Altria: A Near-9% Yield With Buybacks, Bulls Break The Downtrend

Jun. 17, 2024 2:31 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock2 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.24K Followers

Summary

  • Diversified investors have not been rewarded so far in 2024 as the tech-heavy SPX has outperformed value strategies and the total return of defensive sectors.
  • But Altria presents solid fundamentals with high free cash flow, steady EPS growth, and an attractive dividend yield.
  • Altria's technical view has improved with resistance at $47-$49, support at 200-day moving average following a break of a multi-year downtrend.
  • With steady EPS growth expected in the years ahead and shareholder accretive activities ongoing, I have a buy rating on the Tobacco stock.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Diversified investors have not been rewarded much in 2024. While the S&P 500 is up by more than 14%, dividend included, so far this year, value strategies and defensive sectors have generally lost ground to the tech-heavy SPX. During my weekend market research, I

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.24K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News