Wall Street Brunch: Retail Sales Highlight Holiday Week

It’s a rare midweek holiday for Wall Street with the stock and bond markets closed for the Juneteenth Holiday on Wednesday.

Four-day trading weeks usually mean lower volume and added volatility. That will be exacerbated on Friday with the Triple Witching expiration of options, stock index futures and stock index options.

Walmart's (WMT) members-only Walmart+ shopping event kicks off this week. It will run through June 23.

And the retail sales reports for May will generate the most interest on among indicators. Economists expect a 0.3% gain for the month, rising from a flat measure in April. Retail sales haven’t seen a rise since January and another low print will likely bolster expectations for the Fed to cut rates by a quarter point in September

Fed speakers are out of the penalty box this week, so expect some jawboning – probably on the hawkish side given how dovish last week’s meeting was interpreted. Watch for remarks from Governors Lisa Cook and Adriana Kugler, among others.

Treasury yields have tumbled following the cool inflation data on both the retail and wholesale sides. Seeking Alpha’s Rena Sherbill talked to Scott Kaufman, known on SA as Treading Softly and also as the leader of Investing Group High Dividend Opportunities, about how to position a rate-agnostic portfolio.

“We see a lot of investors who get cast to the wayside or lose a lot of their capital because they're constantly trying to game whether they think interest rates are going up or down or sideways or whether geopolitical events are going to cause commodities to rise or fall.

We are more focused on setting us on a stable path that can survive and benefit from all these different situations and continue to move forward. And that's actually something that I'm going to be talking with Daniel about in an upcoming webinar is the discussion about having an interest rate agnostic portfolio, a portfolio that doesn't care and doesn't need to know what interest rates are going to do to be able to benefit and provide you income in the long run.

Because no one really knows what they're going to do. Everyone has their guesses. In the future, they're going to go down. You live long enough, they're going to go back up again.

So, if we were to look at the market at this moment in time, the regional banks have been hit both from the closures of last year and the fear about higher interest rates making it harder for them to retain depositors by having to pay them more.

The treasuries on their books are still not yielding as much as they could be if they're buying new ones. And we're seeing a lot of regional banks getting a lot of pressure from investors simply because of the current environment, knowing that's not going to be perpetual. And a lot of these companies actually have very strong dividend coverage in general.”

While earnings are thinning out, companies reporting this week include:

Lennar (LEN) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) on Monday. Tuesday brings results from KB Home (KBH) and America's Car-Mart (CRMT). Accenture (ACN), Kroger (KR) and Darden Restaurants (DRI) weigh in on Thursday. CarMax (KMX) and FactSet (FDS) wrap things up on Friday.

In the news this weekend

Early tracking for Marvel's “Deadpool & Wolverine” indicates and opening weekend record for an R-rated movie may be smashed. That’s according to Deadline.

Early box office figures put the opening weekend between $200 million and $239 million, but monitoring service The Quorum said that projection could wind up proving conservative.

If the early tracking should prove accurate, it would top previous opening weekends by R-rated movies by a wide margin. The first installment of the “Deadpool” franchise, which stars Ryan Reynolds, earned $132.4 million in 2016. “Deadpool 2” generated $125.5 million in 2018, while “It”, released by Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) New Line Cinema division, scored $123 million in its opening weekend at the box office in 2017.

Also for Disney (DIS), Pixar's latest animation flick, "Inside Out 2," exceeded expectations, generating $62 million in domestic ticket sales on Friday, marking the year's biggest box office opening day so far.

The Kelsey Mann-directed film's record-breaking opening day haul also includes $13 million generated from Thursday evening previews. With positive reviews from critics, the $200 million sequel will be on course to move past "Dune: Part Two" as the biggest domestic opening in 2024.

For income investors, smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.

Philip Morris (PM) goes ex-dividend Friday, June 21, with a payout date on July 8.

UnitedHealth (UNH) goes ex-dividend on Monday. Hewlett Packard (HPE) goes ex-dividend on Tuesday and Best Buy (BBY) goes ex-dividend on Thursday

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Goldman Sachs boosted its year-end target for the S&P 500 (SP500) index to 5,600 from 5,200, citing milder-than-average negative earnings-per-share revisions and a higher fair-value price-to-earnings multiple.

They join UBS and BMO Capital Markets in issuing the highest year-end target for the benchmark average.

The move also underscores how analysts and brokerages have been scrambling to revise their expectations for markets following a sustained rally that has seen the S&P cross 5,400 in six months.

Strategist David Kostin says: "Our previous forecast (of 5,200) assumed a year-end forward 12-month multiple of 19.5x and an expectation that, by year-end, the current bottom-up consensus 2025 EPS estimate would be revised halfway to our top-down forecast. Our updated forecast incorporates a smaller downward revision to consensus EPS and a larger P/E premium for mega-cap tech."

He highlighted the five stocks that have accounted for 60% of the aggregate S&P 500's YTD return: Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META).

"The five companies listed above posted 1Q year/year EPS growth of 84% vs 5% for the typical S&P 500 stock. Strong results for the past four quarters have prompted analysts to raise their 2024 EPS forecasts by 38% for these five Tech stocks. In contrast, the profit forecast for the other 495 stocks in the index has been reduced by 5%,” he said.