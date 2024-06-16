PTA And FLC: Exposure To Preferred Securities And Monthly Distributions

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) and Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) have been climbing their way higher since each of our respective last updates. A portion of this was the discount narrowing rather materially for PTA and, to a lesser degree, for FLC. However, the performance of the fund's underlying portfolios has also been doing better as well.

These funds provide investors exposure to preferred securities and other income-oriented instruments. It had been experiencing quite the volatile ride through 2022 and 2023, from higher interest rates to the banking crisis, those events impacted the fund significantly. So, seeing continued signs of stability in this fund is positive.

With the next move expected to be a rate cut, that should also bode well for these funds. When those rate cuts come seems to be pushed back further and further, but the next move is highly anticipated to be a cut and not another increase. The fund's discount might not be as attractive as it once was, but there is still an opportunity in this fund.

Over the last three years, PTA has come out on top in both a total NAV and share price return basis. In particular, the fund's total share price returns are starkly different. This was because FLC was heading into this period of headwinds for preferreds at a premium, while PTA was already at a large discount. I've also included the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF), a non-leveraged preferred focused ETF, for comparison.

Ycharts

PTA and FLC also have contingent capital securities or AT1 bonds in their portfolio. That was a factor in seeing these funds drop further during the banking crisis relative to PFF, but also, leverage.

Another takeaway from the chart could be a good reminder that relative discounts/premiums matter; in fact, it's often one of my favorite gauges. That said, when the macro environment changes, the absolute discount/premiums can matter as well. It's why sometimes buying a fund at a larger relative discount for a fund that provides similar exposure can make sense, as when an overall environment changes, the historical discount can become less important.

With that being said, another factor that helped PTA over FLC was the better underlying portfolio performance. A contributing factor would be the fact that Cohen & Steers had hedged a large portion of their leverage costs, while Flaherty & Crumrine did not hedge their borrowing costs. With rate cuts expected going forward, that could actually be more of a tailwind for FLC over the next three years. So that's why I feel that holding both a C&S and an F&C preferred fund could be complementary to each other.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

1-Year Z-score: 1.81

Discount: -4.85%

Distribution Yield: 8.28%

Expense Ratio: 1.73%

Leverage: 34.93%

Managed Assets: $1.72 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidating October 27th, 2032)

PTA's investment objective is quite simple, "high current income." They also have a secondary objective that is similarly simple, "capital appreciation."

To achieve this, they will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may be either exchange-traded or available over-the-counter." They also will "seek to achieve favorable after-tax returns for its shareholders by seeking to minimize the U.S. federal income tax consequences on income generated by the Fund."

As the fund has shown some appreciation and recovery, the effective leverage ratio has been coming down slightly. However, this fund is still rather highly leveraged. While that isn't that unusual for a preferred fund—FLC carries an even higher leverage ratio—it is something to be aware of as it increases risks. It was also fortunate that the managers at C&S decided to hedge their leverage to limit the amount of damage the higher short-term borrowing rates would have on their funds. The fund's average term on fixed financing is 2 years still, which should be after some rate cuts.

PTA Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

PTA is also a term structured fund, whereas FLC is a perpetual fund. That means PTA could potentially be liquidated in the future entirely or partially, delivering NAV back to investors. In that way, investors have a way to get out of the fund should it continue to trade at a meaningful discount like CEFs tend to do. Given the fund's expected termination date isn't until 2032, we have some time before that becomes more of a factor for PTA.

As we noted above, PTA's discount has narrowed materially since our prior update, which helped to boost the fund's total return performance during this time. In fact, the fund put up total return results rivaling the S&P 500 Index itself, while equities have been continuing to rally this year.

PTA Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's current discount may not be as appealing as it had been previously, but I believe that it is still attractive enough to warrant some interest. At least utilizing a dollar-cost average approach could be appropriate, leaving some capacity to add further on any more potentially large drops in the future.

The market overall has continued to be quite strong and, outside of the small and rather brief pullback in April, has been mostly heading rapidly higher since October. Some investors believe a more serious correction is overdue, and I'm at least partially in that camp. Therefore, that is what makes me feel that the more conservative approach of using a dollar-cost average method can make a lot of sense at this time.

Data by YCharts

Since the fund's inception, they've continued to pay an attractive monthly distribution and actually even raised it at the start of 2023. The fund's current distribution rate works out to 8.28%. However, on a NAV basis, it comes to a slightly lower 7.88%, thanks to the fund's discount. Though, it should be noted that to cover that distribution, the fund will require some capital gains. This is because the net investment income coverage came to around 53.25% as of their last annual report.

PTA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

1-Year Z-score: 0.00

Discount: -13.12%

Distribution Yield: 7.04%

Expense Ratio: 1.41%

Leverage: 39.20%

Managed Assets: $302.331 million

Structure: Perpetual

FLC's objective is quite simple, "provide its common shareholders with high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation," though preferreds and preferred funds typically fall short of this secondary goal.

To achieve the fund's objective, it will "normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing securities, consisting of various debt securities." They continue with, "normally invest at least 50% of its total assets in preferred securities."

Unlike PTA, FLC was not hedging its borrowing costs, and so they experienced the full extent of the short-term borrowing rate headwinds. Being that the fund carries even higher leverage, also negatively impacted the fund during this time.

Perhaps one of the more notable places this showed up was in the fund's distribution, where we saw many adjustments. The latest adjustments have been upward in nature, which is thanks to the more overall stable nature of rates currently. However, the distribution is still down materially from where it was prior to the Fed's aggressive rate hiking cycle.

FLC Distribution History (CEFConnect)

It is true that F&C focuses more on covering its distribution through NII, which is reflected in the fund's latest annual report showing NII coverage of 94%. That coverage is meaningfully higher than what PTA has shown.

On the other hand, it is the interest rate swaps that they used for hedging where they could realize gains to help offset the declines and use those for covering the distribution. As an example, PTA had realized over $25 million in their last report from interest rate swaps to help cover the distribution shortfall. FLC, not utilizing interest rate swaps or any derivatives actually, simply only had the income the fund could generate to cover the payouts.

Another way to reflect on this visually is by going back to the above 3-year total performance chart at the opening. PTA's NII coverage is and has been materially weaker, yet that fund performed better on a total NAV return basis over the last 3-year period. Again, that helps to illustrate that despite weaker NII coverage, the underlying gains from their derivatives did help to offset that weaker coverage.

The current distribution rate for FLC comes in at 7.07%, with a NAV rate of 6.16%. As long as we don't see rate increases, it is likely we could see some further distribution hikes thanks to their portfolio turnover into higher-yielding preferreds these days. This is reflected in the fund's average coupon heading higher. In our prior update, the average coupon came to 6.97%.

FLC Portfolio Data (Flaherty & Crumrine)

Based on the fund's latest discount, this fund is still quite attractive on a relative and absolute basis.

Data by YCharts

Should we see rate cuts, or when those rate cuts happen, is probably the more appropriate wording; we could see a fund like FLC come back more in favor. That could push the fund's discount to narrow, as the fund's distribution could also head higher and grab investors' attention.

Conclusion

PTA and FLC are both attractive funds in terms of gaining preferred exposure. With continued stability in the rate market, the volatility has been more limited on these funds after the wild ride of 2022 and 2023. Both funds are leveraged and rather highly leveraged at that, so that's something to be aware of before investing as that increases risks.

With rate cuts likely in the future, that headwind could turn into a bit of a tailwind. We've already seen what stabilization of rates has done for FLC, as they've been able to slowly increase their distributions once again. Further, FLC looks set to participate more in that potential tailwind due to not being hedged. Of course, the downside of that is that the fund also saw further downside when rates were being raised aggressively, with its distribution needing to be cut many times.