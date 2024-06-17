da-kuk

Introduction

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is a provider of financial data and analytics with a service offering that is tailored to buyside and sellside finance professionals worldwide. Specializing in financial, market, and economic data, FactSet not only offers extensive data coverage but also empowers users with sophisticated analysis capabilities, which help with complex financial modeling and risk assessment. In the company's latest Q2 results, FactSet noted mounting pressures with the emergence of AI and shifting client preferences, which is already forcing the company to cut pricing. In this article, I'll dissect the latest results and discuss the challenges that I see ahead for FactSet. I'll also discuss my expectations for next quarter, my outlook for the medium term, and my thoughts on the company's valuation today.

Overview

FactSet is a financial data and software company that provides finance professionals and other users data analytics. This includes everything from financial data, market data, company fundamentals, and economic data, allowing easy access to a database with wide information on one single platform. In addition to the raw data it stores and, FactSet has powerful analysis tools that help users perform complex financial analysis, research, financial modeling, portfolio analysis, and risk assessment from one platform. By geography, 64% of sales comes from North America, 26% comes from EMEA, and 10% comes from APAC (source: S&P Capital IQ). The company has over 206,000 users with an annual subscription value (ASV) retention rate over 95%.

FactSet Overview (Investor Presentation)

With a customizable interface designed to be intuitive that allows for tailored workflows, dashboards, and reports specific to user needs and preferences, FactSet's flexibility sets it apart from more rigid platforms that offer standardized solutions. Some of the more notable competitors in the space that compete directly with FactSet include Bloomberg, Refinitiv Eikon, S&P Capital IQ (SPGI), and MSCI (MSCI).

The market size for financial data services providers is estimated at around $22.1 billion in the United States, having experienced a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018-2023. Bloomberg, with its Bloomberg Terminal software, captures a substantial share of the market at 33.4% with Refinitiv coming in at 19.6%. S&P Capital IQ and FactSet have market shares of 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

Background

When looking at the long-term share price returns of FactSet, the company has been a stellar performer over the last decade. In the last ten years, the company has delivered a total return of 296% compared to the S&P 500's total return of 238%. Most of the total return has been delivered through share price appreciation, but FactSet also pays a growing dividend ($1.04 each quarter per share for a 1.0% yield).

Data by YCharts

These strong returns are backed up by consistently strong financial performance as well. Over the last twenty years, the company has grown its revenues and EBITDA at 11.8% and 11.0%, respectively. In the last decade, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at 9.3% and 8.9%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). While the most recent decades' growth rates have been slightly below the prior decade, they are still above average compared to the rest of the market.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Over the years, FactSet has built up an impressive subscription model tailored to professionals on both the buyside (asset managers, portfolio managers, hedge funds) and sellside (investment bankers, equity research analysts). Like its peers, the subscription model works well for FactSet by generating recurring revenue streams where cash is received upfront for the service period, ensuring predictability and stability in sales.

While research is the primary part of the FactSet subscription value, the data feed business (content and technology solutions) is the fastest-growing segment. Content and Technology solutions offers enable users to access information through feeds and application programming interfaces that allow for analysis. This is also an area of focus for FactSet, as they have been investing in this segment over the years in order to remain competitive and steal market share from competitors.

Financials

One of the key attributes about FactSet is that it has paid a consistently growing dividend for the last 24 years. Since 2013, the company has produced a 10.9% CAGR in the amount of dividends it pays annually to shareholders over the last decade. So while the dividend yield may be small at 1.0%, investors can feel confident that dividends are likely to continue increasing at a steady rate, especially since the dividend is well supported and covered by current cash flows, with a payout ratio of 26%.

Seeking Alpha

When looking at the latest results from the company, FactSet reported revenue of $546 million, which missed consensus estimates slightly by 1.39 million. EPS for the quarter came in at $4.22 per share, which was a beat of 34 cents. Overall, the quarter was decent and in line with expectations.

Q2 Results (Company Filings)

The company's organic ASV and professional services was up 5.4% compared to last year's Q2 and operating margins came in at 38.3%, ahead of consensus, but the softer top-line growth was guided during the company's year-end call. With the emergence of artificial intelligence, many analysts have been watching how this new technology will impact companies like FactSet. If clients continue to spend their dollars on AI technologies rather than a provider like FactSet to aggregate and provide market intelligence, then FactSet's moat could shrink.

Q2 Results (Investor Presentation)

To combat this, one of the ways FactSet has been staying relevant is by cutting prices. At the end of the quarter, ASV retention remained greater than 95% and client retention was 90%, but without question, the market is proving to be more challenging today than it was a few years ago. On the earnings call, management noted that "client caution continued to delay purchasing decisions". Of particular note was the ASV reduction impact of Credit Suisse, which is not reflected in this quarter's results.

As for my outlook for the company, I would be cautious into earnings next week on June 21, noting that management is guiding for a weaker Q3 but hasn't fully changed the guidance as they are cautiously optimistic that Q4 will be better than last year.

While I think FactSet can still meet its FY'24 targets set out at December call last year, it's likely to come in on the lower end. For example, while guidance is largely the same, the company now expects ASV growth to be closer to the 5% rather than 7% growth level. So with decelerating growth, particularly in North America, FactSet's largest market (ASV growth decelerated by 200 bps to 5.9%) isn't providing the resiliency they thought. With respect to Credit Suisse in particular, the company opted for an in-house solution rather than use FactSet as a provider.

This is concerning as much of the 'bullish' thesis as of late by most analysts has been for FactSet to continue growing its client base in the wealth space, being one of its primary growth opportunities. On the earnings call, management noted that wealth makes up 20% of the pipeline and that they are 'cautiously optimistic' about the balance of the year.

Company Guidance (Investor Presentation)

In my view, as more companies invest into AI and as in-house solutions become more economical, the competitive moat that FactSet has today is likely to erode over time. With price cuts being an unsustainable solution, FactSet needs to invest into its offerings to make them more defensible. This will require further investment and capex, and without it, I wouldn't be surprised to see some margin erosion over time. Moreover, with a soft banking environment in the APAC region and a weaker renewal rate in EMEA, the opportunity to grow internationally could also become more challenging.

Valuation

Based on the 20 sellside analysts who cover the stock, there are 2 'buy' ratings, 13 'hold' ratings, and 5 'sell' ratings. The average price target is $436.85 with a high of $500.00 and a low of $350.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies approximately 8.7% upside, not including the 1.0% dividend yield. With 9.7% total return potential over the next year, analysts seem to be moderately bullish on the company's near term outlook.

Compared to other peers in the financial data services space, FactSet trades below the peer group on both EV/EBITDA and P/E metrics (both on a TTM and forward basis). In my view, many of FactSet's peers like S&P Global (SPGI) and Moody's (MCO) also have other businesses (e.g. ratings agency) where they operate in oligopolies. Even peers like Nasdaq (NDAQ) and CME Group (CME) aren't perfect peers, as exchanges have somewhat impenetrable moats given their infrastructure that afford them pricing power.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Over the last ten years, FactSet has traded at an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.6x. Compared to its current multiple of 19.6x, the company's valuation is slightly below the historical average. My view is that since the growth rate is likely to decelerate going forward and margins erode with further price cuts and competition from AI, FactSet deserves to trade at a discount to its historical valuation range, as the outlook isn't as bright as it was before.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

As for what may constitute some upside from the current valuation, there's been a number of recent deals where acquirers have paid premiums for large financial data service providers. For example, S&P Global's acquisition of IHS Markit (a $44 billion deal) and LSE Group's acquisition of Refinitiv (a $27 billion deal) were some of the biggest in the space. As such, with an attractive position in the market, the valuation could have some upside from here if a potential acquirer wanted to come in and buy FactSet. While I would assign a low probability to such an outcome, FactSet's market cap of $15 billion and the fact that it's facing some industry headwinds right now could deter a buyer.

Conclusion

FactSet has a strong track record of driving steady revenue growth through a reoccurring sales model offering powerful analytic tools to financial professionals globally. The strong dividend growth over time and ASV retention rate provide a stable foundation. However, with competitive pressures and challenges with evolving client preferences with respect to AI and in-house solutions, I believe that as FactSet navigates a challenging market landscape, there are less reasons to be optimistic today. My view is that FactSet will either need to cut pricing (an unsustainable solution) or continue to reinvest to enhance product offerings to adapt to market dynamics. With analysts cautiously bullish, I would assign a 'hold' rating to the stock today. So while the valuation may look attractive on a relative and historical basis, I believe this is warranted given the competitive pressures ahead.