Sell Alert: 5 REITs That Could Cut Their Dividends

TimAbramowitz

Most real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ) in short, are today in a strong position to keep growing their dividend payments. That's because:

REIT payout ratios are historically low at around 75%.

REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been.

REIT rents keep growing, and this growth should even accelerate going into 2025 because the surge in interest rates has now stopped most new construction projects.

Moreover, REITs keep acquiring new properties and/or buying back shares at high yields with their retained income.

Finally, interest rates are expected to drop about 100 basis points over the next year, providing another tailwind for dividend growth.

This explains why so many REITs have already hiked their dividend in the first half of 2024, and I expect many more hikes later this year. Good examples include Realty Income (O), VICI Properties (VICI), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

But not all REITs are created equal.

Some were too greedy in recent years and took on too much leverage. Others set their payout ratios at levels that aren't sustainable. And finally, some others operate in more cyclical industries that will face some pain in the near term.

This is why it is so important to be selective when investing in REITs. New investors will often select REITs due to their high dividend yields, just to then suffer large losses due to the dividend being cut.

Here are 5 REITs that are at high risk of cutting their dividend in the near term:

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

I hold a small speculative position in MPW and like its risk-to-reward for more aggressive investors. However, I see it as a "deep value" upside play rather than an income investment and think that its dividend is potentially unsustainable.

MPW is today facing a perfect storm because:

It has a lot of debt, with an estimated 55% LTV.

It has big debt maturities coming its way in the coming years.

It is forced to sell some of its best assets to raise liquidity.

Its biggest, Steward, is going through bankruptcy, and it remains uncertain what will come out of it. I expect many of their properties to be released to other tenants, possibly with 10-30% rent cuts.

The surge in interest rates, of course, doesn't help either.

Medical Properties Trust

The management has consistently overpromised and underdelivered in recent years, and while they just recently reaffirmed their dividend, now yielding 11%, I think that any negative news or additional setback would likely cause them to cut in the near term.

I would actually welcome a full suspension until the Steward issue is resolved, more properties are sold, and the near term debt maturities are either paid off or extended.

MPW is a deep value play that will likely turn either into a 0 or a double/triple in the coming years. Therefore, the dividend is just a bonus and I don't want it to increase the risks of MPW going under.

So don't buy MPW for its dividend. If you are going to buy it, then it should be for the potential upside.

Final disclaimer: I have been wrong on MPW so far. Do your own research.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

DEA is a very popular REIT for two main reasons:

1) It owns mostly properties that are leased on a long-term basis to government agencies, which means that its leases are backed by the full faith of the US government.

2) Despite that, it is today offered at a near 9% dividend yield. As such, some investors see it as a way to earn an inflation protected 9% yield, paid by the government.

But there are serious questions about its dividend sustainability.

For one, the payout ratio is way too high at ~95%. That's one of the highest payout ratios in the REIT sector today.

For two, it has quite a bit of debt, and refinancing it won't be cheap. Just recently, it issued some senior notes at a 6.56% interest rate.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it owns lots of office space and having the government as your tenant is not an advantage but rather a disadvantage in this case. Government agencies hold even stronger bargaining power with their landlords because so many other landlords would gladly have them as their tenant. Moreover, the physical occupancy of office buildings occupied by government agencies is even lower than that of regular businesses, likely because the government is less pressured to attain peak productivity.

Easterly Government Properties

So far, DEA has been protected by its long leases, but I suspect that as increasingly many leases expire in the coming years, the company will face vacancies, need to heavily reinvest in its properties, and grant rent cuts, forcing it to cut its dividend.

Moreover, the REIT actually isn't that cheap when you take this into account. The dividend yield is just high because it is set at an unsustainable level.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

I'll keep this one short.

The management has historically done a very poor job in my opinion, consistently issuing shares when they shouldn't have, just to grow the pie and justify higher fees/salaries.

It diluted shareholders because their cost of capital was too high, and I am not confident that they will do the right thing going forward, even despite recently internalizing their management. On paper, it should reduce conflicts of interest, but it is still many of the same people managing the REIT.

They own mostly high cap rate risky properties, they have a decent amount of debt, a history of horrible performance, and their payout ratio is too high.

Global Net Lease

We predicted the two previous cuts, and I think that the payout ratio is still unsustainable and will lead to another cut down the line. They cut in July on 2023. Then in April 2024. When will be the next cut?

Service Properties Trust (SVC)

SVC is a similar situation in that the company cannot be trusted in my opinion. The REIT is managed by RMR (RMR), which has the reputations of being the most conflicted of all REIT managers. They have 4 different REITs and here are their performance since their inceptions:

SVC is just one more of them that's overleveraged, owns lots of cyclical hotels, and the poor past decisions will likely lead to another dividend cut down the line.

It may seem cheap, offering a 15% dividend yield, but this is the type of REIT that always seems cheap and then only disappoints further over the long run.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) was the first commercial mortgage REIT to cut its dividend. It recently slashed it by 44% in preparation of some expected loan defaults.

I think that ARI is in a similar situation.

I expect it to face some loan defaults or restructurings because it lends lots of money leading up to the recent surge in interest rates. Back then, the loan LTVs may have seen reasonable, but as cap rates then expanded, the LTVs rose dangerously close to 100% and this could lead to increased payment issues in the coming quarters.

So far, it has maintained its dividend, but the payout ratio is high, it has quite a bit of leverage, and it really wouldn't take much of a setback for the company to have to cut its dividend. On their most recent conference call, the management noted that the dividend should be safe for 2024 but did not offer any comment beyond that. Could this be a sign that a cut is coming in 2025?

Only time will tell, but I would rather buy KREF since it has already cut its dividend, it retains more cash flow, and it is quite a bit cheaper today.

Closing Note

It is very important to be selective when investing in REITs.

Just because a REIT is priced at a high dividend yield does not mean that it is a good investment opportunity.