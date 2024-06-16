LaylaBird

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is one of the leaders in the global Janus kinase inhibitors market.

Investment thesis

Over the past month and a half, the company's share price has increased by more than 20%, reflecting grown optimism among institutional and retail investors following its $750 million acquisition of Escient Pharmaceuticals and the announcement in mid-May that its Board of Directors had authorized a $2 billion share buyback plan.

Source: TradingView

In my estimation, the acquisition has allowed Incyte to significantly strengthen its portfolio of experimental drugs aimed at combating inflammatory diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, atopic dermatitis, cholestatic pruritus, and more.

Source: Escient Pharmaceuticals

In addition, Incyte has a rich portfolio of FDA-approved medications, many of which remain the "gold standards" for the treatment of myelofibrosis, vitiligo, and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

So, Opzelura is a cream form of ruxolitinib that is used to treat certain patients with atopic dermatitis and was also the first FDA-approved medication to treat repigmentation of nonsegmental vitiligo.

Source: table was made by Author based on Incyte press releases

How does Opzelura work in simple terms?

First of all, I would like to point out that understanding the mechanism of action of medication allows me to determine for which diseases it will be effective, as well as to assess the chances of its success in ongoing clinical trials.

Opzelura contains an active ingredient called ruxolitinib, which is an inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2. JAK1 and JAK2 are members of the Janus family of protein tyrosine kinases, which play a significant role in signaling pathway from cytokine receptors, which help control the activity of various components of the immune response.

Dysregulation of the JAK-STAT pathway leads to various autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis.

Incyte's product helps regulate this signaling pathway, which ultimately leads to a decrease in inflammation and also reduces the destruction of melanocytes, thereby helping to treat conditions such as vitiligo, which affects about 1.5 million Americans, according to a scientific article published in Karger.

Source: Incyte Corporation

Its total sales were about $85.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 51.4% year-over-year due in part to continued extremely strong demand for Opzelura in the United States for the treatment of patients with vitiligo, as well as the start of its distribution in France under a program called “Accès Direct” at the end of January 2024.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Additionally, I want to note that numerous patents protecting Opzelura from the introduction of its generic versions into the US and European Union markets will expire only in the period from 2031 to 2040. As a result, I believe that there are currently no factors that could slow the growth of its sales in the long term, given, among other things, its strong efficacy in the treatment of vitiligo and atopic dermatitis.

Source: table was made by Author based on 10-Ks

Let's move on to discuss the recent progress made in the development of Opzelura.

The company is currently investigating the efficacy and safety profile of Opzelura in treating various skin conditions listed in the table below.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

On March 10, 2024, the company announced data from a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of Opzelura in the treatment of adults with mild to moderate hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin disease.

The TRuE-AD3 study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that treatment of patients with Incyte's medication led to a statistically significant reduction in the number of abscesses and inflammatory nodules compared to those in the vehicle control group. In addition to promising data on the efficacy of Opzelura, it also had a favorable safety profile.

Source: Incyte Corporation

Based on Opzelura's historical sales growth rate, potential label expansions over the next three years, and the publication of promising data from a pivotal clinical trial confirming its high efficacy in treating children aged 2 to 12 with atopic dermatitis, I expect its total sales to reach $1.91 billion in 2027.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Ks

Consequently, I'm initiating coverage of Incyte with a "buy" rating.

Incyte's financial position and the prospects for its portfolio of medications

Incyte's revenue for the first three months of 2024 was about $881 million, up $72.2 million year-over-year but missing analysts' consensus estimates by about $44 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my estimation, the main culprit behind the company's revenue falling short of Wall Street analysts' expectations is a slight year-on-year decline in Jakafi sales, its flagship medication approved by the FDA for the following indications.

Source: table was made by Author based on Incyte press releases

So, its sales amounted to $571.8 million in the first three months of 2024, which is $8.2 million less than the previous year due to increased competition from GSK's Ojjaara (GSK), as well as a cyberattack on a UnitedHealth Group unit (UNH) called Change Healthcare.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

On the other hand, the company's management indicated on the quarterly earnings call that total paid patients continue to grow year over year, and demand for Jakafi for the treatment of myelofibrosis remains high.

Jakafi net product revenues were $572 million for the first quarter. Net product revenues reflect continued demand growth with total patients up 5% year-over-year, driven by growth in PV and GVHD and continued stable demand in MF.

As a result, Incyte expects Jakafi's net product revenues to be between $2.69 billion and $2.75 billion in 2024, up approximately 5.2% year-on-year.

Let's move on to discussing Incyte's portfolio of experimental drugs.

In addition to Incyte's cash and short-term investments amounting to about 29% of its market capitalization and the increase in sales of Opzelura and Jakavi, the analysis of which I presented earlier in the article, I believe that another factor that will contribute to the growth of the company's investment attractiveness, as well as its revenue, is its rich portfolio of experimental drugs.

Some of the product candidates have the potential to become "gold standards" in the treatment of people with chronic GVHD, cholangiocarcinoma, and solid tumors.

Source: Incyte Corporation

So, one of Incyte's most promising experimental drugs is axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody developed in partnership with Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) that inhibits CSF-1R signaling.

According to the company and scientific articles, inhibition of this signaling pathway helps reduce the levels of various pro-inflammatory cytokines, including interleukin 6 (IL-6) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β).

As a result, this medication has the potential to be effective in the fight against idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as chronic GVHD, which in turn is a severe complication that can occur, including after allogeneic stem cell transplantation used to treat blood cancers.

On February 27, 2024, the company pleased investors with the news that the FDA accepted an application for this monoclonal antibody for Priority Review. The US federal regulatory agency is anticipated to announce its decision by August 28, less than three months from now.

I believe that the FDA will approve it for the treatment of people over two years of age with chronic GVHD because the results of the clinical trial that evaluated its efficacy were extremely convincing and demonstrated that patients in the axatilimab group at a dose of 0.3 mg/kg every two weeks had an overall response rate of 74% after the first six months of treatment, which is a high value relative to such a blockbuster as AbbVie/J&J's Imbruvica (ABBV) (JNJ).

Source: Incyte Corporation

Furthermore, the Seeking Alpha platform offers financial data as well as Wall Street analysts' forecasts for Incyte's revenue and EPS for the coming years.

Incyte's earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were about 64 cents, up 73% year over year, but it missed analysts' consensus estimate by 19 cents due to higher R&D expenses and disappointing Pemazyre sales. Meanwhile, its EPS is expected to be in the range of 93 cents to $1.26 in the second quarter, up about 12% year over year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is equally important to discuss Incyte's debt, which, in my opinion, poses no risk to its financial position, as the company has cash and short-term investments exceeding $3.85 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, its net debt was about -$3.81 billion at the end of March 2024 and continues to decline year over year, which will allow Incyte to continue to pursue an aggressive R&D policy, as well as enter into partnerships for the development of experimental drugs in order to minimize the future decline in Jakafi sales after its loss of exclusivity in 2028.

Risks

Before moving on to the conclusion, I would like to note the following risks that may negatively affect the investment attractiveness of Incyte in the medium and long term.

Source: table was made by Author

Takeaway

In recent months, Wall Street has once again turned its attention to Incyte, thanks to the acceleration of development of its innovative experimental drugs, the successful acquisition of Escient Pharmaceuticals, and an agreement with MorphoSys (MOR) to acquire global rights to tafasitamab, a CD19-specific monoclonal antibody used to treat patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

In addition, according to my and analysts' expectations, thanks to the FDA-approved medicines, as well as axatilimab, tafasitamab, and the label expansions for Opzelura, the company's EPS will reach 9.1x in 2026.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result, this suggests that Incyte continues to trade at a discount to many of its competitors despite making significant progress in recent times.

In conclusion to this article, I would like to note that I expect a technical correction to begin in the next two weeks, which will lead to a short-term drop in its share price to a strong support zone in the range of $57 to $58, where I plan to open a long position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.