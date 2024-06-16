Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

The soft-landing trades

Here is the fact, the Russell 2000 (IWM) is down YTD by -1%, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 14%. Why is this important? Because, the Russell 2000 is THE soft-landing trade, or what some call the catch-up trade.

Specifically, the soft-landing scenario assumes that 1) the disinflationary process will continue, thus 2) the Fed will be able to preventively cut interest rates, which will 3) avoid the recession.

The Russell 2000 is the index of small-cap stocks, which are generally sensitive to US economic growth. Further, 40% of Russell 2000 companies are unprofitable, and on top of that, small stocks are heavily indebted. Add to that, many of these unprofitable small-cap will have to refinance their debt soon at much higher interest rates. Thus, it becomes obvious that the outlook for the Russell 2000 is negative, especially if the US economy enters a recession.

However, if the Fed pre-emptively lowers interest rates, and manages to avoid a recession, the Russell 2000 would benefit the most. Thus, investors who bet on such a "soft-landing" benign macro outlook are bullish on the Russell 2000.

Another big soft-landing trade is the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), which is down by -12% YTD. The regional banks suffer from high interest rates on many fronts: deposit outflow, exposure to commercial real estate, capital loss on bond portfolio... Thus, regional banks would also benefit if the Fed starts lowering interest rates, and manages to achieve the soft landing.

Obviously, the S&P 500 performance has been strong this year, and should the Fed manage to engineer the soft-landing, IWM and KRE would "catch up", and that's the opportunity for a significant rate of return.

Yet, based on the recent developments, the soft-landing scenario seems increasingly unlikely - and investors recognize this based on the performance of the soft-landing trades, such as IWM and KRE, which are collapsing.

Specifically, based on the most recent economic data, it seems like the US economy is sharply slowing, and the recession could be much closer than many expect. Additionally, the Fed seems to be more hawkish, to the point where it appears clear that a recession might be necessary to restore price stability.

The most recent economic data

First, what do we know about the current dynamics in the US economy?

The most important variable is that the excess pandemic savings are now exhausted, and this will be a negative for consumer spending. In fact, many consumers discretionary companies, such as Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonald's (MCD) have warned us about the slowing US consumption. The Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) is down for the year.

The consumers who own housing and invest in the stock market are still OK, but the rest of consumers is struggling, due to inflation. Even the homeowners are "feeling it" due to the rising insurance costs, property taxes, and housing maintenance costs. The stock market investors have "paper gains", which boost confidence, but need to be converted to cash.

However, the yield curve remains inverted, and eventually the lagged effects of the inverted yield curve will start affecting the resilient part of the economy - and the US economy will slip into a recession.

The recession generally starts with the spike in the weekly claims for unemployment. Just last week, there was a spike in the claims to 242K, which is the highest level since August 2023.

Yes, last summer the claims started to rise, but the Fed made a dovish turn by signaling cuts in 2024, which loosened the financial conditions, and positively affected the real economy - the claims fell back to the 200K level. However, this time the uptrend in the claims is more likely to continue straight into the recession - the pandemic excess savings are gone.

Another key data released last week was the Michigan Sentiment survey for June - this is the first data point for June, and it's not good. The Michigan Sentiment came at 65, well below the expected 72, and below the 69 in May. More importantly, the level of 65 is generally associated with a recession. This implies that the consumer feels like we are in a recession already.

Again, consumer sentiment dropped to 50 in June 2022, and the subsequent bounce was due to the Fed dovish pivot, and the excess pandemic savings.

The Fed is not forcing a soft-landing this time

The CPI report came very soft for May, but it had "the political fingertips" all over it, where the decrease in gasoline prices and the drop in auto insurance caused a temporary inflation softness, or an outlier.

The Fed seems to agree. Despite the soft May CPI data, the Fed made a hawkish turn, and signaled only one interest cut this year, which in practice means "higher-until-recession".

The key hawkish point made by the Fed Chair Powell was during the press conference. He was asked whether a single cut would really make that much difference. He replied:

I think if, you know, if you look back in five or ten years and try to pull out the significance to the U.S. economy of one 25 base point rate cut, you'd have quite a job on your hands. So, that's not how we look at it, you know? Really, the whole rate path matters. And I do continue to think that when we do start to loosen policy, that will show up in significant loosening and financial market conditions.

The Fed basically learned the lesson - a signal of a premature cut would loosen the financial conditions, and this would boost the real economy (lower weekly claims, spike in sentiment), and, thus boost inflation (like in Q1 2024).

Thus, the Fed does not want to loosen the financial conditions now, which means no cuts until a recession. This essentially means no soft-landing.

Implications

The soft-landing trades (IWM, KRE) are collapsing, but the S&P 500 (SP500) keeps climbing - led by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks, under the GenAI theme. The GenAI theme is industry-specific, it's not a macro theme yet. Thus, even though the economy is slipping into a recession, and GenAI stocks keep climbing based on expected earnings beat - next quarter.

Last week was big for the AI stocks, Apple (AAPL) announced the Apple Intelligence, which many expect will cause a significant iPhone replacement cycle. Broadcom (AVGO) had the earnings report, and announced the stock-split, which is in-fact still pushing Nvidia (NVDA) higher (also had a stock split). Thus, the S&P 500 kept climbing to new all-time highs, while IWM and KRE were slipping.

The mega-tech stocks like Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) are also economically sensitive given the heavy reliance on ad revenue. Once they start feeling the slowdown, AI spending will slow sharply, affecting the whole industry. Thus, rather than the soft-landing catch-up trade with small-caps, it is more likely that we will have a catch-down trade with mega-caps, as the economic data continues to deteriorate.