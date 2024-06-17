MPV: Moving This Credit CEF To Hold After The Large Premium Move (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • MPV has delivered over 20% total return since the initial "Buy" rating, outperforming expectations.
  • The opacity of private credit pricing raises concerns about potential overvaluation in the market.
  • The high premium to NAV (8%) exposes the fund to significant price fluctuations during market downturns.
  • The combination of tight credit spreads, stretched valuations, and a premium to NAV justifies downgrading the rating to "Hold."

Thesis

Roughly seven months ago, we started covering the MassMutual Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) fixed income CEF with a 'Buy' designation. The fund has outperformed since our rating, up over 20% on a total return basis:

