Preferreds Weekly Review: Lots Of Moving Parts In CIM

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of May.

Market Action

Most preferred sectors rallied over the week alongside Treasuries. Sector yields continue to bob just under 7% on a yield-to-worst basis.

Systematic Income

Spreads remain range-bound at the lower end of the 5-year range.

Systematic Income

Market Commentary

Mortgage REIT Chimera (CIM) has issued a new 9% 2029 bond (CIMN), now trading at an 8.7% yield-to-worst. CIM had an OK COVID period but, as with most mREITs, it has struggled since 2022 when rates backed up, driving mark-to-market losses on its mortgage loan portfolio.

Systematic Income

Given few people expect longer-term rates to head significantly higher, we shouldn't see further big book value drops, particularly if the economy holds up (the blow-out payrolls figure was a good indication this is still the case).

The company has 4 preferreds, two of which (CIM.PR.B and CIM.PR.D) converted to a floating rate as of 30-Mar and are accruing at rates of 11.35% and 10.94% respectively, with yields slightly above that. In the suite, CIM.PR.B looks best at around an 11.6% yield. We expect the stock to outperform in the suite as investors get more familiar with its new floating-rate coupon. The preferreds have equity coverage of 2.8x - decent if not spectacular in the broader mortgage REIT preferreds sector.

CIMN has a stronger profile in the capital structure, making it a more defensive security, which translates into its lower yield relative to the preferreds. Given how tight spreads are across the broader preferreds space, CIMN would be the asset in the CIM suite we would overweight strategically while favoring CIM.PR.B tactically.

That said, as other mortgage REIT bonds, there are two things to be aware of for investors. One is a big secured financing position ahead of the unsecured bonds.

Chimera

This minimizes the claim that unsecured bonds have on the company's overall portfolio - a negative factor for bondholders.

And two, the lack of an asset coverage requirement that exists for other investment companies such as CEFs and BDCs. This is partly mitigated by a reasonably low level of recourse leverage of 1x, but not eliminated, as leverage could easily rise in a down market without the company having to do anything about it.

These factors explain why CIMN and other mortgage REIT bonds, such as those from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) and MFA Financial (MFA) tend to trade at higher yields than bonds from CEFs and BDCs. At this point, CIMN looks slightly expensive to us, and we would consider adding it below $24.5, i.e. above a 9.4% yield.