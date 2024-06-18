CTA: 5 Reasons I Added This 7.6% Yielding ETF To My Portfolio

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am thrilled to learn new investing concepts, and adapt them into tools that help my family and others build bunker portfolios optimized for your needs.
  • Managed futures, specifically Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF, offer potential for maximizing income, boosting returns, and reducing volatility in a portfolio.
  • CTA has shown superior historical returns, consistent dividends, and unique strategies that could potentially outperform its peers by 3% per year.
  • The risks to be aware of are that its volatility can be much higher than that of more proven peers like KMLM.
  • Optimal portfolio design may include up to 50% managed futures, providing diversification, returns, and income growth while reducing volatility, including peak portfolio declines of just 7.5% since 1990 and 17% gains during the Great Recession. All while achieving double-digit returns and yields between 7% and 15%.

100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

I have just learned two things that were very exciting and intriguing.

These facts potentially hold potent implications for my family portfolio and could also help optimize total returns and income growth for income investors who apply them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.3 million watchlist 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.08K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMLM, CTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News