onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Paladin Energy (OTCQX:PALAF) has a 75% stake in the Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia. After going bankrupt a while ago and seeing the (past-producing) mine being mothballed, the reopening process has been completed, and the mine is now producing uranium again with first shipments expected in July.

Now the company is on the verge of generating a positive free cash flow again, I thought this was a good opportunity to have a look at my previous investment thesis to see if any updates are required.

Data by YCharts

Investors with access to Australian markets could consider the ASX-listing of Paladin, where it is trading with PDN as the ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Australia is roughly 1.5 million shares (adjusted for the 10:1 share consolidation).

Commercial production has been declared, what now?

Paladin Energy declared commercial production at its Langer Heinrich mine at the end of the first quarter. Interestingly, Paladin already declared 'commercial' production, although it didn't ship a single pound of uranium to its end customers; the mine will first focus on ramping up the production and building up inventory before starting deliveries to its customers.

So although sales still have to ramp up and Paladin hasn't reported a full quarter of revenue yet, the declaration of commercial production is an important milestone as it also confirms the mine was brought online pretty much on schedule, and more importantly, on budget. The restart of the past-producing mine was completed for just US$125M. A reasonable amount considering the mine was mothballed for six years.

In the current phase (of ramping up the operations), it will be important to ensure the balance sheet still has plenty of cash on it, or the company should at least have access to liquidity. At the end of the first quarter, Paladin had about US$50M in (unrestricted) cash while it executed a US$150M debt facility, of which $25M was drawn down during the month of March. This means that as of the end of the first quarter, Paladin had access to about $175M in liquidity.

The access to liquidity was important as the company was (and still is) already incurring operating expenses while it still isn't generating any revenue. Paladin anticipates to ship the first uranium to its customers in July, while full-scale operations (assuming a 6 million pound per year uranium operation) will only be achieved during FY 2026 (which starts in July 2025). That production rate will be sustained in years 2 to 9 of the mine life, where after the stockpile phase will see a reduction in uranium production to just over 3 million pounds per year.

As a reminder, Langer Heinrich contains 128 million pounds of uranium, of which approximately 77 pounds are included in the mine plan.

While the operating costs are unpredictable during the ramp-up phase as there are just too many moving parts, the feasibility study anticipated a C1 cash cost of $27.4 per pound of uranium while the sustaining capex and transportation costs will add close to 4.5/pound to that tally. In my previous article, I used an AISC of $35 per pound of uranium.

The uranium price is currently trading at around $90 using spot prices and $79 based on the long-term contract pricing.

Cameco Investor Relations

Using an average realized price of $70 and $80 per pound, the net operating margin will be approximately $35-45 per pound, respectively. At 6 million pounds per year, that would generate $210-270M in net cash flow (including sustaining capex but excluding taxes and interest payments) on an annual basis. As Paladin Energy has a large historical deficit on its balance sheet, I don't expect income taxes to be a major influence on its cash flow results. As Paladin has 75% ownership in Langer Heinrich, its net attributable cash flow would be $157-202M (before G&A expenses on the corporate level). As there are currently 298M shares outstanding (after taking the 10:1 consolidation into account), this represents a net cash flow of $0.53-0.67 per share at the aforementioned net realized uranium prices of $70-80 per pound.

The incoming cash flow will be used to further advance the projects in its portfolio. First of all, Paladin sees additional expansion opportunities at Langer Heinrich, which could perhaps delay the production decrease from 6 million to 3.3 million pounds per year. Now the uranium price is substantially higher than what was used to determine the mine plan, some of the lower-grade tonnes could come 'into play' and could be added to the mine plan. Additionally, there hasn't been any exploration on the adjacent tenements in over a decade, so that could potentially also extend the mine life of Langer Heinrich as well.

The company also fully owns the 128 million pound Michelin exploration project in Canada. It restarted exploring the project and the company is now considering working towards completing a pre-feasibility study in FY 2026. The company plans to design a 6 million pound per year production scenario in a combination of open pit and underground mining. If successful, this could increase Paladin's consolidated uranium production to in excess of 10 million pounds per year.

So while the heavy lifting at Langer Heinrich has been completed, Paladin Energy has plenty of work to do on its other projects to further grow the company.

The main risks that could derail the thesis

After a period wherein the Michelin project in Canada was dormant due to a moratorium on mining uranium that was lifted about a decade ago, I don't expect there to be a political risk, especially now uranium has made it to Canada's 'critical minerals list'. The operations in Namibia are ramping up nicely, and the country is likely one of the better countries in Africa for a mining company to be active in.

I think at this point, technical issues during the Langer Heinrich ramp-up phase and the uranium price are the main risks to the thesis. Especially the uranium price will play a major role in the thesis as for every $5 price change, the attributable cash flow will change by US$22.5M per year.

Investment thesis

The start-up of the mine went well, and it is now up to Paladin Energy to ramp up the production towards its nameplate capacity. That will generate plenty of cash flow that could subsequently be used to further improve and expand the Langer Heinrich mine while also advancing the other projects in its portfolio, including the 100%-owned 128 million pound Michelin uranium project.

While Paladin Energy isn't cheap based on the free cash flow projections at $70-80 uranium, it still serves as an excellent vehicle for uranium bulls. At $100 uranium, the operating margin increases to $65/pound and at an attributable output of 4.5 million pounds per year (in full production), the annual free cash flow on the mining level would come in at around US$1/share. But the icing on the cake is the exploration potential at Langer Heinrich and the development potential at Michelin, and it will be interesting to see the outcome of the pre-feasibility study on that asset.

I currently have no position in Paladin Energy, but as the company has restarted the Langer Heinrich mine on time and on budget, I think it is an interesting vehicle to gain exposure to uranium.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.