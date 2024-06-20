I Am Loading Up On These 8.5% Yielding REITs

GeorgePeters

A common belief is that if a stock is offering a high dividend yield, then it must be risky.

High yield = high risk

And generally speaking, this is true.

The market may not be perfectly efficient at all times, but if it is pricing a company at a high yield, there is probably a good reason for it.

But there are some exceptions.

In some cases, the stock of a company becomes heavily discounted for reasons that are unwarranted, and as a result, it may then offer a high dividend yield that's sustainable and even growing.

There are particularly many such opportunities in the REIT sector (VNQ) today because they crashed in recent years even as their dividend payments kept on rising:

Data by YCharts

Lower share prices + Higher dividends = Higher dividend yields

Here are two good examples that we are accumulating at the moment.

EPR Properties (EPR): 8.5% Dividend Yield

Today, EPR offers an 8.5% dividend yield, which seems to imply that it is at high risk of suffering a dividend cut.

But here are the facts:

EPR is an investment-grade rated REIT.

It has a multi-decade track record of significant market outperformance.

It has 13 years left on its leases

It enjoys ~2% annual rent escalators.

Its tenants are responsible for property expenses, including maintenance.

Its rent coverage ratio is 2.7x - even higher than before the pandemic.

It has hiked its dividend 4 times in the past 2 years.

It has a low 70% payout ratio, leaving significant income to keep buying more properties and growing the dividend even further.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties

So why is it then offered at such a high yield?

The shares of the company are heavily discounted because of one key reason.

The market fears EPR's high exposure to movie theaters, which represent 37% of its revenue. But we think that this risk is misunderstood because of all the following reasons:

EPR is the landlord, not the operator. It earns steady rental income from 10+ year-long triple net leases with annual rent escalations. Its rental income would not change even in a recession. It is pre-defined for the entire duration of the lease.

EPR owns the highest-quality movie theaters in the nation. The theater market may be oversupplied, but that would only cause the lower-quality theaters to close down, resulting in traffic consolidation toward EPR's theaters.

The pandemic proved to us that theaters are here to stay for as long as you enjoy watching new blockbuster movies like TopGun and Barbie. There simply aren't any other alternatives to properly monetize these high-budget movies. If you put it online, it gets immediately pirated, and even if someone pays for it online, then only one person actually pays and the rest of the family and friends watch for free. Most major studios have returned to theaters for this reason, and even the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) have announced that they would invest billions into producing movies for theaters.

The rent coverage of these leases is today 1.7x, even despite the depressed box office. This is in line with pre-pandemic and will rise in 2025 as more blockbuster movies come out.

One of its major tenants, Regal, already filed for bankruptcy and the rent of most of its theaters was actually hiked post-restructuring. EPR let them vacate a few properties in exchange for better lease terms on the remaining properties. The net impact was not significant.

The AMC lease was already renegotiated during the pandemic in anticipation of a potential bankruptcy. The management of EPR recently explained that they have been encouraging AMC to file for bankruptcy because it would benefit EPR, not hurt them. The lease terms likely wouldn't change, but it would allow AMC to cut down its debt and reinvest even more heavily in its operations in the future.

EPR Properties

Therefore, it appears to us that the risk is misunderstood. High-quality theaters are here to stay, their rent coverage ratios have already recovered, and this rental income is unlikely to be impaired.

Moreover, the other 63% of the portfolio is well-diversified across many net lease segments that are doing even better.

Rents keep on growing and the company continues to acquire additional properties at high cap rates to grow its cash flows and dividends.

The dividend payout ratio has ample room to grow the dividend further. It just recently hiked its dividend by 3.2% in February, and we will likely see another hike later this year.

Even then, you can buy shares today at just 8x cash flow and an 8.5% dividend yield.

I love the risk-to-reward.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP): 8.6% Dividend Yield

NLCP is also priced at an 8.6% dividend yield, but here are the facts:

This is a REIT that has never cut its dividend.

In fact, it has hiked its dividend in nearly every quarter since going public.

It hiked its dividend just a few days ago, and it will likely be hiked again this year.

It owns net lease cannabis cultivation facilities with 14-year leases left on them, with near 3% annual rent escalations.

The REIT has 0 debt! This is truly unique. Moreover, it has a large credit facility with a 5.65% interest rate locked into 2027 to expand its portfolio and earn large positive spreads.

The dividend payout ratio is very reasonable at 82%, leaving additional cash flow to buy more properties and/or buy back shares.

NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners

So why is it then offering such a high yield?

I think that there are three main reasons, and none of them directly relate to the company's fundamentals.

For one, REITs are out of favor.

For two, the cannabis sector is currently hated as well.

And perhaps most importantly, the company is listed on the OTC market. It has not been able to get a better listing so far due to cannabis regulations. Its close peer, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) was lucky as it was listed before the rules changed, and its better listing has resulted in a higher valuation multiple even despite owning riskier assets and having a weaker balance sheet.

But from a purely fundamental perspective, the company is doing well, it enjoys strong growth prospects, and the dividend is safe and likely to grow further.

EPR and NLCP are two good examples of high-yielding REITs, but there are many others.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.