Plant Income Investments, Reap 9-15% Yields

Co-authored by Treading Softly

When planting your garden, I want you to take a moment to consider planting companion plants. These aren't your run-of-the-mill emotional support plants, like the flowers you buy your wife after you have an argument. These companion plants work together to be of mutual benefit to each other. Aboriginal Canadians planted three different companion plants together frequently. Pole beans, squash, and corn were grown together because they benefited each other, each providing and supporting the other. Today, you can plant multiple different types of companion plants to be able to discourage aphids, distract moths, bring in more pollinators, and help revive the soil.

When it comes to the market, you should have different investments that work together to benefit each other. They may not benefit from the same economic environment, and they may not benefit equally from changes in interest rates, but they should be able to offset and support one another. Today, I want to look at two investments that can be companions in your portfolio. Both of them provide you with outstanding income, whether rates are higher or low, whether the economy is strong or crashing, whether mortgages are being produced at a fast clip or the housing market is stalled.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: AGNC - Yield 14.7%

Mortgage rates are near 20-year highs. They have drifted down for decades and spiked up in the past few years in a pattern similar to US Treasury rates.

Higher yields mean lower prices for outstanding debt. If you have a mortgage or a Treasury bond issued in 2020, it is trading at a price well below par because today you can buy a mortgage or a Treasury that has a higher yield.

Traders in the stock market often get wrapped up in current prices and unrealized losses. If you know with certainty that an investment is going to be repaid at par, at or before maturity, is it rational to be worried about the price dipping? All US Treasuries will be repaid at par. A certain class of mortgages is also guaranteed to be repaid at par. These are called "agency" mortgage-backed securities. If an agency mortgage defaults, the agency buys it back at par. If the borrower refinances, the mortgage is repaid at par. As a result, the prices of MBS and US Treasuries tend to go up (yields come down) during periods of uncertainty and fear. They are in higher demand when investors are scared and are looking for something that is certain.

This is why agency MBS tends to outperform during recessions. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) picked an ideal time to IPO. It IPO'd shortly before the GFC crushed the markets. While the S&P crashed, AGNC surged as investors sought the safety and security of agency MBS.

Since about 2012, the economy has been strong and investors were generally optimistic. The S&P 500 has thrived, while AGNC has been rather mediocre.

Every time I write about AGNC, I'll get a pile of comments about its 5 or 10-year performance. People will complain about it being "nothing but down", "it's a trading stock" and other comments along those lines.

AGNC buys agency MBS on a leveraged basis. In a recession, there is no asset exposure I would rather have in my portfolio than agency MBS. In a recession, I want all the agency MBS I can get, and I want it leveraged to the hilt. Because in a recession, agency MBS is a flight-to-safety asset that pays a better yield than US Treasuries. Every investor should hold such assets in their portfolio all of the time, for the same reason you have insurance on your house or your car. You hope that you never need to use it, but you also know that when you use it, you will be thankful for it.

The benefit that AGNC provides is that it is insurance for when a recession causes the market to crash, and there is a large flight to safety. When all the other holdings in your portfolio are crashing, those exposed to agency MBS or US Treasuries are likely going up. There are very few investments in the market that are counter-cyclical.

Investments like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) or iShares MBS ETF (MBB) will provide a similar benefit of going up during the recession, and they will have a lot less volatility since they are not leveraged and do not need to use hedges. AGNC's leverage and use of leverage opens the door to execution risk that doesn't exist if you buy Treasuries or MBS directly. However, in exchange for taking on that risk, AGNC provides a ton more income:

It has also run circles around them in terms of total return.

I'm not buying AGNC because it will outperform the S&P 500 - It might, it might not. I'm buying AGNC because the agency MBS that AGNC invests in are a premium asset class during times of economic turmoil and recession. When the rest of my portfolio is crashing, AGNC will be the green island that is tossing off cash flow left and right, allowing me to buy while the prices of everything else are cheap. AGNC's role is that protagonist in the action movie who doesn't seem to fit in with the rest, but then steps in and saves the day when the situation looks the most dire.

I'd love it if the economy never experienced a recession again. It would be great if everyone who wanted to work had a job, earned the income they needed to pay the bills, and the stock market just kept going up while we all HODL to the moon. However, all of us know that is not reality. A recession will come, the stock market will crash, and those of us who are holding investments like AGNC that thrive during recessions will enjoy the income. The income coming in while we wait isn't too shabby either.

Pick #2: ARCC - Yield 9.3%

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has been having a great run, pumping out plenty of dividends while the share price is closing in on all-time highs. The main driver of this recent success is "higher-for-longer" interest rates. Like most BDCs, ARCC borrows at fixed interest rates and lends at floating interest rates.

As a segment, BDCs have had a few great years, and the party isn't over yet. Interest rates are still high, and there are some very attractive opportunities for new investments. At Investor Day, ARCC noted that in 2024 it has averaged a spread between its new investments and its current cost of leverage at 210 bps. This is 40 bps higher than in 2019. At the same time, the average loan-to-value has declined from 45% to 37%. Source

In short, ARCC is getting a higher yield from investments that are lower risk today than five years ago. This is thanks to a variety of macro factors that have led to banks tightening up their willingness to lend and creating more opportunities for non-bank direct lenders like ARCC.

One of the main concerns, as a lender, is whether the borrower will be able to repay as agreed. Receiving a high yield is great, but being owed a high yield doesn't matter if the borrower never pays. Considering our macro outlook that a recession may be on the horizon, credit quality is becoming a greater concern by the day.

ARCC is one of those BDCs that we have a lot of trust in, because it is one that went through the GFC, and has a very impressive track record of making lemonade when borrowers pay them in lemons instead of interest payments. Historically, ARCC has recovered 90% after a borrower defaults, and $355 million in restructuring gains.

We've shown the slide before, showing that the gains that ARCC has made from workouts and equity positions have exceeded their credit losses. In the recent investor day presentation, ARCC provides us with some real-life examples of how it has worked with borrowers. It goes from the extremes of forcing a sale or taking control, to amending contracts to increase returns.

This is the real strength of the BDC structure relative to a bank, that some BDCs do a better job applying than others. Banks are beholden to numerous regulations designed to protect their depositors. They simply don't have the flexibility to work with defaulted borrowers. ARCC can deploy the powerful resources of Ares (ARES) to find its way to the best outcome for ARCC, which is at least sometimes the best outcome for the borrower as well. ARCC puts the "development" into "Business Development Company".

ARCC has distinguished itself as a premium BDC. While its price is near an all-time high, its NAV is at an all-time high of $19.53, which puts the current premium to NAV at about 10%. ARCC has traded at over a 20% premium in the past, and we believe a fair value for ARCC would be at about a 15% premium.

ARCC still has some room for a little bit more capital appreciation, but most importantly, its dividend policy has been conservative, meaning there is a comfortable cushion between earnings and the dividend. In the past 12 months, it has covered the dividend by 125%. Additionally, ARCC is a BDC that we can count on to manage any credit issues. We expect that the upcoming recession will be mild from a credit risk standpoint; however, it is nice to know that the manager is top quality if we are wrong.

BDCs remain some of the best options in the market if the Fed keeps rates higher for longer.

Conclusion

When it comes to companion investments, few would initially consider AGNC and ARCC to be an excellent pair. AGNC thrives best when the economy is staggering; ARCC benefits best when the economy is running strong. These two are like a tag team of wrestlers who can trade out with one another in your portfolio based on the economy you are facing. The last thing you want is to need the other tag team partner and not have them because you were afraid to hold on to them when the other was in the ring. Likewise, the best time to have a companion crop is when you have both of them at the same time, not when the aphids have already destroyed your harvest. So, I'm keeping both AGNC and ARCC in my portfolio, regardless of what the economy is doing now or might do in the future, because I want to have both of these companions working together to benefit my income stream.

When it comes to retirement, no one is going to fight for your income stream as hard as you. It is up to you to build the portfolio that will provide you with the income you need. Whether that means slowly diminishing your life savings in an orderly way like many do with the 4% withdrawal rule, or you have a portfolio that robustly provides you with a steady streamed income that you need to survive. I firmly fall into the second camp, believing that if you don't have to sell a single share and still enjoy a lifetime supply of income. That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.