Entering into the first quarter of 2024, HERC Holdings (NYSE:HRI) continued its topline growth as the demand for the company's rental equipment remains strong for both the core and specialty categories across North America. As the demand environment remains favorable, I expect this growth to continue further in 2024 with the support of pricing strength and contributions from recent acquisitions. Long-term prospects look promising as well with the company's continued investments in both fleet expansion and potential M&As to deal with anticipated demand growth in the future and market share gain. The company's margin looks decent as well due to expected volume growth, benefits from the price increase as well as improved efficiency in recent quarters. Overall, I am seeing the company continue its growth in the coming quarters, and while the stock valuation looks attractive, I would recommend buying this stock at the current levels.

Herc Holdings is among the leading players in the equipment rental industry that together with its subsidiaries operates as a supplier across the United States and Internationally. The company operates across a wide range of industries including manufacturing, construction, entertainment, oil and gas, and, emergency response with a diverse customer base ranging from construction companies to government entities and homeowners.

HRI rents a variety of equipment used for fleet management, and general and specialty purposes. These include aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks, and trailers, air compressors, and lighting equipment. The company also offers ProSolutions, an industry specific solution-based service including power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pump, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment.

After closing 2023 with a strong double-digit growth in the high teens, the company revenue saw a year-on-year growth of 8.6% to $804 million during the first quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the continued strong volume growth across both core and specialty categories as well as benefits from the 5% increase in the rental rate as compared to the prior year. Sequentially, however, the demand was lower due to historically lower levels of business mainly in the construction industry due to the winter months across the United States and Canada.

Growth in the rental revenue also benefited the company’s margin as the benefit from volume leverage and lower year-on-year operating expenses resulted in a 60 bps expansion in the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to 42.2%. Strong volume growth also helped the company offset the fleet inflation during the quarter. SG&A as a percentage of revenue improved by 50 basis points during the quarter. The benefit from EBITDA growth also passes on to the bottom line as the company reported a year-on-year increase in its normalized EPS reaching $2.36 for the first quarter of 2024, beating the consensus estimates by $0.16.

Moving into 2024, the company started off with a decent start as the company is continuing to experience robust demand in a variety of end markets and customer segments across most of the geographies. In my opinion, this along with the benefit from historically robust new acquisition opportunities that are aligned with the company’s growth strategies should continue to drive the company’s top line in the coming quarters.

Currently, the company’s fleet is strongly positioned to address the demand from the large national accounts as well as the local contractors that are operating primarily in North America. However, the company continues to focus on growing its core as well as specialty fleet through significant equipment investment under its strategy to expand its market share and deal with the increasing demand opportunities.

As of the first quarter of 2024, Local accounts for approximately 55% of the total rental revenue, which should continue to grow as the company further penetrates through its acquisitions. Regional growth and infrastructure, local utilities, education, and facility maintenance and repair should further drive growth in this side of the business. National accounts on the other hand are currently capitalizing on new projects related to battery and EV utility maintenance, semiconductor plants, data centers, and renewable. In my opinion, the company’s strong fleet position as well as its continued focus on expanding it further should drive the company’s rental revenue in the coming years. The company is currently targeting Local accounts to reach 60% of the total revenue.

Apart from these, the increasing industrial spending, architectural activities, and robust infrastructure projects suggest strong growth prospects for the North American rental industry which should benefit HRI’s business in the longer term. The architectural Billing index (ABI), a measure of architectural services demand reached a level of 50.1 in June, up significantly from 46.2 in February. An ABI score above 50 is a positive sign and indicates that demand for architectural services is growing with increasing inquiries into new projects. The industrial spending forecast is projecting $436 billion in spending in 2024 and the American Rental Association (ARA) estimates the rental industry to generate approximately $83 billion in 2024 across North America, which is also favorable for the company's revenue in 2024 and beyond.

Further, apart from these long-term tailwinds, the investments in fleet and M&A will continue to be a priority in its longer-term growth. In the first quarter alone, the company spent a total of $148 million on four acquisitions, adding 11 new locations to its network. Since 2020, the company has successfully integrated 46 businesses with 98 locations into its network, which has helped the company in expansion and revenue growth.

For fleet expansion purposes, the company expects to spend about $1 billion in 2024 on new fleet purchases. The company’s net leverage ratio is currently at 2.5x, which is well within its target range of 2x to 3x. In my opinion, the company’s sound financial position should support the company to continue investing in fleet expansion and strategic M&As associated with the company’s longer-term growth, which should further benefit the company’s top line in the coming years.

In the past year, the company's stock has given almost no returns to its investors as the company's bottom line growth remained flat in FY23 as compared to FY22, with only mid-single-digit growth. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 9.23, based on the FY24 EPS estimate of $13.90. When compared to the fiver year-average forward P/E of 16.41, the company's stock appears to be at a notable discount of approximately 44%.

While the company's margins and bottom line have remained almost flat in the past year, I expect the company's profitability to improve in the coming quarter due to notable improvements in factors such as fleet efficiency ratio and operational efficiency. Rental prices have also seen year-on-year growth, which along with the benefits from expected volume growth in the coming quarters should further support the company's margin growth in 2024, resulting in bottom-line expansion. As we can see in the table below, both the company's top line and EBITDA are expected to grow in double digits as per the estimates. The company's stock is currently priced attractively, which looks reasonable to me at the moment.

The company's bottom line performance was almost flat in the past year leading to almost flat movement in the company's stock price. However, I am expecting the company's profitability to improve as the volume continues to grow further, which along with the benefit from improved efficiency should support the margin. My thesis is also built upon the expected margin and bottom-line growth in the quarters ahead. However, if the company's volume growth couldn't be sustained due to any uncertain reason, the company's profitability and bottom line might be impacted negatively potentially leading to poor stock performance in the future.

As we discussed above, the company's stock is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average. I expect the company's topline to continue to benefit from healthy demand in both the core and specialty categories across North America. Prices are also strong, which along with the contribution from the acquisition should further fuel the company sales in 2024. Margin on the other hand should benefit from improved SG&A expenses and operational efficiency. Long-term also remains good as the company continues to focus on investment in fleet expansion and strategic acquisition. The HRI's stock's current valuation is priced attractively, and, as the growth prospects also look pretty promising, I would suggest a "BUY" rating on this stock at the current levels.