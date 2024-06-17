Snowflake Is Giving Investors Cold Feet

Jun. 17, 2024 1:10 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
521 Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake shares are significantly underperforming in the market.
  • The Company's key operating metrics are “best-in-class” but rapidly declining.
  • Despite the stock’s weak performance, shares remain overvalued.
  • SNOW has been heavily investing in AI to maintain its leadership position.
  • The data infrastructure total addressable market is large and rapidly growing.

Beautiful snow flake crystal with snow background

Thesis

Does anyone remember Foreigner's "Cold as Ice" song? Well, that's how Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is treating us lately! In this article, I'll examine whether the lack of love is coming from Snowflake or broader systemic issues. A discussion of cloud infrastructure is

This article was written by

D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
521 Followers
Dom received his MBA in Management and Finance.He supports all Crypto with the exception of Shtcoins.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age (i.e, Cathie Wood) names and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News