Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment

Ever since launching its Artificial Intelligence Platform, better known as AIP, last year, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been able to accelerate the growth of its business and create additional shareholder value along the way. The company’s stock currently trades close to its 52-week high, and while Palantir could be considered overvalued by some people, I tend to believe that its shares still have more room for growth if the business manages to aggressively increase its growth rate in the following years. Given that the macroeconomic environment gradually improves while the adoption of AIP by various organizations across different industries accelerates, it makes sense to assume that Palantir’s growth story is far from over. That’s the main reason why I remain bullish about Palantir’s stock.

It’s All About AI

In the last couple of years, I have been vocally bullish about Palantir, pointing to the fact that the company’s unique software will help scale the business at an aggressive rate and create additional shareholder value along the way. While the company’s stock barely moved in either direction since the publication of my latest article on the company in February, I’m still optimistic about the business’s future.

If we go through Palantir’s latest earnings report for Q1, which was released last month, we’ll see that its revenues increased at an impressive double-digit rate of 20.8% Y/Y to $634.33 million and beat the estimates by $16.72 million. At the same time, the company’s net income stood at $106 million and Q1 became the sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. While those results are certainly impressive, it’s more than likely that Palantir will be able to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in the foreseeable future.

Those who follow Palantir closely know that the company’s stock started to rally in the spring of 2023 primarily thanks to the launch of AIP that helped improve the underlying business. AIP, to this day, continues to be the driving force behind the company’s recent successful performance thanks to its unique selling point. By giving the ability for organizations to deploy various large language models within their own private networks using their own data, AIP makes it possible for its clients to improve the efficiency of their workflows and fully embrace the ongoing generative AI revolution.

In his latest letter to the shareholders, Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp stated that in Q1 alone his team conducted over 660 bootcamps to various enterprises, which might indicate that the demand for AIP remains strong. Add to this the fact that in Q1 Palantir’s customer count increased by an impressive 42% Y/Y to 554, while its commercial revenue rose by 27% Y/Y to $299 million, and it makes sense to believe that the company’s commercial business is likely to continue to grow at an aggressive rate in the foreseeable future.

There are already reports, which suggest that the adoption of generative AI increases the productivity of organizations by 25%, while the further adoption of generative AI tools could boost the global GDP by as much as 10% in the foreseeable future as enterprises gradually go down the AI path. This should help Palantir’s AIP to retain its momentum, as the demand is likely to remain strong for a while.

What’s more, is that it’s likely that Palantir’s government business will also continue to exceed expectations as the Department of Defense is actively integrating AI into the U.S. military. In Q1, Palantir’s government revenues already grew by 16% Y/Y to $335 million. Such an impressive performance was possible in part thanks to receiving over $178 million to develop the next-gen targeting system called TITAN, which could be considered the first AI-defined vehicle for the army. Then a couple of weeks ago, the company won a $480 million contract from the Pentagon for a prototype of the Maven AI system, which Palantir has been developing since last year. This contract alone should help the company deliver a stellar performance in Q2 and beyond. At the same time, if the governmental spending on artificial intelligence is substantially increased in the following years, then Palantir could become one of the biggest beneficiaries of higher AI spending given its history of closely working with the Department of Defense in the field of AI.

Considering everything stated above, it’s safe to assume that Palantir has a real chance of greatly expanding its total addressable market, as its artificial intelligence offerings could capture a sizable portion of the growing generative AI market in the following years.

What’s Next For Palantir’s Shares?

At this point, there’s nothing not to like about Palantir’s business. However, Palantir’s biggest downside is the excessive price of its stock, which for some might not justify opening a long position in the company despite all the growth opportunities. If we take a look at the company’s multiples, we’ll see that the business is greatly overvalued in comparison to its industry peers and the broader market. By trading at a forward P/E of ~70x, there’s a risk that during a market downturn, the company’s stock will be hit the hardest due to its excessive multiples.

Considering this, I’ve decided to create two DCF models with different scenarios to figure out what is Palantir’s fair value and whether the fear of excessive multiples is justified in the first place.

In the base scenario that can be seen below, I assume that Palantir will be growing its revenues at 21%, which is the forecasted growth rate for the current fiscal year. The EBIT assumptions for the following years also closely correlate with the street expectations. The tax rate for the following years stands at 18%, which is close to the rate that was recorded in the previous fiscal year. The assumptions for all the other metrics closely correlate with Palantir’s overall historical performance. The WACC in the model is 7%, which closely correlates with the market’s average and is pretty realistic given that the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates later this year. The terminal growth rate in the model is 3%, which aligns with the average long-term GDP growth rate.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This model shows that Palantir’s fair value is only $18.10 per share, which is below the current market price by ~23%.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

While the model is pretty straightforward and doesn’t include anything extraordinary, there’s a case to be made that the assumptions in it could be too conservative. Earlier in this article, I highlighted how Palantir has a real chance of greatly expanding its total addressable market thanks to the rise of generative AI.

We already see the demand for AIP rising as commercial revenues accelerate and the number of bootcamps increases. Therefore, it’s possible that the revenue assumptions in the model above could be too low. We already saw an upward revision of revenues and earnings estimates by the street in recent months, and it makes sense to believe that a further upward revision of assumptions is more than possible given the amount of growth catalysts that Palantir has going for it.

Palantir's Estimates Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Considering this, I made another model with more optimistic assumptions that could be more realistic in the end. While the revenue growth rate in the updated model below for FY24 remains the same, an acceleration to a 35% growth rate happens in FY25 and beyond. Given that Big Tech companies that have joined the generative AI bandwagon experienced a rapid acceleration of their growth rates in the last year, it makes sense to believe that Palantir would also be able to improve its own growth rate, especially since the government is now also working with the company on various generative AI projects. Given that the launch of generative AI assistant Copilot helped Microsoft (MSFT) greatly exceed expectations in recent quarters, it makes sense to believe that AIP could help Palantir to have a similar success as the demand for the product remains strong.

The EBIT assumptions have also been slightly increased in the updated model as there’s a case to be made that AIP will help Palantir continue to improve its margins which will result in higher earnings for the company. The assumptions for all the other metrics remained the same as before.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This model shows that Palantir’s fair value is $26.88 per share, which represents an upside of ~14%.

Palantir's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

Considering that enterprises are likely to continue to adopt various generative AI tools within their organizations, the assumptions in the second model could be more realistic than in the first one. At the same time, there’s also a case to be made that the growth rate could be even higher given the amount of growth opportunities Palantir has going for it, and the upside could be even more significant than my second model assumes.

The Verdict

At this point, I would consider Palantir to be a high-risk and a high-reward play. The company’s stock trades at excessive multiples and there’s a risk that it could be hit the hardest in case of an overall market downturn or due to the failure to meet expectations.

The good news though is that it’s unlikely that we’ll see a major market decline anytime soon. The inflation appears to be tamed, a soft landing is almost certainly in play right now, and potential rate cuts later this year could boost the optimism on Wall Street. If that’s the case, then the market will likely retain its generative AI momentum as enterprises are expected to continue to implement various tools and platforms within their organizations to boost their overall productivity and improve their performance.

That’s why I continue to be bullish about Palantir, since the potential rapid acceleration of its total addressable market as a result of a more favorable environment could lead to a much better performance and result in a greater upside for its shares.