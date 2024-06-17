Gatekeeper Systems: Recent Legislation Can Help Sustain A Track Record Of 20% Growth

stu99

Gatekeeper Systems (OTCPK:GKPRF) (TSXV:GSI:CA) is a tiny company (market cap $42 million) traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange and over the counter. It has $1 million in debt, $4 million in cash, and is generating about $5 million a year in OCF. It has also been growing at around 20% CAGR for the last decade, and since reaching profitability in 2020, has been posting impressive – if uneven – returns on equity and invested capital (around 15%). These numbers drew my attention earlier this year.

Gatekeeper is hard to research since they have no analyst coverage and no earnings calls. I have therefore been forced to rely on company filings and CEO interviews on YouTube. I have found that the market is unfairly discounting the sustainability of Gatekeeper’s growth. My thesis, outlined below, focuses on recent legislation increasing the market for their public transit video surveillance solutions. I think that several pieces of legislation already passed in the US (where Gatekeeper gets almost all its revenue) should sustain growth at high rates over the coming years. I’m initiating a BUY rating with a two-year price target of $1.

The Business: Another IoT Company

Like Cantaloupe (CTLP), which I recommended in February, Gatekeeper provides a combination of hardware and software. They install video cameras and other “mobile data collectors” (MDCs) on public transit vehicles, process the data collected, and sell subscription software which uses that data to provide services to their customers. Since late 2020, the number of MDCs has nearly doubled to 50,000, for a CAGR of 18%.

There are many potential uses for the data. On school buses, bullying and even sexual assault claims require video evidence. According to the company, their largest public transit client – the Philadelphia-area SEPTA system – is saving $20 million per year in false liability claims using GSI’s video footage. I could say more here, but the key point is that the core concerns their products address – safety, legal liability, etc. – are durable, and GSI has proven that they can anticipate and respond to new demands.

Management

Gatekeeper is led by founder and CEO Doug Dyment, who owns 10% of the company.

Gatekeeper was founded in 1997 by Doug Dyment. Before founding GSI, Dyment sold another company in the space to Honeywell for $72 million. Today, he is the company’s largest shareholder with a ~$5 million stake. I am generally convinced that he – and the GSI management generally – are both able and incentivized to maximize long-term shareholder value. The company only has 3.4 stars on Glassdoor, but this is out of only seven reviews, several of which are from people working not in the corporate offices but out in the field in hard, low-paying jobs. The two former employees I contacted spoke highly of their time at the company. For years, Dyment has said that he refuses to announce news to win investor interest at the expense of telling his competitors what the company is doing. He recently said that “I will never put news out that I think will be detrimental to our business." While this may be frustrating, the results speak for themselves.

The only red flag is the lack of independent oversight on executive compensation. According to a company filing, GSI gave Dyment a personal loan of $200,000 at 1% interest in 2019 and then extended the deadline for an additional year in 2022 with no explanation. He repaid the loan, but this still seems questionable to me. In 2020, GSI set up a five-year contract with Dyment with “no set terms” for a $1.4 million bonus to be paid at his “discretion.” Again, Dyment has only tapped ~$300,000 of that as of 2024, but I am still skeptical of the lack of independent oversight. Given Dyment’s material investment in the company, his proven track record, and his otherwise modest compensation, I am inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. But investors should be aware of this.

Past Growth: Promising Too Much

Gatekeeper’s management has been overly optimistic about their growth prospects, but they have nonetheless delivered impressive results.

Around 2015, Dyment started talking about a business targeting stop-arm camera violations. When school buses stop to drop off or pick up student passengers, surrounding cars are not allowed to pass. Passing is dangerous for children and is also illegal. There are several tens of millions of stop-arm violations every year, and selling a $2,000 video system to collect $200 violation fines would seem like a no-brainer. In 2016, Dyment said that it was “only a matter of time” before more states passed legislation allowing their police departments to issue tickets based on video evidence. This was true, but it took longer than Dyment expected. By late 2020 he was dialing down his excitement about it. Then, in 2021, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended that states pass this sort of legislation and provided several billion dollars of funding for them to do so. Fast forward to 2024: more than 30 states have passed relevant legislation, and Gatekeeper is winning some of this business, but it’s not nearly the slam dunk that Dyment suggested it would be nearly a decade ago. Based on my reading of dozens of local news stories about the issue, there is considerable debate about the ethics of video-based ticketing. And even if people accept it, it tends to work, meaning that the ticketing revenue declines over time. And even if that doesn’t happen, and the systems become huge sources of revenue for local governments, there is strong political pressure to redirect those funds back into government programs, and not into the pockets of companies. In short, this was a good business idea, and it is gaining traction, but it probably won’t be enough for sustained growth.

EP Local News - "school bus cameras..."

One of Gatekeeper’s huge wins over the last five years has been a “community partnership” with the Southeast Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA). Gatekeeper's initial 2020 contract was for $30 million in five years, but by mid-2022, SEPTA had already spent that amount. By mid-2024, SEPTA had generated over $40 million in revenue for Gatekeeper, a number significantly offset by SEPTA’s enhanced ability to fight back on liability suits (which has saved them tens of millions of dollars). I love investing in companies which make products which pay for themselves, and it seems like Gatekeeper’s train camera systems fit that description. Another recently discussed area for expansion is automated lane enforcement (ALE). Individuals frequently drive and park in bus lanes, which is obviously illegal. Gatekeeper’s video systems can automatically detect these violations and issue tickets. This became legal in Pennsylvania late last year, and a test run found over 35,000 violations in two months. Like the stop-arm camera business, this could be another no-brainer initiative for municipal governments to collect revenue and improve public transportation. It may not generate unlimited growth, but it clearly is addressing a real need for local governments and patrons of mass transit.

The business is ongoing – GSI has developed AI software which can detect if the cameras have been tampered with and won a $1.8 million ongoing contract to provide it to SEPTA. As in the bus business, the growth expected here has not matched the expectations set forth in 2020, when a Seeking Alpha article talked about growing the SEPTA contract to $100 million in revenue. Growth has been more modest, if still impressive. Just as, for buses, Gatekeeper’s software systems are compatible with their competitor’s hardware (so they can steal business more easily), they can install directly on trains from any of the main North American OEMs, and so they are set up for further growth in this market.

Company Investor Presentation

Over the last several years, Gatekeeper has been increasing recurring revenue through a “Platform-as-a-Service” (PaaS) business model. In 2017, Dyment talked about getting to 50%-80% ARR by 2020, a goal which didn’t pan out. GSI had only about 15% recurring revenue in 2020. This somewhat understates their success. As of 2022, 80% of Gatekeeper’s customers were repeat buyers. I take this to mean that many of their customers repeatedly buy Gatekeeper’s hardware and software but aren’t on renewing annual contracts. They are having significant success winning repeat business, but they haven’t been able to transition into a low-cast, high-ARR business model. As Dyment has repeatedly pointed out, one reason for this is that municipal budgets vary from year to year, and some of their funding comes from one-off grants from federal or state governments, making a SaaS model often unsuitable for their clients. This initial lack of success makes me skeptical about more recent claims from Dyment that GSI could generate significant new ARR in the next few years. His goal, outlined in interviews over the last year, is to “turn on” the MDCs currently circulation – only 1,000 out of the 50,000 are transmitting right now – and to use them to sell software priced per vehicle per month, which would generate somewhere around $25 million in ARR, doubling current revenue and driving the ARR percentage above 50%.

Future Growth: Legislative Tailwinds

Looking forward, however, there are some objective external reasons to believe that Gatekeeper’s growth will inflect higher, and the biggest one is a wave of new legislation expanding their core markets. According to one market research report, the mobile video surveillance is expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR over the next five years. There are three catalysts for this growth: first, and least significant, is that the Biden administration has provided extensive funding to shift the country’s fleet of school buses from gas to electric. Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD), one of the largest bus manufacturers, has been a prime beneficiary of this. They had a record backlog of 4,600 buses in FY24 Q1, and BLBD stock has doubled already in 2024. This is coinciding with a scale-up of Gatekeeper’s PaaS business model. They already have ~10% market share in school buses, and recently built a major new data center outside of Philadelphia. They are thus poised to integrate their systems into these new buses as they are built.

Blue Bird investor presentation

Second, momentum is building around video-based automated traffic enforcement systems. According to the 2023 Q3 earnings call from Verra Mobility (VRRM), one of GSI’s competitors, California signed a pilot for automated speeding tickets last October and Florida passed stop-arm camera legislation last May. Similar legislation was passed in Washington, Connecticut, and Colorado state this spring. In that earnings call discussion, Verra management had this to say about its impact:

The legislation enables new use cases in select cities, including school zone speed management and school bus stop arm safety. It also extends and expands existing use cases for work on speed management and highway speed management. The passage of this new legislation resulted in a significant TAM expansion, which we currently estimate at about $50 million and potentially growing to approximately $150 million annually within the next few years if the legislation allows.

This is a compelling source of new revenue. The question will be, who wins it? In the last year, Gatekeeper has announced new wins in Florida – where they have 40% of the school bus market, California – a subscription contract for video analytics on 120 buses (press release), and Oregon. I’ll discuss GSI’s competitive position in more detail below, but suffice it to say that they are winning new business as a result of these rulings.

Third, the Federal Railway Administration (FRA) has ruled that all light rail cars must have “crash memory modules” and “driver operator cameras” in place by 2027, offering what Dyment estimates to be a $300 million business opportunity. In April, Gatekeeper announced its first contract win under the new ruling.

Company Investor Presentation

In short, Gatekeeper’s management has overpromised in the past. And I think that they are probably once again being overly optimistic about the size of these opportunities and how much of the business they will win. But when a company with $50 million in revenue is targeting multiple niche market opportunities each worth over $100 million, even underperformance can be quite impressive. I think that Gatekeeper’s growth will probably inflect higher over the next two years as some of these new initiatives pan out.

Competitive Position

Gatekeeper is competing in a growing, consolidating industry. Over the last five years, they have exited verticals such as the law enforcement body camera business to avoid harsh competition with larger competitors. Instead, Gatekeeper has focused its energy on the school bus business and their SEPTA contract. There are around 500,000 school buses, 400,000 law enforcement vehicles, 200,000 mass transit vehicles, and 200,000 taxis in the US; this is Gatekeeper’s market. Within school buses, Gatekeeper is in about 3,500 out of America’s 12,500 school districts – around 25%. This matches up with the fact that their sales funnel was, as of early 2022, around $140 million, suggesting that they were winning about 10% of the contracts they competed for (2021 revenue was about $15 million). GSI probably has around 10-20% share of their core market.

Company Investor Presentation

Gatekeeper has been successful in competing against larger rivals. The last time GSI was written on Seeking Alpha, in 2020, the author compared GSI to Rekor Systems (REKR) (market cap ~$125 million) and OMNIQ Corp. (OTC:OMQS). Since then, OMQS is down by over 90%. Rekor has, like Gatekeeper, managed to grow revenue significantly. But its GAAP losses have deepened, and the stock has gone nowhere. In the meantime, Gatekeeper has reached profitability and seen 500% appreciation.

More recently, news articles on school bus video systems frequently mention the privately-held company BusPatrol, which claims (erroneously, I think) to have 90% of the school bus video market. They have won contracts in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York, among other places, but also seen lawsuits in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania over whether their video provides sufficient evidence to issue citations. As of last spring, BusPatrol claimed to operate in hundreds of school districts – far less than Gatekeeper’s 3,500. Crunchbase estimates that they have 250-500 employees and around $10-$50 million in revenue, like Gatekeeper. Unlike Gatekeeper, however, their Glassdoor reviews are terrible: 2.2 stars and a 21% CEO approval rating based on 90 reviews. Here’s one representative example from January of this year:

The leadership team consists of young professionals grappling with significant self-esteem issues. I had the opportunity to collaborate with the company during its early stages as a small start-up. However, post the pandemic, the company underwent acquisition by a larger corporate entity, leading to a notable influx of new hires. Regrettably, this influx triggered heightened micro-management, resulting in challenges and inefficiencies within the organization.

BusPatrol and Rekor seem like very troubled companies.

A much larger and more serious competitor is Verra Mobility, which has a market cap of ~$4.4 billion and revenues of ~$800 million. It trades at a much higher multiple than Gatekeeper because almost all of their revenue is based on recurring SaaS contracts with gross margins above 90%. But it would be a mistake to think that Verra is actually 100x bigger than Gatekeeper, since in fact they also operate in many other markets which are not directly in competition. According to Verra’s 2023 10K, they had $350 million in revenue from “government solutions” last year, from the U.S., Canada, and Australia. “In the United States, we provide government agencies with road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, work zone and city bus lanes.” If we loosely estimate that 30% of this is from the school bus market, that would mean that Verra has ~$100 million in school bus revenue per year. But if ~90% of that is recurring, it means that Verra, like Gatekeeper, is really only winning around $10 million in new business per year. Verra may be several times larger than Gatekeeper in this market, but it isn’t 10x. Indeed, that would be impossible, since we estimated that Gatekeeper has 10-20% of the school bus market based on the number of school districts they serve.

Gatekeeper is in a growing but competitive industry. Some of their competitors are clearly failing to gain traction or keep costs down, but at least one (Verra) is winning business in the new states. All industries are competitive, but it seems that both companies can win as the industry expands.

Valuation

Growth

Gatekeeper has been growing revenue at 20% per year for the last ten years, at 30% for the last five, and at 35% this year. Since the company does not provide segment-level revenue breakdowns, this is the most precise and relevant data we have with which to predict future growth rates. I am convinced, given the analysis presented above, that Gatekeeper can maintain these higher recent growth rates. My base case is thus 25% annual revenue growth for the next two years. In my bull case I project a continuation of the higher recent growth rates, and in my bear case I project a pullback to around 10% growth, slightly above the industry average. In addition to the larger tailwinds discussed above, it’s worth reviewing the results so far from H1 FY024. So far, revenue is up 35% YOY. Gross margins are up to an all-time high of 52%, suggesting success in the effort to increase higher-margin software revenue (more on this below). These aggregate results hide very lumpy quarter-to-quarter changes. Q1 revenue was up 101% YOY, whereas Q2 revenue (reported in February) was basically flat.

Given that, what can we expect from the rest of the year? As of the end of Q2, had $9 million in receivables due in the next 90 days, basically guaranteeing another quarter with revenue of around $10 million. Based on the results of recent years, this makes sense: H2 revenue is usually higher than H1 revenue. My projection suggests that FY2024 revenue will hit $50 million, representing 90% YOY growth. I also project slightly higher margins in H2 based on recent data (see below).

QUARTERLY REVENUE TRENDS FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 13.4% 19.7% 31.4% 35.5% 2020 16.5% 17.6% 27.8% 38.1% 2021 28.8% 19.1% 22.2% 29.8% 2022 13.5% 15.5% 21.9% 49.1% 2023 17.5% 34.8% 21.3% 26.4% AVG 18.0% 21.3% 24.9% 35.8% MED 16.5% 19.1% 22.2% 35.5% Avg. full year/first half: 2.7 implied FY2024 revenue: 52.9 Click to enlarge

QUARTERLY GROSS MARGIN TRENDS FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 49.5% 42.3% 45.8% 42.6% 2020 43.7% 45.2% 42.6% 37.0% 2021 35.7% 48.6% 48.4% 44.6% 2022 63.7% 31.6% 41.3% 48.8% 2023 31.6% 46.9% 49.7% 47.7% AVG 44.9% 42.9% 45.5% 44.1% MED 43.7% 45.2% 45.8% 44.6% median H1: 44.5% median H2: 45.2% Click to enlarge

Multiples

In 2020, Gatekeeper got an offer for an additional $5 million in financing at $1 per share, which at the time would have represented a P/E of around 27. That would suggest that today, shares are worth over $1 since earnings have increased in the interim.

Second, I compared Gatekeeper to 44 other companies in the “security & protection services” industry on Morningstar, and found Gatekeeper was 400% more profitable, 50% less expensive (on a P/E basis) and growing 100% faster than average. The valuation discount even appears relative to companies at around Gatekeeper’s market cap, most of which aren’t even profitable. I therefore think that the market still doesn't believe in the improvements that Gatekeeper has made over the last two years. In reality, a fair relative valuation based on the last two years’ performance would be a P/E of something like 30x. Given its superior profitability and growth, Gatekeeper should be trading at a premium to its industry.

Consider the comparison with Verra Mobility, a much larger competitor. Gatekeeper’s valuation is about one-third of Verra’s, even though it is already slightly more profitable and has fast or faster revenue growth. Given Gatekeeper’s structurally lower profitability (reflected in much lower gross margins) and smaller base of recurring revenue, I would expect it to be cheaper, but not by ~70%.

Metric Gatekeeper Verra GKPRF/VRRM P/E 13.21 51.7 26% P/S 1.89 5.07 37% P/B 3.13 9.59 33% P/CF 10.49 21.7 48% Gross Margin 45.04 94.7 48% Net Margin 14.27 9.77 146% ROA 22.78 4.69 486% ROE 27.72 23.8 117% ROIC 26.52 9.61 276% YOY Rev. Growth 39.03 10.2 382% YOY NI Growth 125.51 14.6 857% 3-yr Rev. Growth 11.08 27.6 40% 3-yr NI Growth 5.49 70.9 8% Click to enlarge

As a general rule, I don’t include multiple expansion in my base case. But since the multiple is so low, I use the current P/E for my bear and base cases. For the bull case, I project the P/E reaching the industry average of 24x.

Margins

With a company this small, margins are lumpy as they invest in growing the business. For example, net income dropped 19% YOY last quarter, even as COGS was down YOY. This was because foreign exchange income (from USD to CAD) was $200,000 lower and various expenses are about $1 million higher. I think that it would be naïve to view these as “one-time” expenses. Instead, it makes more sense to look at the longer-term trajectory of margins as the business has scaled over the last decade. Doing that, we find that gross margins have been basically flat, between 45% and 50%. But the five-year rolling average for operating margins has increased from -13.9% in 2018 to 6.3% in 2023, an increase of 400 bps per year. How did this happen?

Cost ’15-’19 avg. ’19-’23 avg. TTM Trend COGS 51.0% 55.9% 50.5% None SG&A 41.7% 28.3% 24.7% Down Wages and Salaries 7.9% 12.4% 15.2% Up Stock-Based Comp. 2.0% 0.8% 0.6% Down Legal, Audit, & c. 0.9% 0.8% 0.4% Down Rent Expense 1.6% 0.6% 0.6% Down Selling & Marketing 22.3% 6.7% 2.6% Down Research & Development 10.7% 9.4% 7.6% Down Depreciation & Amortization 1.2% 1.7% 1.3% Down Click to enlarge

Operating expenses have come down considerably over the last decade as the business has scaled. Marketing has come down a huge amount, but wages have gone up. I think the wage increase is cyclical. Wages & salaries were high (16.1%) in 2014, but then gradually decreased as revenue went up between 2014 and 2019. Then there was another huge jump in expenses in 2020. Since revenue was increasing throughout this period, this tells us that Gatekeeper increased headcount to enable further growth. I therefore project that wage costs will taper over the next few years. It is good to see that expenses for executive compensation, legal and audit services, rent, and R&D have also been gradually shrinking as the company has grown. What this adds up to is a slow increase in net margins from current levels.

Cases

BEAR 2024 2025 2026 REVENUE (mil) $ 32.0 $ 36.8 $ 42.3 growth rate 15.0% 15.0% net margin 14.8% 14.0% 13.0% NET INCOME (mil) $ 4.7 $ 5.2 $ 5.5 shares (mil) 93.7 96.6 99.5 WASO growth rate 3.0% 3.0% DILUTED EPS ($) $ 0.051 $ 0.053 $ 0.055 P/E 12 12 12 SHARE PRICE ($) $ 0.61 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 total return 21.2% 28.1% 32.8% annualized return 47.0% 17.9% 12.0% Click to enlarge

This is my best guess of what the market currently expects. In the bear case, Gatekeeper remains valued at half the industry average, growth slows, and margins drop. In this case, shares will worth slightly more in two years. In other words, at the current price, the market thinks that Gatekeeper’s recent growth (over the last 5-10 years) is unsustainable.

BASE 2024 2025 2026 REVENUE (mil) $ 39.0 $ 48.8 $ 60.9 growth rate 40.0% 25.0% 25.0% net margin 14.8% 15.8% 16.8% NET INCOME (mil) $ 5.8 $ 7.7 $ 10.2 shares (mil) 93.7 96.6 99.5 WASO growth rate 3.0% 3.0% DILUTED EPS ($) $ 0.062 $ 0.080 $ 0.103 P/E 12 12 12 SHARE PRICE ($) $ 0.74 $ 0.96 $ 1.24 total return 47.8% 91.4% 147.0% annualized return 118.3% 54.2% 43.6% Click to enlarge

My base case, based on the multiple tailwinds driving sustained growth, comparative valuation analysis, and the persistent trend of falling costs, is that growth continues, and margins and multiples expand over the next few years. In this case, I see a clear path to the share price doubling by 2026.

BULL 2024 2025 2026 REVENUE (mil) $ 39.0 $ 52.7 $ 71.1 growth rate 40.0% 35.0% 35.0% net margin 14.8% 15.8% 16.8% NET INCOME (mil) $ 5.8 $ 8.3 $ 11.9 shares (mil) 93.7 96.6 99.5 WASO growth rate 3.0% 3.0% DILUTED EPS ($) $ 0.062 $ 0.086 $ 0.120 P/E 12 18 24 SHARE PRICE ($) $ 0.74 $ 1.55 $ 2.88 total return 47.8% 210.1% 476.3% annualized return 118.3% 112.7% 101.5% Click to enlarge

In the bull case, recent legislation enables Gatekeeper to sustain recent growth rates. Revenue and the P/E multiple would double by 2026.

Risks

Gatekeeper is very small and there is no analyst coverage of the stock, so there is more risk here than in any of my prior recommendations. Since the share price is low, and it is traded over the counter, it is also relatively illiquid.

Execution Risk: Aside from the usual pro forma notes in the financial statements, I have found no solid evidence that Gatekeeper’s hardware or software are protected or unique. There is thus a risk that they will lose the fight for new contracts to larger, more successful competitors.

Management Risk: There are some yellow flags about Gatekeeper’s management, especially the lack of independent oversight on executive compensation. Moreover, Gatekeeper does not issue quarterly guidance, so future results are very unpredictable.

Dilution Risk: Gatekeepers’ balance sheet is strong, but in the late 2010s there was significant dilution. Earlier this year, Dyment said he would “never do that again,” but investors might worry about this possibility.

Product Attractiveness: It is unclear whether Gatekeeper’s customers will buy their subscription services. If they don’t, and hardware sales slow over time due to market saturation, this could lead to a decrease in sales.

Size: Governments like to partner with big, stable companies who can deliver on their contractual obligations. This may lead large to customers choosing Gatekeeper’s larger competitors.

Marketing Costs: In the 2010s, Gatekeeper spent a lot of money on marketing. If they need to do this again, it could destroy margins.

Data Security: Gatekeeper manages video surveillance data of school children. If they were to have a data leak, it could lead to lawsuits and irreparably damage their reputation.

Bottom Line

Gatekeeper has a stellar balance sheet and an impressive track record of growth. It recently reached profitability, and margins have continued to improve in recent quarters. If they can capitalize on several new pieces of legislation expanding their target markets, and continue this growth trajectory, then shares have lots of room to run from their modest current valuation. I have bought shares myself, and I am initiating coverage with a BUY rating and a year-end 2026 price target of $1.00, 100% above today’s price. But since the company is very small and shares are illiquid, there is significant risk. I thus encourage readers to conduct their own due diligence and size their positions accordingly.

