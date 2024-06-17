Trinity Capital: The 14% Yield Looks Sustainable In 2024

Jun. 17, 2024 1:56 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)ARCC, OCSL
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.5K Followers

Summary

  • Trinity Capital Inc. is increasing its dividend by $0.01 per share per quarter, making it attractive for passive income investors seeking growth.
  • The BDC covers its dividend with net investment income, with potential for continued dividend growth due to stable interest rates.
  • Trinity Capital's stock is selling at a premium to net asset value, indicating investor confidence in the company's ability to maintain its dividend.

Building blocks growth concept

PM Images

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is growing its dividend by $0.01 per share per quarter, which makes the business development company particularly attractive for passive income investors that value both a high dividend yield as well as prospects for growth

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.5K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News