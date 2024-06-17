The U.S. Tobacco Market Is Changing Rapidly And Altria Is Finding It Difficult To Adapt

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • The US tobacco industry evolving with vaping, e-cigarettes, reduced risk products.
  • Altria struggling to adapt, stock performance lagging behind peers and S&P 500.
  • Altria stock rated as sell due to continued decline in smoking rates, lack of product portfolio diversification, and overvaluation.

Package of Marlboro Red Label Filter Cigarettes

bmcent1

Markets evolve and companies have to adapt. While most industries are cyclical, there are also times when secular evolution occurs that forces corporations to fundamentally change their core businesses. Today, the pace of innovation and technological progress is faster than ever, and many

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.2K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News