap stocks are not as established. Small-cap stocks also generally have weaker balance sheets than large-cap stocks. Therefore, many may experience greater challenges during rough times. Even if there are quality stocks in SPSM's portfolio that will enjoy strong long-term growth, these stocks will quickly "graduate" from SPSM and move on to become a member of the S&P 400 or S&P 500 index. Therefore, SPSM will not be able to enjoy the full benefit of owning these successful stocks. Hence, we do not think SPSM will outperform S&P 500 index in the long run.

Investor Takeaway

While SPSM's long-term returns will likely continue to be inferior to the S&P 500 index, we think SPSM is attractively valued right now. We also see strong earnings growth potential in 2025 and 2026. Therefore, investors may want to take any opportunity of share price weakness to accumulate shares of SPSM.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.