CTA: 5 Reasons I Added This 7.6% Yielding ETF To My Portfolio

alfexe

I have just learned two things that were very exciting and intriguing.

These facts potentially hold potent implications for my family portfolio and could also help optimize total returns and income growth for income investors who apply them.

I explain why managed futures might be essential for maximizing long-term income, boosting returns, reducing volatility, and helping you sleep well during even the most extreme bear markets.

What I've learned is so powerful that I made the following purchase this morning after confirming with our portfolio optimizer.

Stock/ETF Ticker Action Shares Price Value Profit/Loss Remaining Shares Cost Basis Reason KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF KMLM Buy 2275 $28.67 $65,224.25 NA 21,600.0000 $29.15 King Of Hedges KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) Buy 400 $28.40 $11,360.00 NA 21,600.0000 $29.15 King Of Hedges Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA: CTA Buy 1000 $26.32 $26,320.00 NA 1000 $26.32 Increasing Managed Futures Allocation Enbridge (ENB) Buy 300 $35.26 $10,578.00 NA 4731.3358 $35.78 Fantastic 5, Ultra Yield Aristocrat Enbridge ENB Buy 100 $35.02 $3,502.00 NA 4731.3358 $35.78 Fantastic 5, Ultra Yield Aristocrat Pacer Cash Cows ETF COWZ Sell -200 $54.53 -$10,906.00 -$437.04 220 $56.20 Optimizing Portfolio Strategy Total $106,078.25 -$437.04 Click to enlarge

Note that while I'm considering buying CTA eventually, it will have to prove itself unless I can obtain backtest daily data that I can input into the portfolio optimizer as I did with the Return Stacked ETFs.

KMLM has 3.5 years of historical data confirming the index data from 1988. However, I wanted to offer this analysis to anyone looking for monthly income from a managed futures ETF.

Let me share what I've learned by explaining the three reasons I'm considering, eventually (once it's proven itself over time), the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA), a 7.6% yielding ETF that could help optimize retirement portfolios in so many ways.

Reason One: More Consistent Dividends Than Its Peers

Like most managed futures funds, CTA distributes gains as dividends.

Simplify

CTA's specific tax treatment is summarized above, but what makes CTA unique is that it pays dividends on a quarterly variable basis, unlike the typical annual variable payment.

Simplify Nasdaq

CTA appears to have switched from a monthly $0.15 regular dividend to a $0.15 quarterly.

Over the past year, the yield has been 7.6%.

What kind of long-term returns might investors expect from CTA? Remember that the return is the yield, and the yield is the return.

While CTA's history only goes back to March of 2022, the track record is pretty impressive.

Reason Two: Superior Historical Returns That Might Bode Well For The Future

Since April 2022

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

CTA has, thus far, delivered superior returns to KMLM and DBMF, two of its highest-quality peers.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Thus far, CTA has offered the best downside protection and the smallest drag in bull markets.

Historically, trend following generates positive returns in most years and strong 9% to 13% annual returns.

DK

Suppose CTA can keep generating the historical average return for this strategy. In that case, the long-term yield might end up around 9% to 10%, which is superior to Mount Lucas's historical 8.2% yield (net of expenses).

KFA

Higher volatility is unusual for managed futures, typically designed for 10% to 15% annual volatility. However, the reason for that volatility is likely the unique design of this ETF, which makes the extra volatility a "feature, not a bug."

If CTA delivers on its strategy design, it might generate 3% higher long-term returns (and yield) than trend following in general, stacking 3% industry alpha on top of the 9% to 13% historical returns of this strategy.

That's 12% to 16% potential long-term returns from a hedging asset that zigs when the market zags.

Reason Three: A Unique Strategy Among Managed Future ETFs And Could Potentially Boost Returns 3% Above Its Peers

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The highest negative correlation to the stock market is what you want in a diversified market, and CTA comes in slightly below KMLM and DBMF so far.

However, here's what I find intriguing about this ETF, besides the more consistent dividends.

It's generated the most "alpha" relative to the S&P, and here's why that matters.

Understanding Alpha and Beta in Investing

Alpha and Beta are two concepts in investing that help us understand how well a particular investment performs compared to the overall market.

What is Alpha?

Alpha measures the performance of an investment relative to what was expected based on its beta. Simply, it shows how much an investment has earned beyond the expected return.

Positive Alpha : If an investment has a positive alpha, it has outperformed its expected return based on its beta.

: If an investment has a positive alpha, it has outperformed its expected return based on its beta. Negative Alpha: If the investment underperforms its expected return based on its beta, it has a negative alpha.

What is Beta?

Beta measures an investment's volatility or risk compared to the market. It's like measuring how much the investment's price swings compared to the market's.

Example: Imagine you invested in a utility company with a beta of 0.5. If the S&P 500 goes up by 10%, the expected return for your utility investment would be 5% (because 0.5 x 10% = 5%). If your utility company increases by 7%, the alpha is +2% (7% actual return - 5% expected return = 2%). This means the utility company generated 2% excess returns above expectations.

In the example of CTA, KMLM, and DBMF, all three generated strong alpha based on expected returns; however, at 15.5%, annualized CTA was delivering alpha, which is incredible.

How impressive is 15% alpha?

Resolve Asset Management

Over 21 years, just 42 mutual fund managers managed to beat the S&P 500 out of 3,220 surviving funds.

Mind you, not all of them were trying to beat the S&P, but over that time, the median "alpha" relative to the S&P for the stock-focused managers who were was 0.3%, and the best one achieved 1.8% alpha.

Resolve Asset Management

3% to 4% long-term "alpha" can be achieved through rebalancing of non-correlated assets, which shows you why Ray Dalio calls diversification in non-correlated assets the "holy grail" of investing and why it's called the "only free lunch on Wall Street."

What Makes CTA So Unique? Why Is It (So Far) Generating Stronger Alpha Than Its Peers?

Managed futures use futures contracts to go long or short, depending on strategy, on four main asset classes: stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies.

Simplify

However, CTA's rules-based algorithm, designed by a team of quantitative financial experts, applies a purely rules-based approach with no human management to bonds and commodities.

Simplify

Their historical analysis indicates that commodities and bonds (interest rate futures and bond futures) generate the best historical volatility-adjusted returns.

The superior Sortino ratio of 0.53 compared to KMLM's -0.03, DBMF's 0.36, and the S&P's 0.48 has thus far justified this purely two-asset class trend following approach.

CTA also has one additional unique aspect: its rules-based algorithm strategy.

Simplify

Like most managed futures funds, they use trend following through a proprietary algo that uses short, medium, and long-term moving averages and indicators.

Simplify

CTA uses a fundamental reversion model that should theoretically avoid going too long or short, something in an extreme bubble or bear market.

Imagine a trend-following fund being super long the S&P and Nasdaq before a significant crash.

Note the "MAY reduce," which I'll mention in the risk section.

Simplify

The Intermarket factor part of the algo considers the current correlation between stocks and bonds.

Simplify

When stocks and bonds are negatively correlated in a bear market, like most times, they will go long bonds. In an inflation period, like 2022, when stocks and bonds are positively correlated, they will go short bonds, effectively replicating a short position in stocks.

YCharts

In the 2022 bear market, the biggest winner was Alpha Simplex, led by Kathy Kaminski, who has a rock-star team of active managers who led the industry by shorting stocks and bonds and going long the dollar, up to 8X leverage in some positions.

KMLM came in number two (48% peak gain from Jan 4th, 2022, to October 12th, 2022), and CTA, launched in March, did a very respectable 17% gain on par with PIMCO, which uses nearly 1600 futures contracts.

Wisdom Tree? The low-cost option? It was one of the few managed futures funds that lost money that year, the 5th year for managed futures since 1988.

DK Asset Allocation Optimization Tool Simplify

CTA includes the carry strategy, the dividend value version of trend following.

It harvests the differences in yields between commodity futures and bonds to generate both income and positive.

I've spent weeks learning about carry and how yield futures can generate substantial returns even in flat markets where trend following can fail.

Including carry in CTA is why I bought 1,000 shares as a starter position.

If CTA continues to prove itself, I would be willing to go as high as 25% in my portfolio.

50% Trend split 25% KMLM and 25% CTA

with the rest of the portfolio for stock-based ETFs (including return stacking, even more carry and trend).

CTA's Current Positioning

Simplify

CTA is currently net short commodities and interest rates, with its largest long position being natural gas and its biggest short position being 10-year Canadian bonds.

Reason Four: A Lower Cost Alternative That Adds Value To A Managed Futures Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer

I want to point out that the expense ratio of 0.78% is among the lowest of any managed futures ETF.

Seeking Alpha

As far as I know, Wisdom Tree's ETF WTMF is the only managed futures ETF with a lower expense ratio. Compare it to CTA and KMLM.

Since April 2022

Portfolio Visualizer

WTMF is designed for lower volatility but comes at a pretty high cost in terms of long-term performance, and It's not as good of a hedge as the others.

Portfolio Visualizer

WTMF is expected only to generate 2% to 4% long-term returns, and it tends to fall in down markets, defying the entire purpose of owning managed futures.

Since Feb 2011

Portfolio Visualizer

WTMF has delivered negative returns for 13 years, with a peak decline of 30% in the Great Managed Futures Bear Market of 2015 to 2019, worse than AMFAX or most of its peers.

While low, its correlation to the stock market is poor, showcasing how Wisdom Tree's low expense ratio isn't worth choosing over superior alternatives.

But I want to highlight something exciting and important.

Monthly Correlations Since April 2022

Portfolio Visualizer

Note that KMLM, CTA, and DBMF are highly negatively correlated to stocks, though they generate positive returns. That's a good diversifier.

Note also that their correlation is relatively mild, between 0.67 and 0.71.

That's because all three use different strategies.

KMLM is a rules-based pure trend following currencies, bonds, and commodities, no stocks.

DBMF is a 100% top-down (regression analysis) 2-month look back to replicate the Soc Gen CTA index, including stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities.

CTA is pure commodities and rates (bonds and interest rates futures) with one additional tweak.

Reason 5: It Turns Out Optimal Portfolio Design Might Include Up To 50% Managed Futures

While watching this webinar with the KMLM management team explaining their ETF, they mentioned that when they optimize portfolios for their wealth management clients, the optimization indicates that 50% of managed futures are optimal.

Few clients are comfortable enough with an alternative asset class to go that far, but it got me wondering what would happen if I were to go 50% managed futures.

Simplify

It does turn out that a 60-40 portfolio, using 50% managed futures (30% stocks, 20% bonds, 50% trend), would have improved the portfolio's returns by 1% per year while reducing volatility by 22% and maximizing long-term returns and income.

That's 62% better volatility-adjusted returns than a 60-40 by following the mathematically optimized strategy of the last quarter-century.

Assuming maximum returns, income, and volatility-adjusted returns is the goal.

So, I wanted to confirm this shocking data using the DK Portfolio Optimizer Tool.

Dividend Kings Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool

Indeed, the results for bear markets are incredible, with 50% managed futures sometimes resulting in solid gains when the market is falling.

Dividend Kings Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool

You can construct portfolios that go up as much as 14% in the median bear market since 1990, with negative correlations to the S&P at the peak of the market panic of -0.6, if you are willing to be 50% managed futures (specifically KMLM).

Ok, but that's insane, right? I mean, 50% alternative assets? Hedging assets with a negative correlation to stocks? Won't that crush return? It's one thing to go up in bear markets; that's fantastic. But stocks go up 75% of the time, so don't you need a portfolio with enough risk assets to make solid returns and achieve your financial goals?

Dividend Kings Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool

A diversified portfolio of stocks, ETFs, and managed futures can keep up with the S&P, or even beat it, during the tech mania of the 1990s, the lost decade that followed the Zero-Rate era, and the higher inflation era of the post-pandemic period.

25% Fantastic 5, 12.5% RSSY, 12.5% RSST, 50% KMLM (50% stocks, 12.5% carry, 12.5% trend, 50% MLM trend), 50% stocks, 75% hedges outperformed in every single period and matched $1 in individual stock ownership with $1 in S&P ownership, ensuring sufficient diversification.

For 34 years, it has outperformed the market and the 60-40 by 3% per year, with 10% lower stock exposure.

140% more inflation-adjusted wealth than a 60-40, with the median bear market a 14% positive gain.

Do you see what I mean by optimizing a portfolio for your needs with the right non-correlated assets? You can glide over even the biggest market potholes in a hovercraft.

Great Recession was a 58% peak intra-year decline for stocks.

2nd biggest market crash in US history.

This portfolio went up 16.5% (market bottom).

The worst decline in this portfolio's history since 1990 was a 7.5% decline in the Pandemic.

Dividend Kings Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool

According to FactSet and Morningstar, it's expected to outperform the 60-40 by 2% per year, net of taxes.

The even more diversified version, which is 12.5% more trend-following managed futures, is expected to beat the S&P by a small amount in the future, with a 12.3% consensus return potential net of taxes.

Dividend Kings Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool

Including expense ratios, the final consensus total return potential from this 50% stock, 75% hedges portfolio, with 50% managed futures, is 9.1%, 1.1% more than a 60-40, and the version with more managed futures is expected to match the S&P's 12% net returns in the future.

If you adjust for negative correlation in bear markets (the SWAN ratio), the return potential is 18.4% to 21% compared to 4.4% for a 60-40.

So, on a sleep-well-at-night basis, you can theoretically construct a portfolio that's 5X better than a 60-40 because your portfolio is going up in a bear market.

What About A Pure ETF Version?

OK, but maybe stock picking explains this incredible return and volatility profile. Maybe owning Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Brookfield (BAM) would have made any portfolio a rockstar, even low-volatility ones.

Guess what? You can achieve higher and lower volatility returns with zero stock picking.

Strong alpha from pure beta, diversification, and return stacking.

Since Jan 2021

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The Nasdaq delivered 13.5% returns with 21% annual volatility. In comparison, this 40% stock portfolio, with 140% hedges including a 60% trend, delivered better returns with lower yearly volatility than the 60-40 and a peak decline of just 13.4%.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

How many 40% stock portfolios keep up with the S&P this year, when Nvidia powers 35% of all returns?

And remember, this is a pure ETF portfolio with no stock picking involved.

Ok, but really? You can't expect to generate alpha without stock picking. Asset allocation and return stacking alone can't do what 98.69% of mutual fund managers of the last 21 years failed to do, right?

Beating the market by owning the S&P with non-correlated assets through return stacking aren't so magical that it allows alpha with lower volatility.

This is why Ray Dalio calls non-correlated asset investing the "holy grail."

Diversification, done thoughtfully, is indistinguishable from magic." - Rodrigo Gordillo

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

10.4% annualized alpha since January of 2021.

Pure ETFs, zero stock picking.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

You owned 40% of the S&P and got 56% of the upside with just 26% of the downside.

And the perpetual withdrawal rate is 10%, beating the S&P and the 3.5% of the 60-40.

Beta Powered Alpha

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Risks To Consider: Why I'm Buying CTA A Bit At A Time And Not Going 50% Managed Futures All At Once

Managed futures might seem magical, and over the long term, they create a powerful non-correlated source of returns and diversification, acting most powerfully in bear markets.

Managed Futures Have Fallen 33% of Years Since 1988

Dividend Kings Asset Optimizer Tool

Being 50% stocks and 50% trend means the worst year you'd have ever suffered was -16% in 2022 when the S&P fell 22%.

In the worst year for trends ever, 2012's 12% decline, you would have been up 2% and underperformed the market by 16%.

Dividend Kings Asset Optimizer Tool

Just four negative years for 50% managed futures and 50% stock investors since 1988, compared to 7 down years for stock investors. And your average down year is -4% compared to 15% declines for stock investors.

Dividend Kings Asset Optimizer Tool

There have been 12 years since 1988 when Mount Lucas delivered negative returns,

But when something drastic changes, the trends they follow can reverse overnight.

YCharts

CTA was doing great in 2023, up into March. Despite volatile bond yields during the first two months, it delivered nearly 20% gains when Silicon Valley collapsed.

But suddenly, the entire industry short the bond market to historic extremes, got hit by a nuclear bomb.

When Trend Following Fails: 25 Sigma Bond Rally After Silicon Valley Collapse Was The Worst Week In Managed Futures History

YCharts

It was the worst week in managed futures history, with some legendary managers closing shop after losing 25% of their valley over four trading days.

YCharts

CTA fell 17% in four trading days, going from 2nd best to 2nd worst in less than a week. Its fundamental reversion algos ultimately failed to protect it from the biggest and fastest bond rally in 42 years.

Charlie Bilello Charlie Bilello

It was an incredible month for bond investors and a month no managed futures investor will ever forget.

4 Days That Will Live In Managed Futures Infamy.

Soc Gen

Being a 50% trend at a time when the market fell 3% could have been very painful.

Mount Lucas, down 4.7% during the peak of the crisis, fell slightly more than the S&P, which is why it makes up 27% of my portfolio.

A 50% KMLM and 50% stock portfolio fell 4% during this period when bonds traded like crypto.

How about a 50% managed futures portfolio?

YCharts

While the S&P was down 3.4% during this crisis, a 50% KMLM portfolio would have been down about 4%.

With 50% CTA? -10%.

Mind you, that's not the end of the world, not by a long shot.

But if you were 50% CTA at the start of the regional banking crisis, you would have suffered one of the worst portfolio declines in your portfolio's history.

Remember, 50% managed futures portfolios average gains in bear markets. So, an investor who was 50% just one managed futures ETF, unless it was Mount Lucas, was shocked to find that they were down as much as 3X more than the market over those four days.

I will ask Simplify if they will send me their daily backtest data on their algo like Resolve Asset Management did.

If so, I can analyze the data and see if there were any other catastrophic periods of failure like this.

If not, I will gradually build up a position each month as long as CTA continues delivering superior Sortino ratios to KMLM.

I'm not interested in DBMF despite its impressive results since its inception because it tracks an index that includes stock futures, and Return-stacked ETFs use a superior index (that also owns stock futures).

So, for the hedging portion of my portfolio, I want to minimize correlations to stocks. You want maximum "crisis alpha" by having the most negative correlation in a falling market.

That is the magic of managed futures. To zig when the market zags, sometimes 1X or even 2X more than the market falls.

That's how you can build portfolios as aggressive as 50% stocks (sometimes 66%) that can go up in a bear market.

Taxes

Morningstar

Managed futures ETFs are significantly more tax-efficient than mutual funds. However, they are still about 3X less tax-efficient than stocks, with the S&P tax expense ratio historically being 8% of returns.

Why is CTA a higher tax than KMLM? Mainly because the commodity profits are taxed as ordinary income, while all other gains are 60% long-term cap gains and 40% short-term.

Remember that CTA only uses commodities and bonds, while KMLM uses currencies to diversify its tax liabilities and reduce the tax bill.

DBMF has a lower tax-of-profit ratio because it has four asset classes, not 2.

Simplify

No K1 tax form has been sent to CTA investors or KMLM. I've checked, and only a handful of ETFs issue K1s, and none of them are managed futures ETFs.

Bottom Line: CTA Is A Unique Managed Futures ETF That Yields 7.6% And Possibly More Long-Term

Time will tell how CTA performs, but I find its unique approach to a 4-factor investing strategy primarily focused on trends in commodities and interest rates (US and Canada only).

It's a very selective approach combining trends and carries and could outperform its peers by 3% per year.

Or at least that's what it's done since March of 2022.

If I can't obtain backtest data on the algo from Simplify, I will build a position in CTA monthly.

The key will confirm its superior Sortino ratio and total returns to KMLM, the gold standard (and best performing) managed futures ETF since 1988.

The MLM index is the best-performing managed futures index.

I don't yet trust CTA enough to match buy stocks and ETFs with it, since I don't have historical data other than 2022's bear market.

However, if it can prove that its unique approach to managed futures can indeed outperform other methods and avoid another disastrous 16% implosion like the regional banking crisis, I would see myself eventually, after several years, increasing my allocation as high as 25%, assuming the 50% managed futures allocation is what my family fund goes with.