tumsasedgars

I last covered the iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) in late 2023. In that article, I argued that HYGH's strong, growing 8.1% yield made the fund a buy. HYGH has performed reasonably well since, outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, matching the performance of broader high-yield bond benchmarks.

In light of significant changes in market conditions, including fluctuations in market interest rates, thought to revisit the fund. HYGH's dividends have seen double-digit growth these past twelve months, with yields rising to 9.1%. Share prices have marginally increased as well. Although potential Fed rate cuts would lead to lower dividend yields for the fund, it trades with a widespread relative to its peers, so dividends should remain competitive. HYGH's strong 9.1% dividend yield, low rate risk, and potential outperformance, make the fund a buy.

HYGH - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: BlackRock Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Index

Expense Ratio: 0.52%

Dividend Yield: 9.06%

Total Returns 5Y CAGR: 4.93%

HYGH - Overview

Strategy and Holdings

HYGH is an interest rate hedged high-yield corporate bond index ETF.

HYGH invests most of its assets, currently 95%, in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: HYG), the largest high-yield corporate bond ETF in the market. Both HYGH and HYG are managed by BlackRock. The company waives a significant portion of HYGH's fees, resulting in a 0.52% expense ratio for the fund. Expenses are higher than the ETF average but seem normal for a niche ETF using derivatives.

HYGH

HYGH's high-yield corporate bond investments generate most of the fund's income and returns, especially long-term.

HYGH invests the remainder of its assets in interest rate swaps, meant to minimize the fund's rate risk. Let's explain how these work with a specific example.

HYGH

In the swap above, the fund committed to paying a fixed 5.31% annual coupon to its counterparty, on a $4M swap with a termination date of 08/09 In exchange, the fund will receive a 5.35% variable rate coupon from its counterparty at the same date. Said coupon is indexed to SOFR, functionally equivalent to Federal Reserve rates.

Data by YCharts

Swaps generally have a cost. LQDH had to pay a $10,000 premium to enter into the swap above.

Right now, the swap has a marginal impact on HYGH's performance: the fund pays 5.31%, receives 5.35%, receiving 0.04% net.

HYGH's swap would benefit from higher rates in two ways.

First, higher rates would increase the variable rate coupon received by the fund. If the Fed hikes rates to 6.25% - 6.50%, SOFR would increase to around 6.35%, the fund would receive 6.35%, pay 5.31%, receiving 1.04% net.

Second, and due to the above, higher rates would increase the demand and prices for these securities, leading to capital gains for the fund. Expectations of higher rates would have a similar impact. As an example, the fund has seeing $5.9M in (unrealized) capital gains from this swap.

HYGH

HYGH invests in dozens of swaps. Although specifics vary, all would benefit from higher rates. Termination dates go from 2024 to 2050. Eyeballing the data says the average termination data is 2028-2029, broadly in-line with prevailing high-yield corporate bond maturities.

Moving on, HYGH's swaps are meant to minimize the fund's interest rate risk and duration. They have succeeded at said task, with the fund sporting a duration of -0.03 years, effectively zero.

HYGH

Due to the above, HYGH's share price should not be impacted by higher rates, leading to outperformance. As an example, HYGH's share price has only decreased by 3.30% since early 2022, when the Fed started to hike, compared to double-digit declines for most other bonds and bond sub-asset classes. HYGH has outperformed too, as expected.

Data by YCharts

HYGH's share price has slightly declined these past few years due to widening credit spreads and a slow trickle of defaults. ETFs are generally required to distribute profits from any derivatives to shareholders, which also helps explain the above.

Now that we know how the fund works, let's have a quick look at some of its benefits.

Strong 9.1% Dividend Yield

HYGH sports a 9.1% dividend yield, quite strong on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, including high-yield corporate bond ETFs.

Data by YCharts

HYGH's strong dividends are backed by income from its high-yield bonds and rate swaps. HYGH yields more than high-yield corporate bond ETFs because of these swaps too. Remember, the fund receives more in income from these swaps as rates rise, rates have risen, so the fund's income is higher.

HYGH's dividends seem sustainable, at least right now / in the short term. As evidence, we have the fund's 8.8% yield to maturity. Said figure measures the rate of return the fund would receive from holding all of its investment until maturity. This should include both bonds and swaps. There is a small 0.3% shortfall, although that could simply be due to normal ETF dividend volatility.

HYGH

Under current conditions, and considering the above, investors should expect 8.5% - 9.0% in annual returns from the fund. Conditions might change, which brings me to my next point.

Interest Rate Risk

As mentioned previously, HYGH's interest rate swaps hedge the fund's rate risk.

HYGH

Due to the above, the fund has seen strong dividend growth and stable share prices as rates rise. HYGH should see dividend cuts as the Fed cuts rates though, and these should be swifter, and of above-average magnitude. Although this is an important negative for the fund and its shareholders, I remain broadly bullish for two reasons.

First, as the fund trades with a strong dividend yield, and at a healthy spread to its peers, the Fed would have to cut rates significantly for HYGH's yield to drop to below-average levels. As an example, the Fed would have to cut rates by more than 3.1% for the fund to yield less than HYG. The Fed would have to cut by more than 4.7% for the fund to yield less than investment-grade bonds. Smaller cuts would keep HYGH's yield competitive for the foreseeable future.

Second, I'm a big believer in higher for longer, as inflation remains above target, and the economy reasonably good. Under these conditions, significant, swift cuts seem incredibly unlikely. If rates do remain higher for longer, HYGH's investors should receive juicy dividends for many years to come.

As a final point, HYGH's low rate risk serves to decrease long-term portfolio risk and volatility, both important benefits for shareholders. HYGH does have higher risk-adjusted returns and lower risk than HYG, in-line with expectations, although that is mostly because rates have risen.

Data by YCharts

Performance Track-Record

HYGH's performance track-record is good, with the fund outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

A couple comments on the fund's performance.

Long-term returns are somewhat low, as rates were much lower in the past.

Returns have improved these past three years, as higher rates led to higher yields for the fund. Outperformance has increased as well, as the fund's share price was not impacted by higher rates.

Returns have been particularly strong these past twelve months, partly due to rates / yields stabilizing at a high level, partly due to tightening credit spreads.

Prospective returns seem quite good, but much will depend on future interest rate policy. Right now, assuming no cuts, the fund should return 8.5% - 9.0%, perhaps a tad lower accounting for defaults. If the Fed cuts rates by 2.0%, yields and expected returns should decline by the same. I'm expecting long-term returns closer to the 5.0% - 7.0% range, but it really is up to the Fed.

As an aside, I think I've written a variation on the above dozens of times already. Lots of funds follow a (broadly) similar pattern to HYGH, including the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB), and most ETFs focusing on variable rate securities. Same macro conditions, same performance for these funds.

Conclusion

HYGH invests in high-yield corporate bonds and hedges its interest rate risk through swaps. HYGH's strong 9.1% dividend yield, low rate risk, and potential outperformance, make the fund a buy.