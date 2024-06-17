krblokhin

Diversified investors have not been rewarded much in 2024. While the S&P 500 is up by more than 14%, dividend included, so far this year, value strategies and defensive sectors have generally lost ground to the tech-heavy SPX. During my weekend market research, I found that only Information Technology and Communication Services are moving higher on a relative basis to the S&P 500. Even Utilities, which had captured the eye of some AI alpha-seekers, has fallen off.

Consumer Staples, meanwhile, is now at its worst relative position to the US large-cap index dating back to the year 2000. It’s hard to say when the equity rally with truly broaden, but I see value in some areas away from high-growth tech.

Altria (NYSE:MO) is one such example. With steady EPS growth expected, very high free cash flow generation, and a dividend yield of 8.8% on a trailing 12-month basis, the stock appears solid fundamentally while there’s some reason for optimism on the chart too. I have a buy rating on the $76 billion large cap.

Sector Relative Strength: Consumer Staples Weak

According to Bank of America Global Research, Altria Group is the parent company of Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), UST/Helix (oral tobacco), John Middleton (cigars), and NJOY, Inc (vapor). PMUSA enjoys a 48% share of the US cigarette market, led by its top cigarette brand, Marlboro. MO also owns 8% of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer. It has an ownership interest in Cronos Group (cannabis). In 2008, it spun off its international tobacco business to shareholders.

Back in April, Altria reported a mixed set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 was in-line with Wall Street estimates while revenue of $4.7 billion, down 1% from year-ago levels, was a very slight miss. Growth was not particularly impressive, but it should be steady as she goes for at least the balance of 2024. The management team expects current year operating EPS to verify between $5.00 and $5.17, which was slightly above expectations, and that would be a 2% to 4.5% annual increase.

What’s more, the firm has a $3.4 billion share repurchase program in place, creating an impressive total shareholder yield when combined with the dividend yield. Marlboro continues to be a strong point for MO. And following the 2023 acquisition of NJOY, its former rival, increasing distribution of its products could help support sales in the periods ahead.

But there are risks, including the obvious trend of declining cigarette volumes and competition from oral nicotine products. And regulatory concerns are always apparent for Tobacco industry companies.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see EPS rising at a slow but steady pace over the years ahead. Five dollars of operating per-share earnings should be achieved in 2024 with more than $5.50 of non-GAAP EPS by 2026. The current Seeking Alpha consensus outlook calls for comparable earnings figures while sales, currently summing to $20.7 billion, are seen rising at a low-single-digit clip over the ensuing three years.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to increase about 3% annually, which could result in a dividend yield of nearly 10% should the stock hold its current levels. And with a very high free cash flow yield, in the low double digits, this dividend stalwart should have few issues, if any, continuing to hike its payout to shareholders. Finally, MO’s EV/EBITDA ratio is about half that of the S&P 500.

Altria: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

Altria's Current Yield Is Historically High

Following years of stagnant price action, Altria now trades with a single-digit earnings multiple. The 8.7x P/E is a full turn cheaper than its 5-year average, and given the steady earnings figures and high yield, shares should carry at least a 10x multiple in my view.

If we assume $5.20 of non-GAAP EPS in the year ahead, then the stock should be near $52. Even when using its long-term P/E, MO appears favorable on valuation. And given the high yield, even a stock right at its intrinsic value could be worth owning.

MO: Compelling Valuation Metrics, High Free Cash Flow

Compared to its peers, Altria sports a very impressive valuation rating while its growth trajectory has been less than stellar, but I would not expect rapid earnings advancement from companies operating in the Tobacco industry.

MO, along with British Tobacco (BTI), has a pristine profitability rating given high free cash flow and EPS, while its share-price momentum has improved lately. Finally, the sellside has turned more bullish on the company’s earnings outlook, with 10 upward EPS revisions compared to only a single downgrade.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, July 31 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here. July 10 is the next dividend payable date and be on the lookout for buyback plan announcements as the current program ends on December 31.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a respectable valuation, high dividend yield, and a bullish turn in analysts’ opinion of Altria’s earnings path, the stock’s technical view appears better than it did a year ago. Notice in the chart below that shares are no longer trending lower. A bear market from a high of $57 a bit more than two years ago ended with a double-bottom low under $40 from October 2023 to this past March. Since then, despite the shine being on the tech sector, Altria has rallied sharply despite the pullback in the last few weeks.

Resistance is apparent between $47 and $49 while support may be seen at the long-term 200-day moving average which is now flat in its slope, suggesting that the bears may be relinquishing control of the primary trend to the bulls. MO has seen two bouts of high buying pressure – the first was a high-volume advance in March, while the second was a string of up days in May before the recent pullback. But with a high amount of volume by price between $41 and $48, the current zone could be an area of consolidation for a while.

Overall, MO’s downtrend has been broken, and I would not be surprised to see the Staples stock meander. Of course, holders can collect the yield along the way.

MO: Downtrend Broken, Shares Pause At $48 Resistance, 200dma Slope Inflecting Positive

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Altria. I see the stock sufficiently undervalued, while its near-9% dividend yield is attractive given the company’s low free cash flow multiple. Its chart is likewise ‘good enough’ following a break of the downtrend earlier this year.